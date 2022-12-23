Unipol Gruppo S p A : Green Bond Report 2021

Unipol (including Unipol Gruppo, UnipolSai Assicurazioni, and its subsidiaries, and referred to together as "Unipol", "Group", or "we") is a leading Italian insurance group, first in terms of premiums in the Non-Life business, and among the top ten in Europe. It is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange "Borsa Italiana" and included in the FTSE MIB.
Unipol is committed to creating shared, sustainable value from the economic, social, and environmental perspective and is a signatory of the UN Global Compact, Principles of Responsible Investment (UN PRI), and Principles for Sustainable Insurance (UNEP FI PSI).
Unipol has always focused greatly on protecting the environment and combating climate change. The Group is fully aware of the role that insurance may play in mitigating the impacts of climate change and facilitating the transition to a low-carbon economy through the development of insurance and investment products that promote mitigation and adaptation.
2019-2021 STRATEGIC PLAN: OUR COMMITMENTS TO PROTECT THE ENVIRONMENT AND TACKLE CLIMATE CHANGE
Investment activities
Complete disinvestment in coal (coal mining activities or the generation of electricity from thermal coal) by 2030.
In 2021, 114 issuers were excluded from eligible investment universe because of their involvement in coal mining or energy generation from thermal coal.
Increase the amount of thematic investments for SDGs, including those linked to the mitigation of and adaptation to climate change, up to €600m in 2021.
The objective has been already met at the end of 2020; in 2021 investments with these characteristics increased by 41% to reach a total of €862.2m.
Insurance products and services
Development of innovative risk mitigation techniques.
A specific "Atmospheric Events" working group has been set up; development of tools as ALERT METEO, Lorentz, European Extreme Events Climate Index (E3CI).
Increase in the penetration of products with environmental
value in the overall insurance portfolio
Products with environmental value, supporting the mitigation of and the adaptation to climate change, accounted for 3.2% of direct premiums for Non-Life business in 2021.
Decarbonise the customer portfolio
Real Estate
Continuous improvement in energy efficiency, not only in the construction of new buildings and renovations but also in the management of existing buildings, aimed to obtain a reduction of -7% of the average emission of CO2 per employee for all Group companies on a 2018 base level.
At the end of 2021 the reduction was -35% compared to the 2018
baseline.
3
UnipolSai Assicurazioni | Green Bond Report 2021
Unipol Group, which in November 2020 became a supporter of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), published the third edition of its "Unipol and climate change - Reporting climate-related information" report on the year 2021.
2. Unipol Green Bond
For its inaugural green bond issue, Unipol developed a Green Bond Framework in alignment with the Green Bond Principles published by ICMA (2018 edition).
The Unipol Green Bond Framework was reviewed by Sustainalytics, which issued a Second-Party Opinion and confirmed its alignment with Green Bond Principles.
UNIPOL GREEN BOND - MAIN FEATURES
Issuer
Unipol Gruppo S.p.A.
Nominal amount
EURO 1,000 million
Issuance date
23 september 2020
(Euro 750 mln.)
26 november 2020
(Euro 250 mln.)
Maturity date
23 september 2030
Coupon
3.25%
TOTAL ALLOCATED AMOUNT BY COUNTRY
TOTAL ALLOCATED AMOUNT BY INVESTOR TYPE
%
%
BY INVESTOR
BY COUNTRY
UK/IRELAND
42%
GERMANY
5%
ASSET MANAGERS
78%
HEDGE
2%
/AUSTRIA
FUNDS
5
OTHERS
2%
ITALY
SPAIN
4%
BANKS/PRIVATE BANKS
14%
FRANCE
OTHERS
4%
INSURANCE/PF
4%
SWITZERLAND
6%
NORDICS
5%
As soon as practically possible, and no later than the maturity of the bond, Unipol intends to allocate an amount at least equivalent to the net proceeds from the issuance of any Green Bond to finance and/or refinance, in whole or in part, new or existing, Eligible Green Assets - mainly held by UnipolSai - that meet the Eligibility Criteria as defined below.
4
UnipolSai Assicurazioni | Green Bond Report 2021
Financial Eligibility Criteria
Assets are considered Eligible if the related disbursement has occurred no more than 36 months prior to the year of issuance of the Green Bond or if they have been acquired post-issuance of the Green Bond.
Green Eligibility Criteria
Projects (re)financed using the proceeds from Green Bond issuance ("green assets") must fall within one of the following categories described in the Unipol Group Green Bond Framework.
Green Bond Framework - Admissible asset categories and expected environmental benefits
GREEN
BUILDINGS
RENEWABLE
ENERGY
ENERGY
EFFICIENCY
ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABLE MANAGEMENT OF LIVING NATURAL RESOURCES AND LAND USE
CLEAN TRANSPORTATION
EU ENVIRONMENTAL
OBJECTIVES
Mitigation of climate change: b) improving energy efficiency
Mitigation of climate change:
(a) generation, storage or use of renewable energy or climate-neutral energy, including through the use of innovative technologies
Mitigation of climate change:
b) improving energy efficiency
protection and restoration of biodiversity and ecosystems
d) sustainable forest management
Mitigation of climate change:
(c) increasing clean or climatically neutral mobility
ENVIRONMENTAL BENEFITS
Energy savings
Mitigation of climate change
Reduction of GHG emissions
Mitigation of climate change
Energy savings
Reduction of GHG emissions
Mitigation of climate change
Protection, conservation and enhancement of biodiversity
CO2 sequestration
Reduction of air pollution
Reduction of GHG emissions
Reduction of polluting emissions
5
Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al documento originale.
Unipol Gruppo Finanziario S.p.A. published this content on 23 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2022 16:32:03 UTC.