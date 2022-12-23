Unipol Gruppo S p A : Green Bond Report 2021

UnipolSai Assicurazioni | Green Bond Report 2021

1. Introduction

Unipol (including Unipol Gruppo, UnipolSai Assicurazioni, and its subsidiaries, and referred to together as "Unipol", "Group", or "we") is a leading Italian insurance group, first in terms of premiums in the Non-Life business, and among the top ten in Europe. It is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange "Borsa Italiana" and included in the FTSE MIB.

Unipol is committed to creating shared, sustainable value from the economic, social, and environmental perspective and is a signatory of the UN Global Compact, Principles of Responsible Investment (UN PRI), and Principles for Sustainable Insurance (UNEP FI PSI).

Unipol has always focused greatly on protecting the environment and combating climate change. The Group is fully aware of the role that insurance may play in mitigating the impacts of climate change and facilitating the transition to a low-carbon economy through the development of insurance and investment products that promote mitigation and adaptation.

2019-2021 STRATEGIC PLAN: OUR COMMITMENTS TO PROTECT THE ENVIRONMENT AND TACKLE CLIMATE CHANGE