    UNI   IT0004810054

UNIPOL GRUPPO S.P.A.

(UNI)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:35 2022-12-23 am EST
4.646 EUR   -0.24%
11:33aUnipol Gruppo S P A : Green Bond Report 2021
PU
12/12Unipol Gruppo S P A : University of Bologna and Unipol sign new partnership agreement
PU
11/11Transcript : Unipol Gruppo S.p.A., UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A., Nine Months 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 11, 2022
CI
Unipol Gruppo S p A : Green Bond Report 2021

12/23/2022 | 11:33am EST
GREEN BOND REPORT

2021

UnipolSai Assicurazioni | Green Bond Report 2021

Table of contents

1. Introduction

3

2. Unipol Green Bond

4

3. Allocation reporting

7

4. Impact reporting

12

5. Project examples

14

6. Methodological note

16

Appendix: report by independent third party

18

2

UnipolSai Assicurazioni | Green Bond Report 2021

1. Introduction

Unipol (including Unipol Gruppo, UnipolSai Assicurazioni, and its subsidiaries, and referred to together as "Unipol", "Group", or "we") is a leading Italian insurance group, first in terms of premiums in the Non-Life business, and among the top ten in Europe. It is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange "Borsa Italiana" and included in the FTSE MIB.

Unipol is committed to creating shared, sustainable value from the economic, social, and environmental perspective and is a signatory of the UN Global Compact, Principles of Responsible Investment (UN PRI), and Principles for Sustainable Insurance (UNEP FI PSI).

Unipol has always focused greatly on protecting the environment and combating climate change. The Group is fully aware of the role that insurance may play in mitigating the impacts of climate change and facilitating the transition to a low-carbon economy through the development of insurance and investment products that promote mitigation and adaptation.

2019-2021 STRATEGIC PLAN: OUR COMMITMENTS TO PROTECT THE ENVIRONMENT AND TACKLE CLIMATE CHANGE

Investment activities

Complete disinvestment in coal (coal mining activities or the generation of electricity from thermal coal) by 2030.

In 2021, 114 issuers were excluded from eligible investment universe because of their involvement in coal mining or energy generation from thermal coal.

Increase the amount of thematic investments for SDGs, including those linked to the mitigation of and adaptation to climate change, up to €600m in 2021.

The objective has been already met at the end of 2020; in 2021 investments with these characteristics increased by 41% to reach a total of €862.2m.

Insurance products and services

Development of innovative risk mitigation techniques.

A specific "Atmospheric Events" working group has been set up; development of tools as ALERT METEO, Lorentz, European Extreme Events Climate Index (E3CI).

Increase in the penetration of products with environmental

value in the overall insurance portfolio

Products with environmental value, supporting the mitigation of and the adaptation to climate change, accounted for 3.2% of direct premiums for Non-Life business in 2021.

Decarbonise the customer portfolio

Real Estate

Continuous improvement in energy efficiency, not only in the construction of new buildings and renovations but also in the management of existing buildings, aimed to obtain a reduction of -7% of the average emission of CO2 per employee for all Group companies on a 2018 base level.

At the end of 2021 the reduction was -35% compared to the 2018

baseline.

3

UnipolSai Assicurazioni | Green Bond Report 2021

Unipol Group, which in November 2020 became a supporter of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), published the third edition of its "Unipol and climate change - Reporting climate-related information" report on the year 2021.

2. Unipol Green Bond

For its inaugural green bond issue, Unipol developed a Green Bond Framework in alignment with the Green Bond Principles published by ICMA (2018 edition).

The Unipol Green Bond Framework was reviewed by Sustainalytics, which issued a Second-Party Opinion and confirmed its alignment with Green Bond Principles.

UNIPOL GREEN BOND - MAIN FEATURES

Issuer

Unipol Gruppo S.p.A.

Nominal amount

EURO 1,000 million

Issuance date

23 september 2020

(Euro 750 mln.)

26 november 2020

(Euro 250 mln.)

Maturity date

23 september 2030

Coupon

3.25%

TOTAL ALLOCATED AMOUNT BY COUNTRY

TOTAL ALLOCATED AMOUNT BY INVESTOR TYPE

%

%

BY INVESTOR

BY COUNTRY

UK/IRELAND

42%

GERMANY

5%

ASSET MANAGERS

78%

HEDGE

2%

/AUSTRIA

FUNDS

5

OTHERS

2%

ITALY

SPAIN

4%

BANKS/PRIVATE BANKS

14%

FRANCE

OTHERS

4%

INSURANCE/PF

4%

SWITZERLAND

6%

NORDICS

5%

As soon as practically possible, and no later than the maturity of the bond, Unipol intends to allocate an amount at least equivalent to the net proceeds from the issuance of any Green Bond to finance and/or refinance, in whole or in part, new or existing, Eligible Green Assets - mainly held by UnipolSai - that meet the Eligibility Criteria as defined below.

4

UnipolSai Assicurazioni | Green Bond Report 2021

Financial Eligibility Criteria

Assets are considered Eligible if the related disbursement has occurred no more than 36 months prior to the year of issuance of the Green Bond or if they have been acquired post-issuance of the Green Bond.

Green Eligibility Criteria

Projects (re)financed using the proceeds from Green Bond issuance ("green assets") must fall within one of the following categories described in the Unipol Group Green Bond Framework.

Green Bond Framework - Admissible asset categories and expected environmental benefits

GREEN

BUILDINGS

RENEWABLE

ENERGY

ENERGY

EFFICIENCY

ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABLE MANAGEMENT OF LIVING NATURAL RESOURCES AND LAND USE

CLEAN TRANSPORTATION

EU ENVIRONMENTAL

OBJECTIVES

  1. Mitigation of climate change: b) improving energy efficiency
  1. Mitigation of climate change:
    (a) generation, storage or use of renewable energy or climate-neutral energy, including through the use of innovative technologies
  1. Mitigation of climate change:
    b) improving energy efficiency
  1. protection and restoration of biodiversity and ecosystems
    d) sustainable forest management
  1. Mitigation of climate change:
    (c) increasing clean or climatically neutral mobility

ENVIRONMENTAL BENEFITS

Energy savings

Mitigation of climate change

Reduction of GHG emissions

Mitigation of climate change

Energy savings

Reduction of GHG emissions

Mitigation of climate change

Protection, conservation and enhancement of biodiversity

CO2 sequestration

Reduction of air pollution

Reduction of GHG emissions

Reduction of polluting emissions

5

Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al documento originale.

Disclaimer

Unipol Gruppo Finanziario S.p.A. published this content on 23 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2022 16:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
