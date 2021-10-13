Log in
    UNI   IT0004810054

UNIPOL GRUPPO S.P.A.

(UNI)
  Report
Unipol Gruppo S p A : Notice of dividend payment financial year 2021

10/13/2021 | 02:12am EDT
Unipol Gruppo S.p.A.

Registered Office in Bologna, Via Stalingrado 45 - Fully paid-in share capital € 3,365,292,408.03

Tax identification number and Bologna Business Register number 00284160371

Parent company of the Unipol Insurance Group entered in the

Register of Parent Companies under n. 046

DIVIDEND PAYMENT

The Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company, held on 1st October 2021, approved the distribution of a part of the extraordinary profits reserve through a dividend payment of € 0.28 per ordinary share entitled.

The dividend will be payable from 20 October 2021 (ex-dividend date 18 October 2021 and record date 19 October 2021), using coupon no. 11, through intermediaries belonging to the centralised management system at Monte Titoli S.p.A.

The shares will be traded without dividend rights as of 18 October 2021, the ex-dividend date. Holders of shares that have not yet been dematerialised will be able to receive the dividend only upon delivery of their share certificates to one of the aforementioned intermediaries for entry into the centralised management system in dematerialised form.

Bologna, 13 October 2021

Unipol Gruppo S.p.A.

www.unipol.it

Disclaimer

Unipol Gruppo Finanziario S.p.A. published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 06:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
