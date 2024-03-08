THE RELEASE, PUBBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION OF THIS NOTICE IS NOT PERMITTED IN ANY COUNTRY WHERE SUCH NOTICE WOULD VIOLATE THE RELEVANT APPLICABLE REGULATION
PRESS RELEASE
Notice pursuant to Article 41, paragraph 2, letter c) of the Regulation adopted by the Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa (CONSOB) with resolution no. 11971 of 14 May 1999, as subsequently amended and supplemented (the "Issuers' Regulations")
Bologna, 8 March 2024 - With reference to the voluntary tender offer ("Offer") on the ordinary shares of UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. ("UnipolSai" or the "Issuer"), launched by Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. ("Unipol") on 16 February 2024, pursuant to Article 102, paragraph 1, of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998, as subsequently amended and supplemented, and pursuant to Article 37 of the Issuers' Regulation, it is hereby announced that the sale transactions relating to UnipolSai ordinary shares (ISIN Code IT0004827447) have been carried out by the persons indicated in the following table, in their capacity as representatives of Unipol, UnipolSai and Unipol's subsidiaries.
That transactions have been carried out for the purpose of discharging the tax charges related to the assignment of shares in accordance with the provisions of the compensation plan based on financial instruments for the three-year period 2019-2021 of the performance share type approved by the competent Shareholders' Meeting.
Date
Name
Type of
Number of
Currency
Weighted
transaction
shares
average price
per shares
8 March 2024
Federico Arpe
Sale
1,990
Euro
2.67
8 March 2024
Renzo Giovanni
Sale
5,440
Euro
2.67
Avesani
8 March 2024
Gianluca Banfi
Sale
2,352
Euro
2.67
8 March 2024
Marco Battisti
Sale
3,101
Euro
2.67
8 March 2024
Riccardo Baudi
Sale
5,333
Euro
2.67
8 March 2024
Mario Bocca
Sale
5,357
Euro
2.67
8 March 2024
Alberto Boidi
Sale
2,242
Euro
2.67
8 March 2024
Filiberto Borghi
Sale
2,557
Euro
2.67
8 March 2024
Andrea Brunialti
Sale
2,087
Euro
2.67
8 March 2024
Graziano Calosi
Sale
487
Euro
2.67
8 March 2024
Maurizio Castellina
Sale
8,962
Euro
2.67
8 March 2024
Carlo Cimbri
Sale
57,710
Euro
2.67
8 March 2024
Daniela D'Agostino
Sale
653
Euro
2.67
8 March 2024
Gian Luca De Marchi
Sale
3,688
Euro
2.67
8 March 2024
Duccio Andrea
Sale
1,499
Euro
2.67
Donati
8 March 2024
Alberto Federici
Sale
2,516
Euro
2.67
8 March 2024
Alfonso Roberto
Sale
4,651
Euro
2.67
Galante
8 March 2024
Angelo Galetti
Sale
1,579
Euro
2.67
8 March 2024
Federico Emanuele
Sale
1,844
Euro
2.67
Gentile
8 March 2024
Roberto Giay
Sale
10,710
Euro
2.67
8 March 2024
Giovanna Gigliotti
Sale
4,968
Euro
2.67
8 March 2024
Matteo Laterza
Sale
10,756
Euro
2.67
8 March 2024
Silvia Lazzari
Sale
1,689
Euro
2.67
8 March 2024
Giuseppe Lobalsamo
Sale
3,947
Euro
2.67
8 March 2024
Giacomo Maria
Sale
5,059
Euro
2.67
Saverio Lovati
8 March 2024
Maurizio Marcorin
Sale
749
Euro
2.67
8 March 2024
Francesco Marinaro
Sale
2,003
Euro
2.67
8 March 2024
Daniela Marucci
Sale
643
Euro
2.67
8 March 2024
Francesco Masci
Sale
1,642
Euro
2.67
8 March 2024
Gianluca Mazza
Sale
244
Euro
2.67
8 March 2024
Alessandro Nerdi
Sale
695
Euro
2.67
8 March 2024
Norberto Odorico
Sale
3,783
Euro
2.67
8 March 2024
Beatrice Paoletti
Sale
3,589
Euro
2.67
8 March 2024
Massimo Piana
Sale
2,176
Euro
2.67
8 March 2024
Fulvia Pirini
Sale
3,543
Euro
2.67
8 March 2024
Pietro Ranieri
Sale
1,327
Euro
2.67
8 March 2024
Andrea Rapetti
Sale
948
Euro
2.67
8 March 2024
Alberto Rimoldi
Sale
342
Euro
2.67
8 March 2024
Luca Rinaldi
Sale
685
Euro
2.67
8 March 2024
Enrico San Pietro
Sale
7,017
Euro
2.67
8 March 2024
Giovanni Siciliano
Sale
3,424
Euro
2.67
8 March 2024
Luca Tomasini
Sale
799
Euro
2.67
8 March 2024
Paolo Trigari
Sale
828
Euro
2.67
8 March 2024
Vittorio Verdone
Sale
3,181
Euro
2.67
8 March 2024
Marco Vesentini
Sale
1,708
Euro
2.67
8 March 2024
Mario Vidale
Sale
1,379
Euro
2.67
8 March 2024
Luca Zaccherini
Sale
3,897
Euro
2.67
The following additional sale transaction, still relating to UnipolSai Ordinary shares, has been carried out by the person indicated below, in his capacity as Director of a Unipol's subsidiary, is also hereby announced:
Date
Name
Type of
Number of
Currency
Weighted
transaction
shares
average price
per shares
8 March 2024
Alfonso Roberto
Sale
60,000
Euro
2.67
Galante
The text of this press release is also available on the website of the Issuer at www.unipolsai.com.
*******
The Offer is launched in Italy, since the Shares are listed on Euronext Milan, organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., and it is addressed, without discrimination and on equal terms, to all shareholders of the Issuer.
As of the date of this press release, the Offer is not promoted or disclosed, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or in any other Country in which the Offer is not permitted in the absence of authorisation by the competent local authorities or is in breach of rules or regulations (the "Other Countries"), nor by using any means of communication or international commerce (including, without limitation, the postal network, fax, telex, e-mail, telephone and internet) of the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or of the Other Countries or any facility of any kind of the financial intermediaries of the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or the Other Countries, or in any other manner.
Copy of this press release, or any part thereof, as well as a copy of any document relating to the Offer (including the Offer Document), are not and shall not be sent, nor in any way transmitted, or in any way distributed, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America, in Australia, in Canada, in Japan or in the Other Countries. No person receiving the above documents shall distribute, send or dispatch them (either by post or by any other means or instrument of communication or international commerce) in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or the Other Countries.
This press release is accessible in or from the United Kingdom only: (i) by persons who have professional investment experience falling within Section 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as subsequently amended (the "Order") or (ii) by high net worth companies and other persons to whom the press release may lawfully be transmitted to, as they fall within Section 49(2), subparagraphs (a) through (d), of the Order (all such persons are jointly referred to as "Relevant Persons"). The financial instruments referred to in this press release are available only to the Relevant Persons (and any invitation, offer, agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such financial instruments shall be addressed only to such Relevant Persons). Any person who is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on this document or its contents.
This press release, as well as any other document relating to the Offer (including the Offer Document) do not constitute and shall not be construed as an offer of financial instruments addressed to persons domiciled and/or resident in the United States of America, Canada, Japan, Australia or in the Other Countries. No instrument may be offered or sold in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or in the Other Countries without specific authorisation in accordance with the applicable provisions of the local laws of such Countries or of the Other Countries or waiver of such provisions.
Acceptance to the Offer by persons residing in countries other than Italy may be subject to specific obligations or restrictions provided for by laws or regulations. It is the sole responsibility of the addressees of the Offer to comply with such provisions and, therefore, before accepting the Offer, to verify their existence and applicability by contacting their consultants. Any acceptance of the Offer resulting from solicitation activities carried out in breach of the above limitations shall not be accepted.
Unipol Gruppo
Unipol is one of the biggest insurance groups in Europe and the leading company in Italy in the non-life insurance sector, (especially in the MV and health businesses), with total premiums of €15.1bn, of which €8.7bn in non-life and €6.4bn in life (2023 figures). Unipol adopts an integrated offer strategy and covers the entire range of insurance products, operating primarily through the subsidiary UnipolSai Assicurazioni. The Group is also active in direct MV insurance (Linear Assicurazioni), transport and aviation insurance (Siat), health insurance (UniSalute) and supplementary pensions and covers the bancassurance channel (Arca Vita and Arca Assicurazioni). It also manages significant diversified assets in the property, hotel (Gruppo UNA), medical-healthcare (Santagostino) and agricultural (Tenute del Cerro) sectors. Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange.
