THE RELEASE, PUBBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION OF THIS NOTICE IS NOT PERMITTED IN ANY COUNTRY WHERE SUCH NOTICE WOULD VIOLATE THE RELEVANT APPLICABLE REGULATION

PRESS RELEASE

Notice pursuant to Article 41, paragraph 2, letter c) of the Regulation adopted by the Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa (CONSOB) with resolution no. 11971 of 14 May 1999, as subsequently amended and supplemented (the "Issuers' Regulations")

Bologna, 8 March 2024 - With reference to the voluntary tender offer ("Offer") on the ordinary shares of UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. ("UnipolSai" or the "Issuer"), launched by Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. ("Unipol") on 16 February 2024, pursuant to Article 102, paragraph 1, of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998, as subsequently amended and supplemented, and pursuant to Article 37 of the Issuers' Regulation, it is hereby announced that the sale transactions relating to UnipolSai ordinary shares (ISIN Code IT0004827447) have been carried out by the persons indicated in the following table, in their capacity as representatives of Unipol, UnipolSai and Unipol's subsidiaries.

That transactions have been carried out for the purpose of discharging the tax charges related to the assignment of shares in accordance with the provisions of the compensation plan based on financial instruments for the three-year period 2019-2021 of the performance share type approved by the competent Shareholders' Meeting.

Date

Name

Type of

Number of

Currency

Weighted

transaction

shares

average price

per shares

8 March 2024

Federico Arpe

Sale

1,990

Euro

2.67

8 March 2024

Renzo Giovanni

Sale

5,440

Euro

2.67

Avesani

8 March 2024

Gianluca Banfi

Sale

2,352

Euro

2.67

8 March 2024

Marco Battisti

Sale

3,101

Euro

2.67

8 March 2024

Riccardo Baudi

Sale

5,333

Euro

2.67

8 March 2024

Mario Bocca

Sale

5,357

Euro

2.67

8 March 2024

Alberto Boidi

Sale

2,242

Euro

2.67

8 March 2024

Filiberto Borghi

Sale

2,557

Euro

2.67

8 March 2024

Andrea Brunialti

Sale

2,087

Euro

2.67

8 March 2024

Graziano Calosi

Sale

487

Euro

2.67

8 March 2024

Maurizio Castellina

Sale

8,962

Euro

2.67

8 March 2024

Carlo Cimbri

Sale

57,710

Euro

2.67

8 March 2024

Daniela D'Agostino

Sale

653

Euro

2.67

8 March 2024

Gian Luca De Marchi

Sale

3,688

Euro

2.67

8 March 2024

Duccio Andrea

Sale

1,499

Euro

2.67

Donati

8 March 2024

Alberto Federici

Sale

2,516

Euro

2.67

8 March 2024

Alfonso Roberto

Sale

4,651

Euro

2.67

Galante

8 March 2024

Angelo Galetti

Sale

1,579

Euro

2.67

8 March 2024

Federico Emanuele

Sale

1,844

Euro

2.67

Gentile

8 March 2024

Roberto Giay

Sale

10,710

Euro

2.67

8 March 2024

Giovanna Gigliotti

Sale

4,968

Euro

2.67

8 March 2024

Matteo Laterza

Sale

10,756

Euro

2.67

8 March 2024

Silvia Lazzari

Sale

1,689

Euro

2.67

8 March 2024

Giuseppe Lobalsamo

Sale

3,947

Euro

2.67

8 March 2024

Giacomo Maria

Sale

5,059

Euro

2.67

Saverio Lovati

8 March 2024

Maurizio Marcorin

Sale

749

Euro

2.67

8 March 2024

Francesco Marinaro

Sale

2,003

Euro

2.67

8 March 2024

Daniela Marucci

Sale

643

Euro

2.67

8 March 2024

Francesco Masci

Sale

1,642

Euro

2.67

8 March 2024

Gianluca Mazza

Sale

244

Euro

2.67

8 March 2024

Alessandro Nerdi

Sale

695

Euro

2.67

8 March 2024

Norberto Odorico

Sale

3,783

Euro

2.67

8 March 2024

Beatrice Paoletti

Sale

3,589

Euro

2.67

8 March 2024

Massimo Piana

Sale

2,176

Euro

2.67

8 March 2024

Fulvia Pirini

Sale

3,543

Euro

2.67

8 March 2024

Pietro Ranieri

Sale

1,327

Euro

2.67

8 March 2024

Andrea Rapetti

Sale

948

Euro

2.67

8 March 2024

Alberto Rimoldi

Sale

342

Euro

2.67

8 March 2024

Luca Rinaldi

Sale

685

Euro

2.67

8 March 2024

Enrico San Pietro

Sale

7,017

Euro

2.67

8 March 2024

Giovanni Siciliano

Sale

3,424

Euro

2.67

8 March 2024

Luca Tomasini

Sale

799

Euro

2.67

8 March 2024

Paolo Trigari

Sale

828

Euro

2.67

8 March 2024

Vittorio Verdone

Sale

3,181

Euro

2.67

8 March 2024

Marco Vesentini

Sale

1,708

Euro

2.67

8 March 2024

Mario Vidale

Sale

1,379

Euro

2.67

8 March 2024

Luca Zaccherini

Sale

3,897

Euro

2.67

The following additional sale transaction, still relating to UnipolSai Ordinary shares, has been carried out by the person indicated below, in his capacity as Director of a Unipol's subsidiary, is also hereby announced:

Date

Name

Type of

Number of

Currency

Weighted

transaction

shares

average price

per shares

8 March 2024

Alfonso Roberto

Sale

60,000

Euro

2.67

Galante

The text of this press release is also available on the website of the Issuer at www.unipolsai.com.

*******

The Offer is launched in Italy, since the Shares are listed on Euronext Milan, organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., and it is addressed, without discrimination and on equal terms, to all shareholders of the Issuer.

As of the date of this press release, the Offer is not promoted or disclosed, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or in any other Country in which the Offer is not permitted in the absence of authorisation by the competent local authorities or is in breach of rules or regulations (the "Other Countries"), nor by using any means of communication or international commerce (including, without limitation, the postal network, fax, telex, e-mail, telephone and internet) of the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or of the Other Countries or any facility of any kind of the financial intermediaries of the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or the Other Countries, or in any other manner.

Copy of this press release, or any part thereof, as well as a copy of any document relating to the Offer (including the Offer Document), are not and shall not be sent, nor in any way transmitted, or in any way distributed, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America, in Australia, in Canada, in Japan or in the Other Countries. No person receiving the above documents shall distribute, send or dispatch them (either by post or by any other means or instrument of communication or international commerce) in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or the Other Countries.

This press release is accessible in or from the United Kingdom only: (i) by persons who have professional investment experience falling within Section 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as subsequently amended (the "Order") or (ii) by high net worth companies and other persons to whom the press release may lawfully be transmitted to, as they fall within Section 49(2), subparagraphs (a) through (d), of the Order (all such persons are jointly referred to as "Relevant Persons"). The financial instruments referred to in this press release are available only to the Relevant Persons (and any invitation, offer, agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such financial instruments shall be addressed only to such Relevant Persons). Any person who is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on this document or its contents.

This press release, as well as any other document relating to the Offer (including the Offer Document) do not constitute and shall not be construed as an offer of financial instruments addressed to persons domiciled and/or resident in the United States of America, Canada, Japan, Australia or in the Other Countries. No instrument may be offered or sold in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or in the Other Countries without specific authorisation in accordance with the applicable provisions of the local laws of such Countries or of the Other Countries or waiver of such provisions.

Acceptance to the Offer by persons residing in countries other than Italy may be subject to specific obligations or restrictions provided for by laws or regulations. It is the sole responsibility of the addressees of the Offer to comply with such provisions and, therefore, before accepting the Offer, to verify their existence and applicability by contacting their consultants. Any acceptance of the Offer resulting from solicitation activities carried out in breach of the above limitations shall not be accepted.

Unipol Gruppo

Unipol is one of the biggest insurance groups in Europe and the leading company in Italy in the non-life insurance sector, (especially in the MV and health businesses), with total premiums of €15.1bn, of which €8.7bn in non-life and €6.4bn in life (2023 figures). Unipol adopts an integrated offer strategy and covers the entire range of insurance products, operating primarily through the subsidiary UnipolSai Assicurazioni. The Group is also active in direct MV insurance (Linear Assicurazioni), transport and aviation insurance (Siat), health insurance (UniSalute) and supplementary pensions and covers the bancassurance channel (Arca Vita and Arca Assicurazioni). It also manages significant diversified assets in the property, hotel (Gruppo UNA), medical-healthcare (Santagostino) and agricultural (Tenute del Cerro) sectors. Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange.

