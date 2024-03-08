THE RELEASE, PUBBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION OF THIS NOTICE IS NOT PERMITTED IN ANY COUNTRY WHERE SUCH NOTICE WOULD VIOLATE THE RELEVANT APPLICABLE REGULATION PRESS RELEASE Notice pursuant to Article 41, paragraph 2, letter c) of the Regulation adopted by the Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa (CONSOB) with resolution no. 11971 of 14 May 1999, as subsequently amended and supplemented (the "Issuers' Regulations") Bologna, 8 March 2024 - With reference to the voluntary tender offer ("Offer") on the ordinary shares of UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. ("UnipolSai" or the "Issuer"), launched by Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. ("Unipol") on 16 February 2024, pursuant to Article 102, paragraph 1, of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998, as subsequently amended and supplemented, and pursuant to Article 37 of the Issuers' Regulation, it is hereby announced that the sale transactions relating to UnipolSai ordinary shares (ISIN Code IT0004827447) have been carried out by the persons indicated in the following table, in their capacity as representatives of Unipol, UnipolSai and Unipol's subsidiaries. That transactions have been carried out for the purpose of discharging the tax charges related to the assignment of shares in accordance with the provisions of the compensation plan based on financial instruments for the three-year period 2019-2021 of the performance share type approved by the competent Shareholders' Meeting. Date Name Type of Number of Currency Weighted transaction shares average price per shares 8 March 2024 Federico Arpe Sale 1,990 Euro 2.67 8 March 2024 Renzo Giovanni Sale 5,440 Euro 2.67 Avesani 8 March 2024 Gianluca Banfi Sale 2,352 Euro 2.67 8 March 2024 Marco Battisti Sale 3,101 Euro 2.67 8 March 2024 Riccardo Baudi Sale 5,333 Euro 2.67 8 March 2024 Mario Bocca Sale 5,357 Euro 2.67 8 March 2024 Alberto Boidi Sale 2,242 Euro 2.67

8 March 2024 Filiberto Borghi Sale 2,557 Euro 2.67 8 March 2024 Andrea Brunialti Sale 2,087 Euro 2.67 8 March 2024 Graziano Calosi Sale 487 Euro 2.67 8 March 2024 Maurizio Castellina Sale 8,962 Euro 2.67 8 March 2024 Carlo Cimbri Sale 57,710 Euro 2.67 8 March 2024 Daniela D'Agostino Sale 653 Euro 2.67 8 March 2024 Gian Luca De Marchi Sale 3,688 Euro 2.67 8 March 2024 Duccio Andrea Sale 1,499 Euro 2.67 Donati 8 March 2024 Alberto Federici Sale 2,516 Euro 2.67 8 March 2024 Alfonso Roberto Sale 4,651 Euro 2.67 Galante 8 March 2024 Angelo Galetti Sale 1,579 Euro 2.67 8 March 2024 Federico Emanuele Sale 1,844 Euro 2.67 Gentile 8 March 2024 Roberto Giay Sale 10,710 Euro 2.67 8 March 2024 Giovanna Gigliotti Sale 4,968 Euro 2.67 8 March 2024 Matteo Laterza Sale 10,756 Euro 2.67 8 March 2024 Silvia Lazzari Sale 1,689 Euro 2.67 8 March 2024 Giuseppe Lobalsamo Sale 3,947 Euro 2.67 8 March 2024 Giacomo Maria Sale 5,059 Euro 2.67 Saverio Lovati

8 March 2024 Maurizio Marcorin Sale 749 Euro 2.67 8 March 2024 Francesco Marinaro Sale 2,003 Euro 2.67 8 March 2024 Daniela Marucci Sale 643 Euro 2.67 8 March 2024 Francesco Masci Sale 1,642 Euro 2.67 8 March 2024 Gianluca Mazza Sale 244 Euro 2.67 8 March 2024 Alessandro Nerdi Sale 695 Euro 2.67 8 March 2024 Norberto Odorico Sale 3,783 Euro 2.67 8 March 2024 Beatrice Paoletti Sale 3,589 Euro 2.67 8 March 2024 Massimo Piana Sale 2,176 Euro 2.67 8 March 2024 Fulvia Pirini Sale 3,543 Euro 2.67 8 March 2024 Pietro Ranieri Sale 1,327 Euro 2.67 8 March 2024 Andrea Rapetti Sale 948 Euro 2.67 8 March 2024 Alberto Rimoldi Sale 342 Euro 2.67 8 March 2024 Luca Rinaldi Sale 685 Euro 2.67 8 March 2024 Enrico San Pietro Sale 7,017 Euro 2.67 8 March 2024 Giovanni Siciliano Sale 3,424 Euro 2.67 8 March 2024 Luca Tomasini Sale 799 Euro 2.67 8 March 2024 Paolo Trigari Sale 828 Euro 2.67 8 March 2024 Vittorio Verdone Sale 3,181 Euro 2.67 8 March 2024 Marco Vesentini Sale 1,708 Euro 2.67

8 March 2024 Mario Vidale Sale 1,379 Euro 2.67 8 March 2024 Luca Zaccherini Sale 3,897 Euro 2.67 The following additional sale transaction, still relating to UnipolSai Ordinary shares, has been carried out by the person indicated below, in his capacity as Director of a Unipol's subsidiary, is also hereby announced: Date Name Type of Number of Currency Weighted transaction shares average price per shares 8 March 2024 Alfonso Roberto Sale 60,000 Euro 2.67 Galante The text of this press release is also available on the website of the Issuer at www.unipolsai.com. ******* The Offer is launched in Italy, since the Shares are listed on Euronext Milan, organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., and it is addressed, without discrimination and on equal terms, to all shareholders of the Issuer. As of the date of this press release, the Offer is not promoted or disclosed, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or in any other Country in which the Offer is not permitted in the absence of authorisation by the competent local authorities or is in breach of rules or regulations (the "Other Countries"), nor by using any means of communication or international commerce (including, without limitation, the postal network, fax, telex, e-mail, telephone and internet) of the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or of the Other Countries or any facility of any kind of the financial intermediaries of the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or the Other Countries, or in any other manner. Copy of this press release, or any part thereof, as well as a copy of any document relating to the Offer (including the Offer Document), are not and shall not be sent, nor in any way transmitted, or in any way distributed, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America, in Australia, in Canada, in Japan or in the Other Countries. No person receiving the above documents shall distribute, send or dispatch them (either by post or by any other means or instrument of communication or international commerce) in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or the Other Countries.