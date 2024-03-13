As of the date of this press release, the Offer is not promoted or disclosed, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or in any other Country in which the Offer is not permitted in the absence of authorisation by the competent local authorities or is in breach of rules or regulations (the "Other Countries"), nor by using any means of communication or international commerce (including, without limitation, the postal network, fax, telex, e-mail, telephone and internet) of the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or of the Other Countries or any facility of any kind of the financial intermediaries of the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or the Other Countries, or in any other manner.

The Offer is launched in Italy, since the Shares are listed on Euronext Milan, organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., and it is addressed, without discrimination and on equal terms, to all shareholders of the Issuer.

Bologna, 13 March 2024 - With reference to the voluntary tender offer ("Offer") on the ordinary shares of UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. ("UnipolSai" or the "Issuer"), launched by Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. ("Unipol") on 16 February 2024, pursuant to Article 102, paragraph 1, of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998, as subsequently amended and supplemented, and pursuant to Article 37 of the Issuers' Regulation it is hereby announced that the following transaction of ordinary shares of UnipolSai (ISIN Code IT0004827447) have been carried out by the person indicated below, in his capacity as Director of Unipol's subsidiaries:

Unipol Gruppo

Unipol is one of the biggest insurance groups in Europe and the leading company in Italy in the non-life insurance sector, (especially in the MV and health businesses), with total premiums of €15.1bn, of which €8.7bn in non-life and €6.4bn in life (2023 figures). Unipol adopts an integrated offer strategy and covers the entire range of insurance products, operating primarily through the subsidiary UnipolSai Assicurazioni. The Group is also active in direct MV insurance (Linear Assicurazioni), transport and aviation insurance (Siat), health insurance (UniSalute) and supplementary pensions and covers the bancassurance channel (Arca Vita and Arca Assicurazioni). It also manages significant diversified assets in the property, hotel (Gruppo UNA), medical-healthcare (Santagostino) and agricultural (Tenute del Cerro) sectors. Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange.