THE RELEASE, PUBBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION OF THIS NOTICE IS NOT PERMITTED IN ANY COUNTRY WHERE SUCH NOTICE WOULD VIOLATE THE RELEVANT APPLICABLE REGULATION VOLUNTARY TENDER OFFER FOR ALL THE ORDINARY SHARES OF UNIPOLSAI ASSICURAZIONI S.P.A. LAUNCHED BY UNIPOL GRUPPO S.P.A. * * * * * Obligation to Purchase pursuant to Article 108, paragraph 2, of the Consolidated Law on Finance on the Remaining Shares of UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. has reached 95% of the share capital of UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. Bologna, 6 June 2024 - With reference to the voluntary public tender offer (the "Offer") launched by Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. (the "Offeror" or "Unipol"), pursuant to Article 102 of the TUF, as subsequently amended and integrated, on all the ordinary shares (the "Shares") of UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. ("UnipolSai" or the "Issuer"), other than those already held, directly and indirectly, by the Offeror and the Treasury Shares held, directly and indirectly, by UnipolSai, the Offeror hereby announces that, as a result of the Requests for Sale relating to the Remaining Shares delivered today in the context of the Sell-Out Procedure, the threshold of 95% of the share capital of the Issuer relevant, inter alia, for the purposes of the Right to Purchase has been crossed. Unless otherwise defined in this press release, the capitalized terms shall have the meaning ascribed to them under the offer document approved by Consob with resolution No. 23052 of 27 March 2024 and published on 5 April 2024 (the "Offer Document"), or in the press release issued on 31 May 2024 by which the Offeror announced the consideration, terms and conditions for the fulfilment of the Obligation to Purchase pursuant to Article 108, paragraph 2, of the Consolidated Law on Finance through the Sell-Out Procedure (the "Press Release of 31 May 2024"). The Offer Document, the Press Release of 31 May 2024 and any other press release issued by the Offeror in relation to the Offer are available, inter alia, on the Offeror's website. In particular, based on the information provided by Equita SIM S.p.A., as Intermediary in Charge of Coordinating the Collection of Acceptances, in the context of the Sell-Out Procedure Requests for Sale were submitted, on the date hereof, for No. 2,875,876 Remaining Shares which - added to the No. 2,685,866,801 Shares already directly and indirectly held by the Offeror prior to the commencement of the procedure, including the No. 179,631 Treasury Shares held, directly and indirectly, by the Issuer on the date hereof (which - for the purpose of calculating the stake pursuant to Art. 108, paragraph 1, of the TUF - must be added to the shareholding of the Offeror (numerator) without being deducted

from the share capital of the Issuer (denominator)) (1) - the Offeror will come to hold a total No. 2,688,742,677 Shares, equal to 95.018% of the UnipolSai's share capital. In light of the above, the requirements for the exercise of the Right to Purchase and the Obligation to Purchase pursuant to Article 108, paragraph 1, of the Consolidated Law on Finance have been met. Accordingly, following the conclusion of the current Sell-Out Procedure, which will terminate on 21 June 2024 and whose payment date will be on 28 June 2024, the Offeror will implement the Joint Procedure in connection with any Remaining Shares still outstanding on the Sell-Out Payment Date. The terms of the Joint Procedure will be agreed with Consob and Borsa Italiana pursuant to Article 50-quinquies, paragraph 1, second sentence, of the Issuers' Regulation and which will cause in the transfer to the Offeror of title to such Shares. For further information on the current Sell-Out Procedure, as well as on the future Joint Procedure, please refer to what has already been indicated in the Press Release of 31 May 2024. As stated therein, the Offeror will issue a press release on the provisional results of the Sell-Out Procedure in accordance with the law, by which it will be provided information on: the amount of the Shares targeted by the Joint Procedure (as a number of Shares and as a percentage); (ii) the modalities and the terms of the Joint Procedure; and (iii) the procedure and the timing for the Delisting. This is information will then be confirmed in the press release on the final results of the Sell-Out Procedure, which will be issued by 7:29 a.m. on 27 June 2024. ** * ** For detailed information on the Offer, please refer to the Offer Document, which is available to the public for consultation: at the Offeror's registered office in Bologna, Via Stalingrado 45; at the Issuer's registered office in Bologna, Via Stalingrado 45; at the registered office of the intermediary in charge of coordinating the collection of acceptances ( i.e. Equita SIM S.p.A.) and of the appointed intermediaries; at the registered office of the appointed intermediaries; on the Offeror's website www.unipol.it; on the Issuer's website www.unipolsai.com ; 1 As indicated in the Press Release of 31 May 2024, the maximum number of Remaining Shares may vary upwards up to No. 143,855,193 Shares, equal to 5.084% of the Issuer's share capital, if, during the execution of the Obligation to Purchase pursuant to Article 108, paragraph 2, of the Consolidated Law on Finance, up to a maximum of 4,622 UnipolSai Shares are allocated to execute the 2019-2021 Remuneration Plans and the 2022-2024 Remuneration Plans (as approved by UnipolSai Investimenti SGR S.p.A.).

on the website of the global information agent of the Offer www.morrowsodali- transactions.com .