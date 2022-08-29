Log in
    UNI   IT0004810054

UNIPOL GRUPPO S.P.A.

(UNI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:47 2022-08-29 am EDT
4.072 EUR   -0.07%
Unipol Gruppo S p A : Presentazione

08/29/2022 | 09:31am EDT
1

2

3

About us

Opening New Ways

1H22

2022-2024 Strategic Plan

Consolidated Results

4

5

ESG Indicators

Appendix

2

LEADERSHIP

NON-LIFE

SALES NETWORK

IN ITALY

IN ITALY

premium income 7.9 € billiona

about 2,200 agencies

market share 20.1%

TELEMATICS

REPUTATION

IN EUROPE

AMONG FIG IN ITALY b

among the leaders in the world

best in class reputation

market share around 70% in Italy

'top-of-mind'brand

2021 Figures

  1. Including premiums collected in Serbia by the subsidiary DDOR
  2. Source: Italy RepTrak® Analysis

3

Leader in Non-Life

Leader in Telematics

Evolution towards Ecosystems

Largest Agency Network

Experienced Consolidator

Reliable Partner

Generous Dividend Payer

  • Leader in Non-Life insurance in Italy with 7.9 €bn premiumsa and a market share of 20.1%
    • #1 in Motor TPL with 3.0 €bn premiums and a market share of 23.3%
    • #1 in Health business with 794 €m premiums and a market share of 24.1%
  • #1 in the European insurance business as to MV black-boxes distribution, with a market share around 70% in Italy
  • Strategy to evolve from the leadership in the insurance business to the leadership in Mobility, Welfare and Property Ecosystems and in Bancassurance
  • About 2,200 agencies in Italy (ca. 20,000 agents/sub-agents) and >100 internal sales outlets in Serbia
  • Multichannel strategy, including around 5,000 banking branches and sales points (Bancassurance agreements with BPER, BPS, Unicredit and others) and Direct channel (Internet/telephone)
  • More than 15.5 million customers
  • Successful track record in M&A and consolidation (2012 Fondiaria-Sai, 2003 Winterthur Italia, 2000 Aurora)
  • Track record in reaching financial targets over the last strategic plans
  • Appealing dividend policy. In the period 2022-2024 Unipol plans to distribute cumulative dividends for 0.75 €bn and UnipolSai for 1.4 €bn

2021 Figures

  1. Including premiums collected in Serbia by the subsidiary DDOR

4

As at 30 June 2022

Unipol

Unipol included in the FTSE MIB

and in the MIB® ESG indexes

UnipolSai included in the

MIB® ESG index

85.24%

10.55%

UnipolReC a

BPER

14.76%

85.22% b

9.34%

UnipolSai

98.99%

100%

94.69%

100%

100%

51%

63.39%

UniSalute

Linear

Siat

DDOR

UnipolRe

Incontra

Arca Vita

Arca Ass.ni

Mobility

Welfare

Property

GruppoUNA

Other companies

other companies

other companies

other companies

Companies listed on the Italian Stock Exchange

Banking and Financials

Bancassurance

Hotel and Other

a UnipolRec portfolio in the course of being sold

Insurance

Services (insurance & ancillary)

  1. Including the shares held by Unipol Investment, UnipolPart I and Unipol Finance

5

Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al documento originale.

Disclaimer

Unipol Gruppo Finanziario S.p.A. published this content on 29 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2022 13:30:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
