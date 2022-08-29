Unipol Gruppo S p A : Presentazione
1
2
3
About us
Opening New Ways
1H22
2022-2024 Strategic Plan
Consolidated Results
4
5
ESG Indicators
Appendix
2
LEADERSHIP
NON-LIFE
SALES NETWORK
IN ITALY
IN ITALY
premium income 7.9 € billion a
about 2,200 agencies
market share 20.1%
TELEMATICS
REPUTATION
IN EUROPE
AMONG FIG IN ITALY
b
among the leaders in the world
best in class reputation
market share around 70% in Italy
'top-of-mind' brand
2021 Figures
Including premiums collected in Serbia by the subsidiary DDOR
Source: Italy RepTrak® Analysis
3
Leader in Non-Life
Leader in Telematics
Evolution towards Ecosystems
Largest Agency Network
Experienced Consolidator
Reliable Partner
Generous Dividend Payer
Leader in Non-Life insurance in Italy with 7.9 €bn premiums a and a market share of 20.1%
#1 in Motor TPL with 3.0 €bn premiums and a market share of 23.3%
#1 in Health business with 794 €m premiums and a market share of 24.1%
#1 in the European insurance business as to MV black-boxes distribution, with a market share around 70% in Italy
Strategy to evolve from the leadership in the insurance business to the leadership in Mobility, Welfare and Property Ecosystems and in Bancassurance
About 2,200 agencies in Italy (ca. 20,000 agents/sub-agents) and >100 internal sales outlets in Serbia
Multichannel strategy, including around 5,000 banking branches and sales points (Bancassurance agreements with BPER, BPS, Unicredit and others) and Direct channel (Internet/telephone)
More than 15.5 million customers
Successful track record in M&A and consolidation (2012 Fondiaria-Sai, 2003 Winterthur Italia, 2000 Aurora)
Track record in reaching financial targets over the last strategic plans
Appealing dividend policy. In the period 2022-2024 Unipol plans to distribute cumulative dividends for 0.75 €bn and UnipolSai for 1.4 €bn
2021 Figures
Including premiums collected in Serbia by the subsidiary DDOR
4
As at 30 June 2022
Unipol
Unipol included in the
FTSE MIB
and in the
MIB® ESG indexes
UnipolSai included in the
MIB® ESG
index
85.24%
10.55%
UnipolReC
a
BPER
14.76%
85.22%
b
9.34%
UnipolSai
98.99%
100%
94.69%
100%
100%
51%
63.39%
UniSalute
Linear
Siat
DDOR
UnipolRe
Incontra
Arca Vita
Arca Ass.ni
Mobility
Welfare
Property
GruppoUNA
Other companies
other companies
other companies
other companies
Companies listed on the Italian Stock Exchange
Banking and Financials
Bancassurance
Hotel and Other
a UnipolRec portfolio in the course of being sold
Insurance
Services (insurance & ancillary)
Including the shares held by Unipol Investment, UnipolPart I and Unipol Finance
5
Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al
documento originale.
Disclaimer
Unipol Gruppo Finanziario S.p.A. published this content on 29 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2022 13:30:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about UNIPOL GRUPPO S.P.A.
Analyst Recommendations on UNIPOL GRUPPO S.P.A.
Sales 2022
11 936 M
11 930 M
11 930 M
Net income 2022
771 M
770 M
770 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
3,75x
Yield 2022
7,99%
Capitalization
2 919 M
2 918 M
2 918 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
0,24x
Capi. / Sales 2023
0,23x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
49,8%
Chart UNIPOL GRUPPO S.P.A.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends UNIPOL GRUPPO S.P.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
8
Last Close Price
4,08 €
Average target price
5,94 €
Spread / Average Target
45,7%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.