On 29 June 2023, the board of directors of UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. approved the Company's participation in the rescue plan of Eurovita in order to protect its policyholders, together with Allianz S.p.A., Assicurazioni Generali, Intesa Sanpaolo Vita and Poste Vita.

The final agreements with the distributing banks necessary to protect Eurovita policyholders will be finalised in collaboration with the institutions within the appropriate time frame.

The entire operation will be carried out in successive stages and shall depend on obtaining all regulatory authorisations from the relevant supervisory authorities. It represents a strong signal of commitment by the main insurance groups operating in Italy to protect the market and Eurovita customers.