Unipol Gruppo S.p.A.

UNIPOL GRUPPO S.P.A.

(UNI)
Summary 
Summary

Unipol Gruppo S p A : Corporate Presentation – April 2021

04/12/2021 | 10:45am EDT
2

1

2

About us

2019-2021

Strategic Plan

3

4

FY20

Appendix

Consolidated Results

3

1

About us

4

About us

premium income 7.9 € billiona

2,300 agencies

market share 21% b

  • among the leaders in the world
    market share 50% in Italy
  1. Including premiums collected in Serbia by the subsidiary DDOR
  2. Source: processing of ANIA figures, Premi del lavoro diretto italiano 2019 - Edizione 2020
  3. 1st in Reputation in the financial sector in Italy. Source: 2020 Italy RepTrak® classification by The RepTrak Company

About us

Leader in Non-Life

Leader in Telematics

Leader in Pension Funds

Claims Settlement Innovator

Largest Agency Network

Experienced Consolidator

Reliable Partner

5

  • 1st Non-Life insurance group in Italy with 7.9 €bn premiumsa and a market share of 21%b
    • Leader in Motor TPL with 3.2 €bn premiums and a market share of 24%b
    • Leader in Health business with 720 €m premiums and a market share of 23%b
  • 1st insurer in Europe as to MV black-boxes distribution, with a market share of 50% in Italy
  • Leader in the Insurance Occupational Pension Funds Italian market, with 4 €bn AUM
  • Among the key players in the Italian Life business with direct income of 4.3 €bn and a market share of 4.9%b
  • Innovative approach to P&C claims settlement: telematics, reimbursement in kind, captive companies for spare parts/glasses
  • 2,300 agencies in Italy (ca. 20,000 agents/sub-agents) and ca. 100 branches in Serbia
  • Multichannel strategy, including over 5,000 banking branches (Bancassurance agreements with BPER, BPS, Unicredit and others) and Direct channel (Internet/telephone)
  • 16 million customers
  • Successful track record in M&A and consolidation (2012 Fondiaria-Sai, 2003 Winterthur Italia, 2000 Aurora)
  • Track record in reaching financial targets over the last 3 strategic plans

a Including premiums collected in Serbia by the subsidiary DDOR

b 2019 figures. Source: processing of ANIA figures, Premi del lavoro diretto italiano 2019 - Edizione 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Unipol Gruppo Finanziario S.p.A. published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 14:44:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 12 267 M 14 602 M 14 602 M
Net income 2021 625 M 744 M 744 M
Net Debt 2021 6 415 M 7 637 M 7 637 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,33x
Yield 2021 8,62%
Capitalization 3 326 M 3 953 M 3 960 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 53,1%
Chart UNIPOL GRUPPO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIPOL GRUPPO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 5,39 €
Last Close Price 4,64 €
Spread / Highest target 31,4%
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carlo Cimbri Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pierluigi Stefanini Chairman
Maurizio Castellina GM-Administration, Management Control & Operations
Pietro Ranieri Head-Compliance & Anti-Money Laundering
Riccardo Baudi Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIPOL GRUPPO S.P.A.18.70%3 953
ALLIANZ SE8.99%107 112
CHUBB LIMITED4.40%72 327
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.7.85%64 286
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP AG3.21%61 821
THE HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.36.36%23 863
