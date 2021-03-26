Unipol Gruppo S p A : Corporate Presentation – March 2021

2
3
About us
4
among the leaders in the world
market share 50% in Italy
a Including premiums collected in Serbia by the subsidiary DDOR
b Source: processing of ANIA figures, Premi del lavoro diretto italiano 2019 - Edizione 2020
c 1st in Reputation in the financial sector in Italy. Source: 2020 Italy RepTrak® classification by The RepTrak Company
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Unipol Gruppo Finanziario S.p.A. published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 17:40:02 UTC.