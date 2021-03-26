Log in
UNIPOL GRUPPO S.P.A.    UNI   IT0004810054

UNIPOL GRUPPO S.P.A.

(UNI)
Unipol Gruppo S p A : Corporate Presentation – March 2021

03/26/2021 | 01:41pm EDT
2

3

About us

4

  • among the leaders in the world

    • market share 50% in Italy

  • a Including premiums collected in Serbia by the subsidiary DDOR

  • b Source: processing of ANIA figures, Premi del lavoro diretto italiano 2019 - Edizione 2020

  • c 1st in Reputation in the financial sector in Italy. Source: 2020 Italy RepTrak® classification by The RepTrak Company



Disclaimer

Unipol Gruppo Finanziario S.p.A. published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 17:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 12 486 M 14 730 M 14 730 M
Net income 2021 625 M 738 M 738 M
Net Debt 2021 6 415 M 7 568 M 7 568 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,41x
Yield 2021 8,63%
Capitalization 3 323 M 3 914 M 3 920 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 53,1%
Chart UNIPOL GRUPPO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIPOL GRUPPO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 5,35 €
Last Close Price 4,64 €
Spread / Highest target 31,6%
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carlo Cimbri Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pierluigi Stefanini Chairman
Maurizio Castellina GM-Administration, Management Control & Operations
Pietro Ranieri Head-Compliance & Anti-Money Laundering
Riccardo Baudi Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIPOL GRUPPO S.P.A.18.57%3 977
ALLIANZ SE5.80%104 904
CHUBB LIMITED3.24%78 429
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP AG7.10%62 801
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.0.85%60 403
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED1.70%21 252
