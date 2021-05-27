Log in
    UNI   IT0004810054

UNIPOL GRUPPO S.P.A.

(UNI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Unipol Gruppo S p A : Corporate Presentation – May 2021

05/27/2021 | 09:29am EDT
1

2

About us

2019-2021

Strategic Plan

3

4

1Q21

Appendix

Consolidated Results

1

About us

4

About us

premium income 7.9 € billiona

almost 2,300 agencies

market share 20.5% b

  • among the leaders in the world
  • market share over 60% in Italy
  1. Including premiums collected in Serbia by the subsidiary DDOR
  2. Source: processing of ANIA figures, Premi del lavoro diretto italiano 2020 - Edizione 2021
  3. 1st in Reputation in the financial sector in Italy. Source: 2020 Italy RepTrak® classification by The RepTrak Company

About us

Leader in Non-Life

Leader in Telematics

Leader in Pension Funds

Claims Settlement Innovator

Largest Agency Network

Experienced Consolidator

Reliable Partner

5

  • 1st Non-Life insurance group in Italy with 7.9 €bn premiumsa and a market share of 20.5%b
    • Leader in Motor TPL with 3.2 €bn premiums and a market share of 24%b
    • Leader in Health business with 720 €m premiums and a market share of 23%b
  • 1st insurer in Europe as to MV black-boxes distribution, with a market share of over 60% in Italy
  • Leader in the Insurance Occupational Pension Funds Italian market, with 4 €bn AUM
  • Among the key players in the Italian Life business with direct income of 4.3 €bn and a market share of 3.8%b
  • Innovative approach to P&C claims settlement: telematics, reimbursement in kind, captive companies for spare parts/glasses
  • Almost 2,300 agencies in Italy (ca. 20,000 agents/sub-agents) and ca. 100 branches in Serbia
  • Multichannel strategy, including over 5,000 banking branches (Bancassurance agreements with BPER, BPS, Unicredit and others) and Direct channel (Internet/telephone)
  • Over 16 million customers
  • Successful track record in M&A and consolidation (2012 Fondiaria-Sai, 2003 Winterthur Italia, 2000 Aurora)
  • Track record in reaching financial targets over the last 3 strategic plans

a Including premiums collected in Serbia by the subsidiary DDOR

b 2020 figures. Source: processing of ANIA figures, Premi del lavoro diretto italiano 2020 - Edizione 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Unipol Gruppo Finanziario S.p.A. published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 13:28:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
