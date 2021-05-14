Unipol Gruppo S p A : Corporate›FinancialPublication of documentation

PUBLICATION OF DOCUMENTATION

Bologna, 14 May 2021

The Solvency and financial condition report pursuant to Delegated Regulation (EU) 2015/35 of 10 October 2014 and IVASS Regulation 33 of 6 December 2016 is available to the public on the Company's Internet site www.unipol.it(Investors/Reports and Results).

Unipol Gruppo S.p.A.

Unipol is one of the biggest insurance groups in Europe and the leading company in Italy in the non-life insurance sector, (especially in the MV and health businesses), with total premiums of approximately €12.2bn, of which €7.9bn in non-Life and €4.3bn in life (2020 figures). Unipol adopts an integrated offer strategy and covers the entire range of insurance and financial products, operating primarily through the subsidiary UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A.. The Group is also active in direct MV insurance (Linear Assicurazioni), transport and aviation insurance (Siat), health insurance (UniSalute), supplementary pensions and also covers the bancassurance channel (Arca Vita, Arca Assicurazioni and Incontra). It also manages significant diversified assets in the debt collection (UnipolReC), real estate, hotel (Gruppo UNA), medical-healthcare and agricultural (Tenute del Cerro) sectors. Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange.