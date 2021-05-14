Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Unipol Gruppo S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UNI   IT0004810054

UNIPOL GRUPPO S.P.A.

(UNI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Unipol Gruppo S p A : Corporate›FinancialPublication of documentation

05/14/2021 | 12:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PUBLICATION OF DOCUMENTATION

Bologna, 14 May 2021

The Solvency and financial condition report pursuant to Delegated Regulation (EU) 2015/35 of 10 October 2014 and IVASS Regulation 33 of 6 December 2016 is available to the public on the Company's Internet site www.unipol.it(Investors/Reports and Results).

Unipol Gruppo S.p.A.

Unipol is one of the biggest insurance groups in Europe and the leading company in Italy in the non-life insurance sector, (especially in the MV and health businesses), with total premiums of approximately €12.2bn, of which €7.9bn in non-Life and €4.3bn in life (2020 figures). Unipol adopts an integrated offer strategy and covers the entire range of insurance and financial products, operating primarily through the subsidiary UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A.. The Group is also active in direct MV insurance (Linear Assicurazioni), transport and aviation insurance (Siat), health insurance (UniSalute), supplementary pensions and also covers the bancassurance channel (Arca Vita, Arca Assicurazioni and Incontra). It also manages significant diversified assets in the debt collection (UnipolReC), real estate, hotel (Gruppo UNA), medical-healthcare and agricultural (Tenute del Cerro) sectors. Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange.

Unipol Gruppo

Barabino & Partners

Media Relations

Investor Relations

Fernando Vacarini

Adriano Donati

Massimiliano Parboni

Giovanni Vantaggi

T. +39 051 5077705

T. +39 051 5077933

T. +39 335 8304078

T. +39 328 8317379

pressoffice@unipol.it

investor.relations@unipol.it

m.parboni@barabino.it

g.vantaggi@barabino.it

www.unipol.it

Follow us on

Unipol Gruppo

@UnipolGroup_PR

http://changes.unipol.it

Disclaimer

Unipol Gruppo Finanziario S.p.A. published this content on 14 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 16:18:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UNIPOL GRUPPO S.P.A.
12:19pUNIPOL GRUPPO S P A  : Corporate›FinancialPublication of documentation
PU
11:49aUNIPOL GRUPPO S P A  : 2020 Solvency and Financial Condition Report
PU
03:08aUNIPOL GRUPPO S P A  : Italian insurer UnipolSai's first-quarter net profit jump..
RE
05/07UNIPOL GRUPPO S P A  : Corporate›FinancialPublication of the updated arti..
PU
04/30UNIPOL GRUPPO S P A  : 2020 Annual Report
PU
04/29UNIPOL GRUPPO S P A  : Corporate›GovernanceOrdinary Shareholders' Meeting
PU
04/29UNIPOL GRUPPO S.P.A.  : Proxy Statments
CO
04/22UNIPOL GRUPPO S P A  : Corporate›FinancialPurchase of treasury shares to ..
PU
04/21REFILE-Italys's BPER Banca appoints deals expert Montani as CEO
RE
04/13UNIPOL GRUPPO S P A  : Corporate›FinancialLaunch of the treasury share pu..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 12 185 M 14 792 M 14 792 M
Net income 2021 585 M 710 M 710 M
Net Debt 2021 8 404 M 10 202 M 10 202 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,96x
Yield 2021 8,16%
Capitalization 3 498 M 4 223 M 4 246 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 53,1%
Chart UNIPOL GRUPPO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIPOL GRUPPO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 5,45 €
Last Close Price 4,90 €
Spread / Highest target 24,5%
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carlo Cimbri Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pierluigi Stefanini Chairman
Maurizio Castellina GM-Administration, Management Control & Operations
Pietro Ranieri Head-Compliance & Anti-Money Laundering
Riccardo Baudi Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIPOL GRUPPO S.P.A.25.29%4 223
ALLIANZ SE7.22%107 053
CHUBB LIMITED9.66%75 903
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.13.50%68 443
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD1.50%62 046
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED24.49%24 010