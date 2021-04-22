Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Unipol Gruppo S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UNI   IT0004810054

UNIPOL GRUPPO S.P.A.

(UNI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Unipol Gruppo S p A : Corporate›FinancialPurchase of treasury shares to serve the compensation plans based on financial instruments approved by Unipol Gruppo and a number of subsidiaries

04/22/2021 | 12:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PURCHASE OF TREASURY SHARES TO SERVE THE COMPENSATION PLANS BASED ON FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS APPROVED BY UNIPOL GRUPPO AND A NUMBER OF SUBSIDIARIES

Bologna, 22 April 2021

With reference to the press release of 13 April last concerning the launch, on that date, of the purchase programmes (the "Programmes") of treasury shares of Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. (the "Shares" and "Unipol") by Unipol and its directly or indirectly controlled companies UnipolSai S.p.A., Pronto Assistance Servizi S.c.r.l. and UnipolRental S.p.A. (the "Subsidiaries"), to serve the compensation plans based on performance share type financial instruments for the managers of Unipol and its Subsidiaries, please note the following.

In accordance with article 5, third paragraph, of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and article 2, third paragraph of Delegated Regulation (UE) 2016/1052, Unipol and the Subsidiaries purchased a total of 2,695,000 Shares (equal to approximately 0.376% of the Unipol share capital), on the regulated market on 13, 14, 15, 16 and 19 April 2021, for a total of €12,886,326.25, and more specifically:

  • Unipol purchased 1,250,000 Shares, for a unit average price of €4.783, and therefore for a total of €5,979,132.62;
  • the Subsidiaries purchased 1,445,000 Shares, for a unit average price of €4.780, and therefore for a total of €6,907,193.63.

In accordance with the above-mentioned regulatory provisions, the detailed lists of the individual purchases are attached - for Unipol and each Subsidiary - indicating the quantity and the respective prices and when the transactions were carried out.

Unipol and the Subsidiaries have concluded their respective Share purchase Programmes through the above-described transactions.

As of today's date, Unipol holds a total of 3,471,631 ordinary treasury shares (equal to approximately 0.484% of the share capital), of which 1,841,806 indirectly through the subsidiaries: UnipolSai (1,636,496), Compagnia Assicuratrice Linear S.p.A. (14,743), Arca Vita S.p.A. (8,350), SIAT S.p.A. (48,356), UniSalute S.p.A. (36,893), UnipolSai Servizi Consortili S.c.r.l. (32,161), Alfaevolution Technology S.p.A. (1,736), Gruppo UNA S.p.A. (4,512), Leithà S.r.l. (13,559), UnipolRental S.p.A. (40,000) and Pronto Assistance Servizi S.c.r.l. (5,000).

Unipol Gruppo S.p.A.

Unipol is one of the biggest insurance groups in Europe and the leading company in Italy in the non-life insurance sector, (especially in the MV and health businesses), with total premiums of approximately €12.2bn, of which €7.9bn in non-Life and €4.3bn in life (2020 figures). Unipol adopts an integrated offer strategy and covers the entire range of insurance and financial products, operating primarily through the subsidiary UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. The Group is also active in direct MV insurance (Linear Assicurazioni), transport and aviation insurance (Siat), health insurance (UniSalute), supplementary pensions and also covers the bancassurance channel (Arca Vita, Arca Assicurazioni and Incontra). It also manages significant diversified assets in the debt collection (UnipolReC), real estate, hotel (Gruppo UNA), medical-healthcare and agricultural (Tenute del Cerro) sectors. Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange.

Unipol Gruppo

Barabino & Partners

Media Relations

Investor Relations

Fernando Vacarini

Adriano Donati

Massimiliano Parboni

Giovanni Vantaggi

T. +39 051 5077705

T. +39 051 5077933

T. +39 335 8304078

T. +39 328 8317379

pressoffice@unipol.it

investor.relations@unipol.it

m.parboni@barabino.it

g.vantaggi@barabino.it

www.unipol.it

Follow us on

Unipol Gruppo

@UnipolGroup_PR

http://changes.unipol.it

Breakdown of purchases by UnipolRental S.p.A. on 13 April 2021

Date

Time

No. shares acquired

Price

Total amount

Venue

13 April 2021

09:08:21

2,632

4.7000

12,370.40

MTAA

13 April 2021

09:10:16

2,515

4.7040

11,830.56

MTAA

13 April 2021

09:20:06

1,830

4.7240

8,644.92

MTAA

13 April 2021

09:20:06

335

4.7240

1,582.54

MTAA

13 April 2021

09:29:01

1,500

4.7180

7,077.00

MTAA

13 April 2021

09:29:01

778

4.7180

3,670.60

MTAA

13 April 2021

09:29:01

836

4.7180

3,944.25

MTAA

13 April 2021

09:38:10

1,790

4.7200

8,448.80

MTAA

13 April 2021

09:38:10

515

4.7200

2,430.80

MTAA

13 April 2021

09:53:52

69

4.7140

325.27

MTAA

13 April 2021

09:53:52

284

4.7130

1,338.49

MTAA

13 April 2021

09:53:52

1,790

4.7140

8,438.06

MTAA

13 April 2021

10:14:03

5,640

4.7280

26,665.92

MTAA

13 April 2021

10:25:09

411

4.7340

1,945.67

MTAA

13 April 2021

10:25:09

692

4.7330

3,275.24

MTAA

13 April 2021

10:25:09

462

4.7330

2,186.65

MTAA

13 April 2021

10:25:09

704

4.7340

3,332.74

MTAA

13 April 2021

10:25:09

800

4.7340

3,787.20

MTAA

13 April 2021

10:27:38

380

4.7380

1,800.44

MTAA

13 April 2021

10:27:38

2,568

4.7380

12,167.18

MTAA

13 April 2021

10:34:00

689

4.7260

3,256.21

MTAA

13 April 2021

10:34:00

1,427

4.7260

6,744.00

MTAA

13 April 2021

10:34:00

74

4.7270

349.80

MTAA

13 April 2021

11:02:51

228

4.7260

1,077.53

MTAA

13 April 2021

11:02:51

672

4.7260

3,175.87

MTAA

13 April 2021

11:02:51

650

4.7270

3,072.55

MTAA

13 April 2021

11:02:51

636

4.7270

3,006.37

MTAA

13 April 2021

11:14:30

700

4.7240

3,306.80

MTAA

13 April 2021

11:14:30

646

4.7240

3,051.70

MTAA

13 April 2021

11:14:30

546

4.7250

2,579.85

MTAA

13 April 2021

11:14:30

331

4.7250

1,563.98

MTAA

13 April 2021

11:37:33

206

4.7300

974.38

MTAA

13 April 2021

11:37:33

700

4.7310

3,311.70

MTAA

13 April 2021

11:37:33

659

4.7310

3,117.73

MTAA

13 April 2021

11:37:33

721

4.7310

3,411.05

MTAA

13 April 2021

11:42:35

300

4.7360

1,420.80

MTAA

13 April 2021

11:42:35

1,992

4.7360

9,434.11

MTAA

13 April 2021

11:52:50

2,163

4.7400

10,252.62

MTAA

13 April 2021

11:53:04

129

4.7480

612.49

MTAA

Total

40,000

4.7246

188,982.28

Breakdown of purchases by Pronto Assistance Servizi S.c.r.l. on 13 April 2021

Date

Time

No. shares acquired

Price

Total amount

Venue

13 April 2021

09:08:21

2,632

4.7000

12,370.40

MTAA

13 April 2021

09:10:16

2,368

4.7040

11,139.07

MTAA

Total

5,000

4.7019

23,509.47

Breakdown of purchases by UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. on 13 April 2021

Date

Time

No. shares acquired

Price

Total amount

Venue

13 April 2021

09:08:21

2,632

4.7000

12,370.40

MTAA

13 April 2021

09:10:16

2,163

4.7040

10,174.75

MTAA

13 April 2021

09:10:16

352

4.7040

1,655.81

MTAA

13 April 2021

09:20:03

2,165

4.7190

10,216.64

MTAA

13 April 2021

09:29:00

3,100

4.7190

14,628.90

MTAA

13 April 2021

09:29:00

14

4.7190

66.07

MTAA

13 April 2021

09:38:10

1,500

4.7200

7,080.00

MTAA

13 April 2021

09:38:10

805

4.7200

3,799.60

MTAA

13 April 2021

09:53:52

160

4.7140

754.24

MTAA

13 April 2021

09:54:12

1,500

4.7190

7,078.50

MTAA

13 April 2021

09:54:12

156

4.7190

736.16

MTAA

13 April 2021

09:54:12

511

4.7190

2,411.41

MTAA

13 April 2021

10:14:06

4,660

4.7290

22,037.14

MTAA

13 April 2021

10:21:54

700

4.7300

3,311.00

MTAA

13 April 2021

10:21:54

1,601

4.7300

7,572.73

MTAA

13 April 2021

10:27:39

1,500

4.7380

7,107.00

MTAA

13 April 2021

10:27:39

526

4.7380

2,492.19

MTAA

13 April 2021

10:27:39

2,568

4.7380

12,167.18

MTAA

13 April 2021

10:34:08

2,219

4.7280

10,491.43

MTAA

13 April 2021

11:03:00

229

4.7270

1,082.48

MTAA

13 April 2021

11:03:00

498

4.7270

2,354.05

MTAA

13 April 2021

11:03:00

646

4.7270

3,053.64

MTAA

13 April 2021

11:03:00

811

4.7280

3,834.41

MTAA

13 April 2021

11:14:39

646

4.7230

3,051.06

MTAA

13 April 2021

11:14:39

1,580

4.7230

7,462.34

MTAA

13 April 2021

11:37:30

221

4.7270

1,044.67

MTAA

13 April 2021

11:37:30

673

4.7270

3,181.27

MTAA

13 April 2021

11:37:30

156

4.7280

737.57

MTAA

13 April 2021

11:37:30

1,118

4.7280

5,285.90

MTAA

13 April 2021

11:42:32

609

4.7340

2,883.01

MTAA

13 April 2021

11:43:25

314

4.7390

1,488.05

MTAA

13 April 2021

11:43:25

750

4.7380

3,553.50

MTAA

13 April 2021

11:43:25

150

4.7380

710.70

MTAA

13 April 2021

11:43:25

684

4.7380

3,240.79

MTAA

13 April 2021

11:43:25

643

4.7380

3,046.53

MTAA

13 April 2021

11:52:58

2,521

4.7440

11,959.62

MTAA

13 April 2021

12:00:24

48

4.7430

227.66

MTAA

13 April 2021

12:00:24

665

4.7450

3,155.43

MTAA

13 April 2021

12:00:24

1,503

4.7450

7,131.74

MTAA

13 April 2021

12:17:27

1,790

4.7310

8,468.49

MTAA

13 April 2021

12:17:27

404

4.7310

1,911.32

MTAA

13 April 2021

12:34:57

1,340

4.7260

6,332.84

MTAA

13 April 2021

12:34:57

815

4.7270

3,852.51

MTAA

13 April 2021

13:09:39

701

4.7150

3,305.22

MTAA

13 April 2021

13:09:39

1,429

4.7150

6,737.74

MTAA

13 April 2021

13:09:39

900

4.7160

4,244.40

MTAA

13 April 2021

13:09:39

522

4.7160

2,461.75

MTAA

13 April 2021

13:09:39

710

4.7170

3,349.07

MTAA

13 April 2021

13:12:50

477

4.7210

2,251.92

MTAA

13 April 2021

13:12:50

1,227

4.7210

5,792.67

MTAA

13 April 2021

13:12:51

263

4.7210

1,241.62

MTAA

13 April 2021

13:12:51

163

4.7210

769.52

MTAA

13 April 2021

13:18:21

426

4.7190

2,010.29

MTAA

13 April 2021

13:37:30

2,130

4.7260

10,066.38

MTAA

13 April 2021

13:40:32

426

4.7270

2,013.70

MTAA

13 April 2021

13:46:19

426

4.7230

2,012.00

MTAA

13 April 2021

13:59:00

1,000

4.7260

4,726.00

MTAA

13 April 2021

14:00:46

679

4.7270

3,209.63

MTAA

13 April 2021

14:06:11

269

4.7250

1,271.03

MTAA

13 April 2021

14:07:55

271

4.7270

1,281.02

MTAA

13 April 2021

14:09:31

517

4.7270

2,443.86

MTAA

13 April 2021

14:09:31

1,187

4.7270

5,610.95

MTAA

13 April 2021

14:09:31

426

4.7270

2,013.70

MTAA

13 April 2021

14:20:32

1,462

4.7340

6,921.11

MTAA

13 April 2021

14:20:32

242

4.7340

1,145.63

MTAA

13 April 2021

14:20:32

426

4.7340

2,016.68

MTAA

13 April 2021

14:27:26

852

4.7330

4,032.52

MTAA

13 April 2021

14:27:26

426

4.7330

2,016.26

MTAA

13 April 2021

14:27:26

426

4.7330

2,016.26

MTAA

13 April 2021

14:44:57

2,130

4.7360

10,087.68

MTAA

13 April 2021

14:45:02

149

4.7350

705.52

MTAA

13 April 2021

14:45:29

131

4.7350

620.29

MTAA

13 April 2021

14:45:32

426

4.7350

2,017.11

MTAA

13 April 2021

14:45:32

426

4.7350

2,017.11

MTAA

13 April 2021

14:45:32

1,278

4.7350

6,051.33

MTAA

13 April 2021

14:48:08

426

4.7330

2,016.26

MTAA

13 April 2021

14:48:08

426

4.7330

2,016.26

MTAA

13 April 2021

14:49:40

426

4.7270

2,013.70

MTAA

13 April 2021

14:55:45

1,704

4.7220

8,046.29

MTAA

13 April 2021

14:59:11

426

4.7200

2,010.72

MTAA

13 April 2021

14:59:11

426

4.7200

2,010.72

MTAA

13 April 2021

15:05:03

555

4.7270

2,623.49

MTAA

13 April 2021

15:05:03

1,575

4.7270

7,445.03

MTAA

13 April 2021

15:06:22

426

4.7230

2,012.00

MTAA

13 April 2021

15:06:22

426

4.7230

2,012.00

MTAA

13 April 2021

15:17:19

2,130

4.7220

10,057.86

MTAA

13 April 2021

15:17:19

1,393

4.7210

6,576.35

MTAA

13 April 2021

15:17:19

311

4.7210

1,468.23

MTAA

13 April 2021

15:20:57

1,704

4.7160

8,036.06

MTAA

13 April 2021

15:22:16

426

4.7090

2,006.03

MTAA

13 April 2021

15:27:35

1,704

4.7140

8,032.66

MTAA

13 April 2021

15:27:35

426

4.7140

2,008.16

MTAA

13 April 2021

15:29:55

488

4.7140

2,300.43

MTAA

13 April 2021

15:29:55

364

4.7140

1,715.90

MTAA

13 April 2021

15:29:55

426

4.7140

2,008.16

MTAA

13 April 2021

15:33:30

1,704

4.7130

8,030.95

MTAA

13 April 2021

15:35:37

852

4.7110

4,013.77

MTAA

13 April 2021

15:35:37

426

4.7110

2,006.89

MTAA

13 April 2021

15:40:07

2,130

4.7010

10,013.13

MTAA

13 April 2021

15:44:11

2,130

4.7070

10,025.91

MTAA

13 April 2021

15:44:48

426

4.7020

2,003.05

MTAA

13 April 2021

15:48:01

1,704

4.6990

8,007.10

MTAA

13 April 2021

15:49:38

426

4.6960

2,000.50

MTAA

13 April 2021

15:49:38

426

4.6960

2,000.50

MTAA

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Unipol Gruppo Finanziario S.p.A. published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 16:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UNIPOL GRUPPO S.P.A.
12:33pUNIPOL GRUPPO S P A  : Corporate›FinancialPurchase of treasury shares to ..
PU
04/21REFILE-Italys's BPER Banca appoints deals expert Montani as CEO
RE
04/13UNIPOL GRUPPO S P A  : Corporate›FinancialLaunch of the treasury share pu..
PU
04/12UNIPOL GRUPPO S P A  : Corporate Presentation – April 2021
PU
04/12UNIPOL GRUPPO S P A  : Presentazione Istituzionale – Aprile 2021 (solo ver..
PU
04/07UNIPOL GRUPPO S P A  : Corporate›GovernancePublication of Shareholders' M..
PU
03/30UNIPOL GRUPPO S P A  : Full Notice convening of Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting 2..
PU
03/30UNIPOL GRUPPO S P A  : Synthetic Notice convening of Ordinary Shareholders' Meet..
PU
03/29UNIPOL GRUPPO S P A  : 2020 Draft Annual Report
PU
03/29UNIPOL GRUPPO S P A  : 2020 Integrated Consolidated Financial Statements
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 12 314 M 14 810 M 14 810 M
Net income 2021 625 M 752 M 752 M
Net Debt 2021 6 415 M 7 715 M 7 715 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,31x
Yield 2021 8,67%
Capitalization 3 308 M 3 975 M 3 979 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 53,1%
Chart UNIPOL GRUPPO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIPOL GRUPPO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 5,44 €
Last Close Price 4,62 €
Spread / Highest target 32,1%
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carlo Cimbri Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pierluigi Stefanini Chairman
Maurizio Castellina GM-Administration, Management Control & Operations
Pietro Ranieri Head-Compliance & Anti-Money Laundering
Riccardo Baudi Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIPOL GRUPPO S.P.A.18.06%3 981
ALLIANZ SE7.72%107 201
CHUBB LIMITED8.92%72 786
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.8.74%64 883
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD1.31%61 290
THE HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.36.19%23 485
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ