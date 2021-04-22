Unipol Gruppo S p A : Corporate›FinancialPurchase of treasury shares to serve the compensation plans based on financial instruments approved by Unipol Gruppo and a number of subsidiaries

PURCHASE OF TREASURY SHARES TO SERVE THE COMPENSATION PLANS BASED ON FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS APPROVED BY UNIPOL GRUPPO AND A NUMBER OF SUBSIDIARIES

Bologna, 22 April 2021

With reference to the press release of 13 April last concerning the launch, on that date, of the purchase programmes (the "Programmes") of treasury shares of Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. (the "Shares" and "Unipol") by Unipol and its directly or indirectly controlled companies UnipolSai S.p.A., Pronto Assistance Servizi S.c.r.l. and UnipolRental S.p.A. (the "Subsidiaries"), to serve the compensation plans based on performance share type financial instruments for the managers of Unipol and its Subsidiaries, please note the following.

In accordance with article 5, third paragraph, of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and article 2, third paragraph of Delegated Regulation (UE) 2016/1052, Unipol and the Subsidiaries purchased a total of 2,695,000 Shares (equal to approximately 0.376% of the Unipol share capital), on the regulated market on 13, 14, 15, 16 and 19 April 2021, for a total of €12,886,326.25, and more specifically:

Unipol purchased 1,250,000 Shares, for a unit average price of €4.783, and therefore for a total of €5,979,132.62;

the Subsidiaries purchased 1,445,000 Shares, for a unit average price of €4.780, and therefore for a total of €6,907,193.63.

In accordance with the above-mentioned regulatory provisions, the detailed lists of the individual purchases are attached - for Unipol and each Subsidiary - indicating the quantity and the respective prices and when the transactions were carried out.

Unipol and the Subsidiaries have concluded their respective Share purchase Programmes through the above-described transactions.

As of today's date, Unipol holds a total of 3,471,631 ordinary treasury shares (equal to approximately 0.484% of the share capital), of which 1,841,806 indirectly through the subsidiaries: UnipolSai (1,636,496), Compagnia Assicuratrice Linear S.p.A. (14,743), Arca Vita S.p.A. (8,350), SIAT S.p.A. (48,356), UniSalute S.p.A. (36,893), UnipolSai Servizi Consortili S.c.r.l. (32,161), Alfaevolution Technology S.p.A. (1,736), Gruppo UNA S.p.A. (4,512), Leithà S.r.l. (13,559), UnipolRental S.p.A. (40,000) and Pronto Assistance Servizi S.c.r.l. (5,000).

Unipol Gruppo S.p.A.

Unipol is one of the biggest insurance groups in Europe and the leading company in Italy in the non-life insurance sector, (especially in the MV and health businesses), with total premiums of approximately €12.2bn, of which €7.9bn in non-Life and €4.3bn in life (2020 figures). Unipol adopts an integrated offer strategy and covers the entire range of insurance and financial products, operating primarily through the subsidiary UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. The Group is also active in direct MV insurance (Linear Assicurazioni), transport and aviation insurance (Siat), health insurance (UniSalute), supplementary pensions and also covers the bancassurance channel (Arca Vita, Arca Assicurazioni and Incontra). It also manages significant diversified assets in the debt collection (UnipolReC), real estate, hotel (Gruppo UNA), medical-healthcare and agricultural (Tenute del Cerro) sectors. Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange.