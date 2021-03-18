Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Unipol Gruppo S.p.A.    UNI   IT0004810054

UNIPOL GRUPPO S.P.A.

(UNI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Unipol Gruppo S p A : FY20 Consolidated Results Presentation - Unipol and UnipolSai

03/18/2021 | 06:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2

This document has been prepared by Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. and by UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. solely for information purposes in the context of the presentation of its FY20 results.

Maurizio Castellina, Senior Executive responsible for drawing up the corporate accounts of Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. and UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A., declares, in accordance with Article 154-bis, para 2, of the 'Consolidated Finance Act', that the accounting information reported in this document corresponds to the document contents, books and accounting records.

The content of this document does not constitute a recommendation in relation to any financial instruments issued by the companies or by other companies of the Group, nor it constitutes or forms part of any offer or invitation to sell, or any solicitation to purchase any financial instruments issued by the companies or by other companies of the Group, nor it may be relied upon for any investment decision by its addressees.

Unless otherwise specified, all figures reported in this presentation refer to the Unipol Group.

4

a Normalised figure

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Unipol Gruppo Finanziario S.p.A. published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 22:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UNIPOL GRUPPO S.P.A.
06:44pUNIPOL GRUPPO S P A  : FY20 Consolidated Results Presentation - Unipol and Unipo..
PU
06:30pCORPORATE&RSAQUO;FINANCIALUNIPOL GRU : draft financial statements and integrated..
PU
02/12Orcel's arrival at UniCredit shakes up match-making among Italy's banks
RE
02/12UNIPOL GRUPPO S P A  : FY2020 Preliminary consolidated results presentation - Un..
PU
02/12CORPORATE&RSAQUO;FINANCIALUNIPOL GRU : preliminary consolidated results 2020
PU
02/12UNIPOL GRUPPO S.P.A.  : Annual results
CO
01/27ION Group nears $1.8 bln deal to buy Italy's Cedacri - sources
RE
01/08UNIPOL GRUPPO S P A  : Corporate›FinancialCalendar of corporate events fo..
PU
01/08UNIPOL GRUPPO S.P.A.  : Provisional calendar
CO
2020UNIPOL GRUPPO S P A  : 12.31.20 Corporate Presentation – December 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 12 302 M 14 661 M 14 661 M
Net income 2020 677 M 807 M 807 M
Net Debt 2020 6 415 M 7 645 M 7 645 M
P/E ratio 2020 4,97x
Yield 2020 6,35%
Capitalization 3 447 M 4 115 M 4 108 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,80x
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 53,1%
Chart UNIPOL GRUPPO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIPOL GRUPPO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 5,28 €
Last Close Price 4,81 €
Spread / Highest target 26,8%
Spread / Average Target 9,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carlo Cimbri Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pierluigi Stefanini Chairman
Maurizio Castellina GM-Administration, Management Control & Operations
Pietro Ranieri Head-Compliance & Anti-Money Laundering
Riccardo Baudi Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIPOL GRUPPO S.P.A.21.33%3 977
ALLIANZ SE4.68%104 904
CHUBB LIMITED12.69%78 429
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP AG4.77%62 801
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.1.52%60 403
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED6.95%21 252
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ