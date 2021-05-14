Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Unipol Gruppo S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UNI   IT0004810054

UNIPOL GRUPPO S.P.A.

(UNI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Unipol Gruppo S p A : Italian insurer UnipolSai's first-quarter net profit jumps 46%

05/14/2021 | 03:08am EDT
MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's second-largest insurer UnipolSai reported a 46% rise in first-quarter net profit on Friday, lifted by results from its automotive business and higher life insurance premiums.

Consolidated net profit came in at 249 million euros ($300.9 million), also helped by a capital gain from a real estate sale.

Insurance premiums rose 2% to 3.2 billion euros thanks to 10.7% growth in life business.

This more than offset a 9% drop in automotive business owing to weaker market conditions and a campaign launched by insurers to refund a month of car insurance premiums to retail customers affected by coronavirus lockdowns.

However, underlying income benefited from a decline in motor claims as a result of reduced traffic.

UnipolSai's combined ratio - a measure of profitability for its property and casualty division, its biggest revenue earner - was at 89.1%, improving from 92% a year earlier. Readings below 100% indicate profitability.

The consolidated solvency ratio, a key measure of financial strength, stood at 277% at the end of March, down from 281% at the end of 2020.

($1 = 0.8275 euros)

(Reporting by Andrea Mandalà; Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
UNIPOL GRUPPO S.P.A. 0.18% 4.881 Delayed Quote.25.29%
UNIPOLSAI ASSICURAZIONI S.P.A. 1.03% 2.736 Delayed Quote.24.88%
Financials
Sales 2021 12 185 M 14 753 M 14 753 M
Net income 2021 585 M 708 M 708 M
Net Debt 2021 8 404 M 10 175 M 10 175 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,96x
Yield 2021 8,16%
Capitalization 3 498 M 4 223 M 4 235 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 53,1%
Chart UNIPOL GRUPPO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIPOL GRUPPO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 5,45 €
Last Close Price 4,90 €
Spread / Highest target 24,5%
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carlo Cimbri Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pierluigi Stefanini Chairman
Maurizio Castellina GM-Administration, Management Control & Operations
Pietro Ranieri Head-Compliance & Anti-Money Laundering
Riccardo Baudi Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIPOL GRUPPO S.P.A.25.29%4 223
ALLIANZ SE7.22%106 246
CHUBB LIMITED7.15%74 163
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.13.50%67 528
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD1.50%61 954
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED24.49%23 986