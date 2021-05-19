Unipol Gruppo S p A : Notice of dividend payment financial year 2020

Unipol Gruppo S.p.A.

Registered Office in Bologna, Via Stalingrado 45 - Fully paid-in share capital € 3,365,292,408.03

Tax identification number and Bologna Business Register number 00284160371

Parent company of the Unipol Insurance Group entered in the

Register of Parent Companies under n. 046

DIVIDEND PAYMENT FINANCIAL YEAR 2020

The Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company, held on 29 April 2021, approved the Financial Statements at

31 December 2020 and resolved on the distribution of a dividend equal to € 0.28 per ordinary share entitled.

The dividend will be payable from 26 May 2021 (ex-divided date 24 May 2021 and record date 25 May 2021), using coupon no. 10, through intermediaries belonging to the centralised management system at Monte Titoli S.p.A.

The shares will be traded without dividend rights as of 24 May 2021, the ex-dividend date. Holders of shares that have not yet been dematerialised will be able to receive the dividend only upon delivery of their share certificates to one of the aforementioned intermediaries for entry into the centralised management system in dematerialised form.

Bologna, 19 May 2021

Unipol Gruppo S.p.A.