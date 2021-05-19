Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Unipol Gruppo S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UNI   IT0004810054

UNIPOL GRUPPO S.P.A.

(UNI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Unipol Gruppo S p A : Notice of dividend payment financial year 2020

05/19/2021 | 02:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Unipol Gruppo S.p.A.

Registered Office in Bologna, Via Stalingrado 45 - Fully paid-in share capital € 3,365,292,408.03

Tax identification number and Bologna Business Register number 00284160371

Parent company of the Unipol Insurance Group entered in the

Register of Parent Companies under n. 046

DIVIDEND PAYMENT FINANCIAL YEAR 2020

The Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company, held on 29 April 2021, approved the Financial Statements at

31 December 2020 and resolved on the distribution of a dividend equal to € 0.28 per ordinary share entitled.

The dividend will be payable from 26 May 2021 (ex-divided date 24 May 2021 and record date 25 May 2021), using coupon no. 10, through intermediaries belonging to the centralised management system at Monte Titoli S.p.A.

The shares will be traded without dividend rights as of 24 May 2021, the ex-dividend date. Holders of shares that have not yet been dematerialised will be able to receive the dividend only upon delivery of their share certificates to one of the aforementioned intermediaries for entry into the centralised management system in dematerialised form.

Bologna, 19 May 2021

Unipol Gruppo S.p.A.

www.unipol.it

Disclaimer

Unipol Gruppo Finanziario S.p.A. published this content on 19 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2021 06:33:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UNIPOL GRUPPO S.P.A.
02:34aUNIPOL GRUPPO S P A  : Notice of dividend payment financial year 2020
PU
05/14UNIPOL GRUPPO S P A  : Corporate›FinancialPublication of documentation
PU
05/14UNIPOL GRUPPO S P A  : 2020 Solvency and Financial Condition Report
PU
05/14UNIPOL GRUPPO S P A  : Italian insurer UnipolSai's first-quarter net profit jump..
RE
05/07UNIPOL GRUPPO S P A  : Corporate›FinancialPublication of the updated arti..
PU
04/30UNIPOL GRUPPO S P A  : 2020 Annual Report
PU
04/29UNIPOL GRUPPO S P A  : Corporate›GovernanceOrdinary Shareholders' Meeting
PU
04/29UNIPOL GRUPPO S.P.A.  : Proxy Statments
CO
04/22UNIPOL GRUPPO S P A  : Corporate›FinancialPurchase of treasury shares to ..
PU
04/21REFILE-Italys's BPER Banca appoints deals expert Montani as CEO
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 12 211 M 14 932 M 14 932 M
Net income 2021 574 M 701 M 701 M
Net Debt 2021 8 404 M 10 277 M 10 277 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,25x
Yield 2021 7,94%
Capitalization 3 599 M 4 393 M 4 401 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 53,1%
Chart UNIPOL GRUPPO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIPOL GRUPPO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 5,48 €
Last Close Price 5,04 €
Spread / Highest target 21,0%
Spread / Average Target 8,63%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carlo Cimbri Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pierluigi Stefanini Chairman
Maurizio Castellina GM-Administration, Management Control & Operations
Pietro Ranieri Head-Compliance & Anti-Money Laundering
Riccardo Baudi Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIPOL GRUPPO S.P.A.28.90%4 393
ALLIANZ SE8.32%108 969
CHUBB LIMITED9.47%75 768
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.14.95%68 392
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD1.93%62 739
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED26.31%24 421