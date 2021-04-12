Unipol Gruppo S p A : Presentazione Istituzionale – Aprile 2021 (solo versione in inglese)

5

1st Non-Life insurance group in Italy with 7.9 €bn premiums a and a market share of 21% b

Leader in Motor TPL with 3.2 €bn premiums and a market share of 24% b

Leader in Health business with 720 €m premiums and a market share of 23% b

1st insurer in Europe as to MV black-boxes distribution, with a market share of 50% in Italy

Leader in the Insurance Occupational Pension Funds Italian market, with 4 €bn AUM

Among the key players in the Italian Life business with direct income of 4.3 €bn and a market share of 4.9% b

Innovative approach to P&C claims settlement: telematics, reimbursement in kind, captive companies for spare parts/glasses

2,300 agencies in Italy (ca. 20,000 agents/sub-agents) and ca. 100 branches in Serbia

Multichannel strategy, including over 5,000 banking branches (Bancassurance agreements with BPER, BPS, Unicredit and others) and Direct channel (Internet/telephone)

16 million customers

Successful track record in M&A and consolidation (2012 Fondiaria-Sai, 2003 Winterthur Italia, 2000 Aurora)