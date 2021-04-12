Unipol Gruppo S p A : Presentazione Istituzionale – Aprile 2021 (solo versione in inglese)
About us
2019-2021
Strategic Plan
FY20
Appendix
Consolidated Results
About us
premium income 7.9 € billion a
2,300 agencies
market share 21% b
among the leaders in the world market share 50% in Italy
Including premiums collected in Serbia by the subsidiary DDOR
Source: processing of ANIA figures, Premi del lavoro diretto italiano 2019 - Edizione 2020
1 st in Reputation in the financial sector in Italy. Source: 2020 Italy RepTrak ® classification by The RepTrak Company
About us
Leader in Non-Life
Leader in Telematics
Leader in Pension Funds
Claims Settlement Innovator
Largest Agency Network
Experienced Consolidator
Reliable Partner
1st Non-Life insurance group in Italy with 7.9 €bn premiums a and a market share of 21% b
Leader in Motor TPL with 3.2 €bn premiums and a market share of 24% b
Leader in Health business with 720 €m premiums and a market share of 23% b
1st insurer in Europe as to MV black-boxes distribution, with a market share of 50% in Italy
Leader in the Insurance Occupational Pension Funds Italian market, with 4 €bn AUM
Among the key players in the Italian Life business with direct income of 4.3 €bn and a market share of 4.9% b
Innovative approach to P&C claims settlement: telematics, reimbursement in kind, captive companies for spare parts/glasses
2,300 agencies in Italy (ca. 20,000 agents/sub-agents) and ca. 100 branches in Serbia
Multichannel strategy, including over 5,000 banking branches (Bancassurance agreements with BPER, BPS, Unicredit and others) and Direct channel (Internet/telephone)
16 million customers
Successful track record in M&A and consolidation (2012 Fondiaria-Sai, 2003 Winterthur Italia, 2000 Aurora)
Track record in reaching financial targets over the last 3 strategic plans
a Including premiums collected in Serbia by the subsidiary DDOR
b 2019 figures. Source: processing of ANIA figures, Premi del lavoro diretto italiano 2019 - Edizione 2020
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.