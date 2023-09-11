(Alliance News) - Unipol Spa and UnipolSai Spa announced on Monday that they had launched their own share buyback programs earlier in the day.

Unipol has launched a buyback for a total of 385,000 shares, which can be purchased by the company itself and its subsidiary UnipolSai: Unipol's program relates to a maximum of 85,000 shares in the company equal to about 0.1 percent of its share capital, for a maximum period of 18 months and a spending limit of EUR300 million; UnipolSai's program, on the other hand, relates to a maximum of 300,000 Unipol shares, has a maximum validity of 18 months and a spending limit of EUR100 million.

As of today's date, Unipol holds a total of 343,678 shares or about 0.04 percent of the share capital, of which 141,014 are held indirectly through UnipolSai subsidiaries.

As for UnipolSai's shares, however, the company announced that the program is for a maximum number of 850,000 shares, for a maximum period of 18 months and for an expenditure limit of EUR100 million.

As of today's date, UnipolSai holds a total of 237,879 shares or about 0.008 percent of the share capital.

Unipol trades in the green by 0.2 percent at EUR5.11 per share; UnipolSai is in fractional green at EUR2.31 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.