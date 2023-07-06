(Alliance News) - Unipol Spa reported Thursday that the chairman of the board of statutory auditors, Mario Civetta, has purchased 5,000 ordinary shares in the company.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR4.88, for a total value of EUR24,400.

Unipol's stock closed Thursday down 0.5 percent at EUR2.25 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

