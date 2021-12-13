Log in
    IT0004827447

UNIPOLSAI ASSICURAZIONI S.P.A.

(US)
Fitch upgrades Unipol Group ratings: Unipolsai at A-

12/13/2021 | 03:36am EST
FITCH UPGRADES UNIPOL GROUP RATINGS: UNIPOLSAI AT A-

Bologna, December 13th 2021

The rating agency Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Insurer Financial Strength Rating of UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. to "A-" from "BBB+" following the upgrade of Italy's rating (BBB / Stable Outlook) on December 3rd. Consequently, the Issuer Credit Rating of Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. was upgraded to "BBB+" from "BBB". The Group's debt ratings have also been upgraded by 1 notch:

  • Unipol Group S.p.A. senior debts are now at "BBB";
  • UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. subordinated debts are now at "BBB-";
  • UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. perpetual RT1 debt is now at "BB".

The rating agency outlook of the ratings remains "stable".

The full text of the press release issued by Fitch Ratings is attached.

Unipol Gruppo S.p.A.

Unipol is one of the biggest insurance groups in Europe and the leading company in Italy in the non-life insurance sector, (especially in the MV and health businesses), with total premiums of approximately €12.2bn, of which €7.9bn in non-Life and €4.3bn in life (2020 figures). Unipol adopts an integrated offer strategy and covers the entire range of insurance and financial products, operating primarily through the subsidiary UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. The Group is also active in direct MV insurance (Linear Assicurazioni), transport and aviation insurance (Siat), health insurance (UniSalute), supplementary pensions and also covers the bancassurance channel (Arca Vita, Arca Assicurazioni and Incontra). It also manages significant diversified assets in the debt collection (UnipolReC), real estate, hotel (Gruppo UNA), medical-healthcare and agricultural (Tenute del Cerro) sectors. Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange.

UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A.

UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. is the insurance company of the Unipol Group, Italian leader in the Non-Life Business, in particular in the MV and Health businesses. Also active in Life Business, UnipolSai has a portfolio of over 10 million customers and holds a leading position in the national ranking of insurance groups with a direct income amounting to approximately €12.2bn, of which €7.9bn in Non-Life Business and €4.3bn in Life Business (2020 figures). The company has the largest agency network in Italy, with about 2,400 insurance agencies spread across the country. UnipolSai is also active in direct MV insurance (Linear Assicurazioni), transport and aviation insurance (Siat), health insurance (UniSalute), supplementary pensions and also covers the bancassurance channel (Arca Vita, Arca Assicurazioni and Incontra). It also manages significant diversified assets in the real estate, hotel (Gruppo UNA), medical-healthcare and agricultural (Tenute del Cerro) sectors. UnipolSai Assicurazioni is a subsidiary of Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. and is also listed on the Italian Stock Exchange.

Unipol Gruppo

Barabino & Partners

Media Relations

Investor Relations

Fernando Vacarini

Adriano Donati

Massimiliano Parboni

Giovanni Vantaggi

T. +39 051 5077705

T. +39 051 5077933

T. +39 335 8304078

T. +39 328 8317379

pressoffice@unipol.it

investor.relations@unipol.it

m.parboni@barabino.it

g.vantaggi@barabino.it

www.unipol.it

Unipol Gruppo

@UnipolGroup_PR

http://changes.unipol.it

13 DEC 2021

Fitch Upgrades UnipolSai's IFS to 'A-' on Sovereign Upgrade; Outlook Stable

Fitch Ratings - Frankfurt am Main - 13 Dec 2021: Fitch Ratings has upgraded Unipol Gruppo S.p.A.'s and UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A.'s (the group's primary insurance subsidiary, together Unipol) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. Fitch has also upgraded UnipolSai's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating to 'A-' (Strong) from 'BBB+' (Good). The Outlooks are Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.

Key Rating Drivers

The upgrades follow the upgrade of Italy's sovereign rating by Fitch to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' (see "Fitch Upgrades Italy to 'BBB'; Outlook Stable", published 3 December 2021, at www.fitchratings.com). Unipol's credit quality is highly linked to Italy's sovereign rating given the group's exposure to Italian sovereign debt. The Stable Outlook reflects that on Italy's sovereign rating.

The ratings reflect Unipol's reduced, although still high, asset concentration risk, following the reduction in the group's exposure to Italian sovereign debt in 2020. The ratings also reflect improvement to Unipol's capitalisation in 2020 - despite the adverse and volatile business and capital- market conditions caused by the coronavirus pandemic - as well as Unipol's strong profitability, moderate leverage and 'most favourable' business profile among rated peers.

The sovereign upgrade is captured in Fitch's assessment of Unipol's investment risk via its Sovereign Investment Concentration Risk factor. Unipol significantly reduced its holdings of Italian bonds to 2.8x consolidated shareholders' equity at end-2020, and this was further decreased to 2.6x at end-1Q21. Unipol's risky assets ratio (RAR), which measures the ratio of risky assets to capital, slightly improved to 146% at 1Q21 from 156% at end-2020. Following Italy's upgrade, it improved again to 105%. Fitch considers a portion of an insurer's exposure to 'BBB' category sovereign investments as risky assets. As a result of Italy's upgrade, this portion has decreased to 30% from 50%, as per Fitch's insurance criteria.

Fitch has increased Italy's score for "Industry Profile and Operating Environment" (IPOE) and, as a result, Unipol's assessment for "Company Profile", both defined under the agency's insurance criteria. This follows Italy's upgrade. The increase of Italy's IPOE score reflects Italy's reduced economic and country risks. The "Company Profile" scoring is tethered to the IPOE score to reflect our assessment of country risk.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action/upgrade:

--A reduction in Unipol's exposure to Italian sovereign debt to below 2.0x consolidated shareholders' equity and a Prism FBM score in the high range of 'Very Strong' (end-2020: 'Very Strong'), both on a sustained basis.

--Aone-notch upgrade of Italy's Long-TermLocal-Currency IDR.

Factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action/downgrade: --Aone-notch downgrade of Italy's Long-TermLocal-Currency IDR.

--A sustained increase in Unipol's exposure to Italian sovereign debt to above 3.0x consolidated shareholders' equity.

--A decrease in Unipol's Prism FBM score to the lower range of 'Strong', or the FLR weakening to above 35%, on a sustained basis.

Best/Worst Case Rating Scenario

International scale credit ratings of Financial Institutions and Covered Bond issuers have a best-case rating upgrade scenario (defined as the 99th percentile of rating transitions, measured in a positive direction) of three notches over a three-year rating horizon; and a worst-case rating downgrade scenario (defined as the 99th percentile of rating transitions, measured in a negative direction) of four notches over three years. The complete span of best- and worst-case scenario credit ratings for all rating categories ranges from 'AAA' to 'D'. Best- and worst-case scenario credit ratings are based on historical performance. For more information about the methodology used to determine sector- specific best- and worst-case scenario credit ratings, visit https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/ 10111579

REFERENCES FOR SUBSTANTIALLY MATERIAL SOURCE CITED AS KEY DRIVER OF RATING

The principal sources of information used in the analysis are described in the Applicable Criteria.

ESG Considerations

Unless otherwise disclosed in this section, the highest level of ESG credit relevance is a score of '3'. This means ESG issues are credit-neutral or have only a minimal credit impact on the entity, either due to their nature or the way in which they are being managed by the entity. For more information on Fitch's ESG Relevance Scores, visit www.fitchratings.com/esg

Fitch Ratings Analysts

Alberto Messina

Director

Primary Rating Analyst +49 69 768076 234

Fitch Ratings - a branch of Fitch Ratings Ireland Limited Neue Mainzer Strasse 46 - 50 Frankfurt am Main D-60311

Federico Faccio

Senior Director Secondary Rating Analyst +44 20 3530 1394

Graham Coutts, ACA Senior Director Committee Chairperson +44 20 3530 1654

Media Contacts

Athos Larkou

London

+44 20 3530 1549 athos.larkou@thefitchgroup.com

Peter Fitzpatrick

London

+44 20 3530 1103 peter.fitzpatrick@thefitchgroup.com

Rating Actions

ENTITY/DEBT

RATING

RECOVERY

PRIOR

UnipolSai

Assicurazioni

LT IDR

BBB+

Upgrade

BBB

S.p.A.

Ins Fin Str

A-

Upgrade

BBB+

• subordinatedLT

BBB-

Upgrade

BB+

• senior

LT

BBB+

Upgrade

BBB

unsecured

ENTITY/DEBT

RATING

RECOVERY

PRIOR

subordinatedLT

BB

Upgrade

BB-

Unipol

Gruppo

LT IDR

BBB+

Upgrade

BBB

S.p.A.

senior

LT

BBB

Upgrade

BBB-

unsecured

RATINGS KEY OUTLOOK WATCH

POSITIVE

NEGATIVE

EVOLVING

STABLE

Applicable Criteria

Insurance Rating Criteria (pub.26 Nov 2021) (including rating assumption sensitivity)

Applicable Models

Numbers in parentheses accompanying applicable model(s) contain hyperlinks to criteria providing description of model(s).

Prism Factor-Based Capital Model, v1.7.2 (1)

Additional Disclosures

Solicitation Status

Endorsement Status

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 08:35:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 12 284 M 13 867 M 13 867 M
Net income 2021 817 M 923 M 923 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,28x
Yield 2021 6,94%
Capitalization 6 897 M 7 803 M 7 786 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,56x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 11 243
Free-Float 15,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 2,44 €
Average target price 2,62 €
Spread / Average Target 7,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matteo Laterza General Manager
Carlo Cimbri Chairman
Maurizio Castellina Head-Administration, Operations & Controlling
Riccardo Baudi Chief Investment Officer
Fabio Cerchiai Deputy Chairman & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIPOLSAI ASSICURAZIONI S.P.A.12.35%7 803
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.43.66%45 160
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES9.89%37 947
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.13.98%36 404
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-1.74%30 967
SAMPO OYJ26.55%27 157