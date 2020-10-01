UnipolSai Assicurazioni S p A : Appointment of a new director

Further to the press release of 9 September last relating to the resignation of Mr Adriano Turrini from his office as a member of the Board of Directors of UnipolSai S.p.A. (the 'Company'), the Board of the Company appointed Mr Mario Cifiello as his replacement at the meeting held today, pursuant to article 2386, first paragraph, of the Italian Civil Code and the articles of association in effect. Mr Cifiello was appointed as a non-executive Director.

The Board of Directors also considered, inter alia, that Mr Cifiello qualifies as non-independent in accordance with both the Consolidated Law on Finance and the Code of Corporate Governance of listed companies.

Mr Turrini was a non-executive and non-independent board member who had been appointed by the ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company on 17 April 2019 on the basis of the single list submitted by the majority shareholder, Unipol Gruppo S.p.A.; he was not a member of any committee. That list did not have any other candidates on it, and therefore, in accordance with the articles of association, the voting list rules provided for therein do not apply.

The newly appointed Director will remain in office until the next Shareholders' Meeting.

The curriculum vitae of Mr Cifiello is available to the public on the Company's website at the address www.unipolsai.com (Section Governance/Boards and Officials/Board of Directors).