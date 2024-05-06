UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A.(BIT:US) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index

UnipolSai Assicurazioni SpA is an Italy-based multiline insurance company of Unipol Gruppo. The Company's activities are divided into three sectors: Insurance, Real estate and Other businesses. The Insurance division offers a range of insurance policies related to life and non-life segments, including motor vehicle third party liability (TPL). In addition, it is active in the bancassurance channel. The Real estate division manages a portfolio of real estate assets. The Other businesses division includes activities related to the hospitality, healthcare and agricultural industries. The Company operates through 5 divisions (Unipol, La Fondiaria, Sai, Nuova MAA and La Previdente) and owns over 2,800 insurance agencies in Italy. It is also present in Serbia through DDOR Novi Sad.