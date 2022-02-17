Log in
    IT0004827447

UNIPOLSAI ASSICURAZIONI S.P.A.

(US)
UnipolSai Assicurazioni S p A : Launch of the treasury share purchase programme to serve the compensation plan based on financial instruments

02/17/2022
LAUNCH OF THE TREASURY SHARE PURCHASE PROGRAMME TO SERVE THE COMPENSATION PLAN BASED ON FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS APPROVED BY UNIPOLSAI

Bologna, 17 February 2022

In accordance with article 144-bis of CONSOB Issuers' Regulation, article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and article 2 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, starting from today's date, the treasury share (the "Shares") purchase programme (the "Programme") of UnipolSai S.p.A. ("UnipolSai") will commence.

The purchases will involve a maximum number of 1,800,000 Shares (amounting to approximately 0.064% of the share capital of UnipolSai), to serve the compensation plan based on performance share type financial instruments, approved by the shareholders' meeting for the years 2019-2021, providing for the assignment of Shares to UnipolSai managers next May and in January 2023.

The Programme was decided on the basis of the authorisation to purchase treasury Shares issued, in accordance with articles 2357 and 2357-ter of the Italian Civil Code and other applicable laws and regulations, by the shareholders' meeting of 28 April 2021 for a maximum period of 18 months and an expenditure limit of €100m.

***

All the purchases will be made through one or more transactions on the regulated market in accordance with the procedures established for those types of transactions in the market organisation and management regulations, for a maximum unit price calculated by reference to the official closing share price of the stock in the trading session prior to each individual transaction, with a mark-up of no higher than 15%.

The Share purchase transactions serving the Programme will also be carried out in accordance with the provisions of articles 132 of the Consolidated Law on Finance, 144-bis, first paragraph, letter b) and paragraph 1-bis of the CONSOB Issuers' Regulation, and in accordance with the terms set out under articles 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

As of today's date, UnipolSai holds a total of 336,768 ordinary treasury Shares (equal to approximately 0.012% of the share capital), of which 218,144 indirectly through the subsidiaries: Arca Vita S.p.A. (12,476), Leithà S.r.l. (21,451), SIAT S.p.A. (68,044), Unisalute S.p.A. (52,885), UnipolRental S.p.A. (56,180) and UnipolAssistance S.c.r.l. (7,108).

UnipolSai Assicurazioni

UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. is the insurance company of the Unipol Group, Italian leader in the Non-Life Business, in particular in the MV and Health businesses. Also active in Life Business, UnipolSai has a portfolio of over 10 million customers and holds a leading position in the national ranking of insurance groups with direct income amounting to €13.3bn, of which €7.9bn in Non-Life Business and €5.4bn in Life Business (2021 figures). The company has the largest agency network in Italy, with about 2,100 insurance agencies spread across the country. UnipolSai is also active in direct MV insurance (Linear Assicurazioni), transport and aviation insurance (Siat), health insurance (UniSalute), supplementary pensions and also covers the bancassurance channel (Arca Vita, Arca Assicurazioni and Incontra). It also manages significant diversified assets in the real estate, hotel (Gruppo UNA), medical-healthcare and agricultural (Tenute del Cerro) sectors. UnipolSai Assicurazioni is a subsidiary of Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. and is also listed on the Italian Stock Exchange.

Unipol Gruppo

Disclaimer

UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 07:13:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
