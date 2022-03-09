UnipolSai Assicurazioni S p A : Publication of the guidance to shareholders on the quantitative and qualitative composition of the board of directors

PUBLICATION OF THE GUIDANCE TO SHAREHOLDERS ON THE QUANTITATIVE AND QUALITATIVE COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Bologna, 9 March 2022

The "Guidance to shareholders on the quantitative and qualitative composition of the board of directors for the 2022-2024three-year period" - approved on 10 February last by the governing body of UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. in view of the upcoming shareholders' meeting scheduled for 27 April next to consider, inter alia, the renewal of said body - is available to the public on the Company's website www.unipolsai.com(Section Governance/Shareholders' Meetings/2022/ordinary and extraordinary meeting of 27 April 2022). The notice calling the shareholders' meeting and directors' report on the matters at issue shall be made available in accordance with the terms of the law.

UnipolSai Assicurazioni

