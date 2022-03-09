Log in
UnipolSai Assicurazioni S p A : Publication of the guidance to shareholders on the quantitative and qualitative composition of the board of directors

03/09/2022 | 01:02pm EST
PUBLICATION OF THE GUIDANCE TO SHAREHOLDERS ON THE QUANTITATIVE AND QUALITATIVE COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Bologna, 9 March 2022

The "Guidance to shareholders on the quantitative and qualitative composition of the board of directors for the 2022-2024three-year period" - approved on 10 February last by the governing body of UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. in view of the upcoming shareholders' meeting scheduled for 27 April next to consider, inter alia, the renewal of said body - is available to the public on the Company's website www.unipolsai.com(Section Governance/Shareholders' Meetings/2022/ordinary and extraordinary meeting of 27 April 2022). The notice calling the shareholders' meeting and directors' report on the matters at issue shall be made available in accordance with the terms of the law.

UnipolSai Assicurazioni

UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. is the insurance company of the Unipol Group, Italian leader in the Non-Life Business, in particular in the MV and Health businesses. Also active in Life Business, UnipolSai has a portfolio of over 10 million customers and holds a leading position in the national ranking of insurance groups with direct income amounting to €13.3bn, of which €7.9bn in Non-Life Business and €5.4bn in Life Business (2021 figures). The company has the largest agency network in Italy, with about 2,100 insurance agencies spread across the country. UnipolSai is also active in direct MV insurance (Linear Assicurazioni), transport and aviation insurance (Siat), health insurance (UniSalute), supplementary pensions and also covers the bancassurance channel (Arca Vita, Arca Assicurazioni and Incontra). It also manages significant diversified assets in the real estate, hotel (Gruppo UNA), medical-healthcare and agricultural (Tenute del Cerro) sectors. UnipolSai Assicurazioni is a subsidiary of Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. and is also listed on the Italian Stock Exchange.

Unipol Gruppo

Barabino & Partners

Media Relations

Investor Relations

Fernando Vacarini

Adriano Donati

Massimiliano Parboni

Giovanni Vantaggi

T. +39 051 5077705

T. +39 051 5077933

T. +39 335 8304078

T. +39 328 8317379

pressoffice@unipol.it

investor.relations@unipol.it

m.parboni@barabino.it

g.vantaggi@barabino.it

www.unipolsai.it

Disclaimer

UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 18:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
