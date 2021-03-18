Log in
UNIPOLSAI ASSICURAZIONI S.P.A.

UNIPOLSAI ASSICURAZIONI S.P.A.

(US)
UnipolSai Assicurazioni S p A : FY2020 consolidated results presentation - Unipol and UnipolSai

03/18/2021 | 06:32pm EDT
This document has been prepared by Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. and by UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. solely for information purposes in the context of the presentation of its FY20 results.

Maurizio Castellina, Senior Executive responsible for drawing up the corporate accounts of Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. and UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A., declares, in accordance with Article 154-bis, para 2, of the 'Consolidated Finance Act', that the accounting information reported in this document corresponds to the document contents, books and accounting records.

The content of this document does not constitute a recommendation in relation to any financial instruments issued by the companies or by other companies of the Group, nor it constitutes or forms part of any offer or invitation to sell, or any solicitation to purchase any financial instruments issued by the companies or by other companies of the Group, nor it may be relied upon for any investment decision by its addressees.

Unless otherwise specified, all figures reported in this presentation refer to the Unipol Group.

a Normalised figure

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 22:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 12 223 M 14 556 M 14 556 M
Net income 2020 779 M 928 M 928 M
Net Debt 2020 4 543 M 5 410 M 5 410 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,05x
Yield 2020 6,39%
Capitalization 7 218 M 8 616 M 8 596 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,96x
EV / Sales 2021 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 11 314
Free-Float 15,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 2,48 €
Last Close Price 2,52 €
Spread / Highest target 10,4%
Spread / Average Target -1,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,67%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Matteo Laterza General Manager
Carlo Cimbri Chairman
Maurizio Castellina Head-Administration, Operations & Controlling
Riccardo Baudi Chief Investment Officer
Fabio Cerchiai Deputy Chairman & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIPOLSAI ASSICURAZIONI S.P.A.16.04%8 391
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC25.91%41 804
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES12.50%39 683
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION5.38%35 518
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.6.18%35 132
SAMPO OYJ6.39%24 732
