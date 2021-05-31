UnipolSai Assicurazioni S p A : Participation in Banca Popolare di Sondrio S.C.P.A.

PARTICIPATION IN BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO S.C.P.A.

Bologna, 31 May 2021

UnipoSai S.p.A. informs that today, due to further purchases made after the completion of the reverse accelerated book-building (RABB) of May 26 2021, the participation held directly in Banca Popolare di Sondrio S.C.P.A. amounts to n. 40,850,000 ordinary shares, equal to approximately 9.01% of the share capital ot the bank itself.

UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A.

UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. is the insurance company of the Unipol Group, Italian leader in the Non-Life Business, in particular in the MV and Health businesses. Also active in Life Business, UnipolSai has a portfolio of over 10 million customers and holds a leading position in the national ranking of insurance groups with a direct income amounting to approximately €12.2bn, of which €7.9bn in Non-Life Business and €4.3bn in Life Business (2020 figures). The company has the largest agency network in Italy, with about 2,400 insurance agencies spread across the country. UnipolSai is also active in direct MV insurance (Linear Assicurazioni), transport and aviation insurance (Siat), health insurance (UniSalute), supplementary pensions and also covers the bancassurance channel (Arca Vita, Arca Assicurazioni and Incontra). It also manages significant diversified assets in the real estate, hotel (Gruppo UNA), medical-healthcare and agricultural (Tenute del Cerro) sectors. UnipolSai Assicurazioni is a subsidiary of Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. and is also listed on the Italian Stock Exchange.