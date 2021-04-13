UnipolSai Assicurazioni S p A : Press release - Launch of the treasury share purchase programmes to serve the compensation plans

LAUNCH OF THE TREASURY SHARE PURCHASE PROGRAMMES TO SERVE THE COMPENSATION PLANS BASED ON FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS APPROVED BY UNIPOLSAI AND CERTAIN SUBSIDIARIES
Bologna, 13 April 2021
In accordance with article 144-bis of CONSOB Issuers' Regulation, article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and article 2 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, starting from today's date, the UnipolSai S.p.A. ("UnipolSai") treasury share (the "Shares") purchase programmes (individually the "Programme" and together the "Programmes") will commence, by UnipolSai and the following directly controlled companies: Pronto Assistance Servizi S.c.r.l. and Unipol Rental S.p.A. (the "Subsidiaries").
A maximum number of 2,731,000 Shares will be purchased (amounting to approximately 0.097% of the share capital of UnipolSai), as set out in more detail below, to serve the compensation plans based on performance share type financial instruments, approved by the respective Shareholders' Meetings for the years 2016-2018 (the "2016-2018Plan") and for the years 2019-2021 (the "2019- 2021 Plan") that provide for the assignment to the Managers of UnipolSai and said Subsidiaries in the current month of April and next May.
UnipolSai
The purpose of the UnipolSai Programme - based on the authorisation to purchase treasury Shares issued in accordance with articles 2357 and 2357-ter of the Civil Code and the other applicable laws and regulations by the Shareholders' Meeting of 29 April 2020 for a maximum period of 18 months and an expenditure limit of €100m - is to purchase a maximum number of 2,650,000 Shares.
Subsidiaries
The purpose of the Subsidiaries' Programmes - based on the share purchase authorisations of the parent company issued starting from 30 March 2021 in accordance with article 2359-bis of the Civil Code and other applicable laws and regulations by the respective Shareholders' Meetings for a maximum period of 18 months and a total expenditure limit of €225,000 - is to purchase a total number of 81,000 Shares.
***
All the purchases will be made through one or more transactions on the regulated market in accordance with the procedures established for those types of transactions in the market organisation and management regulations, for a maximum unit price calculated by reference to the official closing share price of the stock in the trading session prior to each individual transaction, with a mark-up of no higher than 15%.
The Share purchase transactions serving the Programmes will also be carried out in accordance with
the provisions of articles 132 of the Consolidated Law on Finance, 144-bis, first paragraph, letter b) and paragraph 1-bis of the CONSOB Issuers' Regulation, and in accordance with the terms set out under articles 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
As of today's date, UnipolSai holds a total of 693,635 ordinary treasury Shares (equal to approximately 0.025% of the share capital), of which 287,270 indirectly through the subsidiaries: Arca Vita S.p.A. (17,524), Alfaevolution Technology S.p.A. (2,891), Gruppo UNA S.p.A. (8,422), Leithà S.r.l. (26,859), SIAT S.p.A. (96,350), Unisalute S.p.A. (71,988) and UnipolSai Servizi Consortili S.c.r.l. (63,236).
UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A.
UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. is the insurance company of the Unipol Group, Italian leader in the Non-Life Business, in particular in the MV and Health businesses. Also active in Life Business, UnipolSai has a portfolio of over 10 million customers and holds a leading position in the national ranking of insurance groups with a direct income amounting to approximately €12.2bn, of which €7.9bn in Non-Life Business and €4.3bn in Life Business (2020 figures). The company has the largest agency network in Italy, with about 2,400 insurance agencies spread across the country. UnipolSai is also active in direct MV insurance (Linear Assicurazioni), transport and aviation insurance (Siat), health insurance (UniSalute), supplementary pensions and also covers the bancassurance channel (Arca Vita, Arca Assicurazioni and Incontra). It also manages significant diversified assets in the real estate, hotel (Gruppo UNA), medical-healthcare and agricultural (Tenute del Cerro) sectors. UnipolSai Assicurazioni is a subsidiary of Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. and is also listed on the Italian Stock Exchange.
