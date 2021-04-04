UnipolSai Assicurazioni S p A : Press release - Shareholders' Meeting - Lists of candidates for appointment to the board of Statutory Auditors

SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING - LISTS OF CANDIDATES FOR APPOINTMENT TO THE BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS

Bologna, 4 April 2021

In relation to the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors of UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. (the "Company"), on the agenda of the ordinary session of the Shareholders' Meeting called for 28 April 2021, a single list was filed by the majority shareholder, Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. in accordance with the terms of the law and the articles of association.

In accordance with article 144-sexies, paragraph 5 of the Issuers' Regulation, further lists may therefore be submitted for the appointment of candidates to the Board of Statutory Auditors of the Company up to the end of the day on 6 April 2021 by shareholders who, alone or along with other shareholders, own shares equal to at least 0.50% of the ordinary share capital with voting rights.

The above-mentioned list submitted by Unipol Gruppo, along with the required documentation, is available to the public at the registered office, on the authorised storage mechanism eMarket Storage (www.emarketstorage.com), and on the Company website www.unipolsai.com(Governance

Shareholders' Meetings/ 2021/ Ordinary and extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 28 April 2021 section).

UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A.

UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. is the insurance company of the Unipol Group, Italian leader in the Non-Life Business, in particular in the MV and Health businesses. Also active in Life Business, UnipolSai has a portfolio of over 10 million customers and holds a leading position in the national ranking of insurance groups with a direct income amounting to approximately €12.2bn, of which €7.9bn in Non-Life Business and €4.3bn in Life Business (2020 figures). The company has the largest agency network in Italy, with about 2,400 insurance agencies spread across the country. UnipolSai is also active in direct MV insurance (Linear Assicurazioni), transport and aviation insurance (Siat), health insurance (UniSalute), supplementary pensions and also covers the bancassurance channel (Arca Vita, Arca Assicurazioni and Incontra). It also manages significant diversified assets in the real estate, hotel (Gruppo UNA), medical-healthcare and agricultural (Tenute del Cerro) sectors. UnipolSai Assicurazioni is a subsidiary of Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. and is also listed on the Italian Stock Exchange.