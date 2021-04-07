Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Borsa Italiana  >  UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A.    US   IT0004827447

UNIPOLSAI ASSICURAZIONI S.P.A.

(US)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UnipolSai Assicurazioni S p A : Publication of documentation for the Shareholders' Meeting

04/07/2021 | 02:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PUBLICATION OF DOCUMENTATION FOR THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Bologna, 7 April 2021

With regard to the ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting of UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. called for 28 April next (the "Shareholders' Meeting" and the "Company"), further to the press releases already published, the following are available to the public at the registered office, on the authorised storage mechanism eMarket Storage (www.emarketstorage.com) and on the Company's website www.unipolsai.com(Section Governance/Shareholders' Meetings/2021/Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 28 April 2021):

  • the directors' report and the proposed resolutions on item 4 of the agenda for the ordinary session of the shareholders' meeting, including the report prepared pursuant to article 123-ter of the Consolidated Law on Finance and articles 41 and 59 of IVASS Regulation 38/2018;
  • a list for the appointment of members to the Board of Statutory Auditors - in addition to the list filed by Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. and already published on the same section of the Company's website - submitted within the extended deadline as permitted by law and the articles of association by certain asset management companies and institutional investors who are shareholders of UnipolSai and who hold over 0.50% of the Company's share capital.
    • ***

The solvency and financial condition report pursuant to Delegated Regulation (EU) 2015/35 of 10 October 2014 and IVASS Regulation 33 of 6 December 2016 is also available to the public on the Company's website www.unipolsai.com(Section Investors/Financial Statements and Reports).

UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A.

UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. is the insurance company of the Unipol Group, Italian leader in the Non-Life Business, in particular in the MV and Health businesses. Also active in Life Business, UnipolSai has a portfolio of over 10 million customers and holds a leading position in the national ranking of insurance groups with a direct income amounting to approximately €12.2bn, of which €7.9bn in Non-Life Business and €4.3bn in Life Business (2020 figures). The company has the largest agency network in Italy, with about 2,400 insurance agencies spread across the country. UnipolSai is also active in direct MV insurance (Linear Assicurazioni), transport and aviation insurance (Siat), health insurance (UniSalute), supplementary pensions and also covers the bancassurance channel (Arca Vita, Arca Assicurazioni and Incontra). It also manages significant diversified assets in the real estate, hotel (Gruppo UNA), medical-healthcare and agricultural (Tenute del Cerro) sectors. UnipolSai Assicurazioni is a subsidiary of Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. and is also listed on the Italian Stock Exchange.

Unipol Gruppo

Barabino & Partners

Media Relations

Investor Relations

Fernando Vacarini

Adriano Donati

Massimiliano Parboni

Giovanni Vantaggi

T. +39 051 5077705

T. +39 051 5077933

T. +39 335 8304078

T. +39 328 8317379

pressoffice@unipol.it

investor.relations@unipol.it

m.parboni@barabino.it

g.vantaggi@barabino.it

www.unipolsai.it

Follow us on

Unipol Gruppo

@UnipolGroup_PR

http://changes.unipol.it

Disclaimer

UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 18:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UNIPOLSAI ASSICURAZIONI S.P.A.
02:18pUNIPOLSAI ASSICURAZIONI S P A  : Publication of documentation for the Shareholde..
PU
04/06UNIPOLSAI ASSICURAZIONI S P A  : Publication of Shareholders' Meeting documentat..
PU
04/06UNIPOLSAI ASSICURAZIONI S P A  : 2020 Draft Annual Report UnipolSai
PU
04/06UNIPOLSAI ASSICURAZIONI S P A  : Consolidated Financial Statements 2020 UnipolSa..
PU
04/04UNIPOLSAI ASSICURAZIONI S P A  : Press release - Shareholders' Meeting - Lists o..
PU
03/25UNIPOLSAI ASSICURAZIONI S P A  : Press release - Publication of shareholders' me..
PU
03/19BPER's top investor says Banco BPM deal not an option for now
RE
03/19UNIPOLSAI ASSICURAZIONI S P A  : Notice of Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholde..
PU
03/19UNIPOLSAI ASSICURAZIONI S P A  : Notice of Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholde..
PU
03/18UNIPOLSAI ASSICURAZIONI S P A  : FY2020 consolidated results presentation - Unip..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 12 312 M 14 630 M 14 630 M
Net income 2021 691 M 821 M 821 M
Net Debt 2021 5 253 M 6 242 M 6 242 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 6,38%
Capitalization 7 265 M 8 641 M 8 633 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 11 350
Free-Float 15,0%
Chart UNIPOLSAI ASSICURAZIONI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIPOLSAI ASSICURAZIONI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 2,53 €
Last Close Price 2,57 €
Spread / Highest target 8,26%
Spread / Average Target -1,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Matteo Laterza General Manager
Carlo Cimbri Chairman
Maurizio Castellina Head-Administration, Operations & Controlling
Riccardo Baudi Chief Investment Officer
Fabio Cerchiai Deputy Chairman & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIPOLSAI ASSICURAZIONI S.P.A.18.34%8 605
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC23.24%40 237
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES8.31%38 274
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION7.19%35 688
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-1.79%33 073
SAMPO OYJ13.48%25 804
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ