UnipolSai Assicurazioni S p A : Publication of documentation for the Shareholders' Meeting

PUBLICATION OF DOCUMENTATION FOR THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Bologna, 7 April 2021

With regard to the ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting of UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. called for 28 April next (the "Shareholders' Meeting" and the "Company"), further to the press releases already published, the following are available to the public at the registered office, on the authorised storage mechanism eMarket Storage (www.emarketstorage.com) and on the Company's website www.unipolsai.com(Section Governance/Shareholders' Meetings/2021/Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 28 April 2021):

the directors' report and the proposed resolutions on item 4 of the agenda for the ordinary session of the shareholders' meeting, including the report prepared pursuant to article 123- ter of the Consolidated Law on Finance and articles 41 and 59 of IVASS Regulation 38/2018;

123- of the Consolidated Law on Finance and articles 41 and 59 of IVASS Regulation 38/2018; a list for the appointment of members to the Board of Statutory Auditors - in addition to the list filed by Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. and already published on the same section of the Company's website - submitted within the extended deadline as permitted by law and the articles of association by certain asset management companies and institutional investors who are shareholders of UnipolSai and who hold over 0.50% of the Company's share capital.

***



The solvency and financial condition report pursuant to Delegated Regulation (EU) 2015/35 of 10 October 2014 and IVASS Regulation 33 of 6 December 2016 is also available to the public on the Company's website www.unipolsai.com(Section Investors/Financial Statements and Reports).

UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A.

UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. is the insurance company of the Unipol Group, Italian leader in the Non-Life Business, in particular in the MV and Health businesses. Also active in Life Business, UnipolSai has a portfolio of over 10 million customers and holds a leading position in the national ranking of insurance groups with a direct income amounting to approximately €12.2bn, of which €7.9bn in Non-Life Business and €4.3bn in Life Business (2020 figures). The company has the largest agency network in Italy, with about 2,400 insurance agencies spread across the country. UnipolSai is also active in direct MV insurance (Linear Assicurazioni), transport and aviation insurance (Siat), health insurance (UniSalute), supplementary pensions and also covers the bancassurance channel (Arca Vita, Arca Assicurazioni and Incontra). It also manages significant diversified assets in the real estate, hotel (Gruppo UNA), medical-healthcare and agricultural (Tenute del Cerro) sectors. UnipolSai Assicurazioni is a subsidiary of Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. and is also listed on the Italian Stock Exchange.