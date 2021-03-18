UNIPOLSAI: DRAFT FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 2020 APPROVED

• UnipolSai reinforces its commitment to sustainability: o €52.9bn of investments subject to environmental and social monitoring comply with sustainability criteria o A 58% increase in investments that support the 2030 Agenda (+19% in investments tackling climate change) o €30m was contributed to the community including €20m to help tackle the Coronavirus emergency o 7.7 million Italians (13% of the population) covered by Unipol health and life insurance o €2.5bn in premium income from products with environmental and social value o Reputation leader in the insurance and banking sector on the basis of the 2020 Italy RepTrak® ranking for the fourth year running.



Key figures in 2020:

• Consolidated net profit of €853m (+18.3% compared to 2019)

• Proposed dividend €0.19 per share

• Combined Ratio1 87.0% (94.2% in 2019)

• Consolidated solvency ratio of 281%2 (252% in 2019)

• In the year of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Group backed important initiatives to support the community, customers, agents and employees

Bologna, 18 March 2021

The board of directors of UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A., which met today under the chairmanship of Carlo Cimbri, approved the 2020 consolidated results.

Contribution to sustainable development

Due to increasing demand by the public for support in social and health matters and pensions, in confirmation of its role as a key player in the process of integrating public and private insurance cover, in 2020 the UnipolSai Group covered 7.7 million people (13% of Italian citizens) with its health and life insurance.

For years, it has taken a systematic approach to steer the investment of its financial assets towards the criteria of sustainability and responsibility. At the end of 2020, the assets subject to sustainability monitoring amounted to €52.9bn (86.3% of the total assets under management). The percentage of assets found to be sustainable after monitoring amounted to 98.0% (equal to €51.9bn).

With regard to the portfolio emissions performance, there was a significant reduction of total emissions in 2020 (-19%) at the Unipol Group level, led by a reduction in the corporate portfolio emissions (-57%) following the exclusion of companies linked to coal mining and electricity generation from thermal coal, while the figure for government issuers is essentially stable.

1 Net of reinsurance.

2 Calculated using the economic capital method which is the measure of absorbed capital established on the basis of the principles and models applied in the partial internal model and having operational value.

Investments that support the 2030 Agenda grew by a total of 58% in 2020, amounting to €609.4m in thematic and impact investments. The investments for tackling climate change grew by 19%. The €600m target for investments in support of the 2030 Agenda as set out by the Strategic Plan for the end of 2021 was therefore achieved and exceeded.

In 2020, the UnipolSai Group collected €2,478m in premiums that can be linked to solutions that integrate economic growth with social-environmental values since they respond to social needs to improve the life of people or have a positive environmental impact. The percentage amounted to 25.9%, slightly up on the 2019 figure of 25.5%. 95% of these premiums relate to the non-life business representing almost 30% of direct income. On the other hand, in the life interest, there was significant interest in the hybrid insurance investment product Investimento MixSostenibile (with premium income of about €46m as at 31 December 2020).

On a comparable basis with 2019, the monitoring of the Unipol Group's environmental performance recorded an overall reduction in CO2 emissions of 23.2% in 2020, taking it to an equivalent value of 37,829 t CO2 (equivalent value of 48,648 t CO2 in 2019), equal to 3.2 t CO2 per employee (3.9 t CO2 in 2019).

For UnipolSai, the commitment to support and work with the territories and communities where it operates means contributing towards the development and realisation of socially useful projects, supporting scientific research, cultural projects, protecting the artistic heritage and the environment and supporting sports and entertainment. It contributed approximately €9m to the community in 2020.

Covid-19 emergency initiatives

In a year marked by the outbreak of the Covid-19 emergency, UnipolSai supported significant projects in favour of the community, customers, the agency distribution network and employees.

The Group donated over €20m to the community during the year to help tackle the Coronavirus emergency. In the areas most affected in Italy, UnipolSai, in close cooperation with the authorities and the civil protection authority, allocated said resources to increase the number of beds in hospitals, especially in intensive care and semi-intensive care units,and purchase the necessary healthcare equipment to help stop the epidemic from spreading.

With regard to its customers, UnipolSai established a Coronavirus medical consultation service available 24/7 for its policyholders through the UniSalute Medical Centre. UnipolSai launched #UniSalutePerTe healthcare coverage to address the possible consequences of Covid-19 and offered at no additional cost to all its customers. UnipolSai also created the #AndràTuttoBene healthcare protection product especially for companies to protect their employees; it also launched the #UnMesePerTe campaign to reimburse 10 million MV liability customers for an amount equal to a month's car insurance by using vouchers when renewing their policies.

With regard to the agency distribution network, significant financial support measures were introduced along with support to ensure safe working conditions. Mechanisms were also developed to communicate with customers using digital means, especially for the payment systems and electronic signatures on contracts.

Starting from March last year, Working From Home mechanisms were introduced to safeguard the health of all the Group employees using technology implemented in just a few weeks to enable over 9,300 people to work on a more flexible basis. These mechanisms are still in use.

Reputation and awareness

For the fourth year running, the Unipol Group confirmed its first-place position for reputation in the insurance and banking businesses with a score of 73.0 (67.6 in 2019) on the basis of the 2020 Italy RepTrak® ranking; it was drawn up by the RepTrak Company which considers about 400 companies operating in Italy to measure reputation levels. Thanks to the Sempre un passo avanti (always one step ahead) advertising campaign, UnipolSai became top of mind, making it the brand with the highest level of spontaneous recognition associated with innovation and strength, i.e., the first company that comes to mind when people have to choose insurance cover.