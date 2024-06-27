(Alliance News) - UnipolSai Assicurazioni Spa announced Thursday that Fabio Cerchiai has resigned as vice chairman and director of the company.

Last April 19, in fact, Cerchiai was appointed director and chairman of the board of directors of BPER Banca, a position that resulted in an incompatibility situation for the purposes of interlocking regulations.

UnipolSai closed Thursday in the red by 0.2 percent at EUR2.53 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

