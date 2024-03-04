(Alliance News) - UnipolSai Spa reported Monday that the company's Chief Property & Casualty Officer, Vittorio Corsano, sold 61,993 ordinary shares.

The shares were sold at an average price per share of EUR2.6680, for a total consideration of EUR165,397.32.

UnipolSai's stock closed Monday up 0.1 percent to EUR2.67 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.