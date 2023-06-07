UnipolSai unveils BeRebel "mileage" car policy

(Alliance News) - UnipolSai Spa has raised the curtain on BeRebel, the "pay-per-you" insurtech, a first in Italy and Europe with a fully digital, monthly, kilometer-based car policy.

BeRebel provides a minimum monthly cost, of about EUR10, in which 200 km are included. At the end of the month, any extra km driven will be equalized at the cost per km indicated in the policy, which is about 2 cents per km. Any unused km can be carried over to the following month.

The policy, aimed for now only at cars for private use, can be purchased on the website and app even for just one month and involves self-service installation in the car of a small telematics device that counts the km, intervenes by providing assistance in case of an accident, and allows a discount in the end-of-month settlement based on the style of use and driving detected in that month.

The policy is managed by a single app for all family cars with a single statement at the end of the month: in the app, one can simulate the annual cost, detect day by day the kilometers driven and one's style of use and driving, keep track of accrued costs, and have all insurance documents in digital and paperless format.

"Thanks to the long experience of Unipoltech and Leithà, a technology company of the Unipol group, BeRebel renews the way of doing direct insurance in Italy thanks to a model based on telematics data, where UnipolSai Assicurazioni is a world leader with about four million devices installed in more than a decade, as well as on a totally digital customer experience," said Leonardo Felician, founder and CEO of BeRebel. "Telematics is essential both in risk selection and at the time of the claim, but the respect for privacy is absolute and guaranteed.

"BeRebel, in addition to the innovativeness of the offer, which is particularly suitable for those who travel less than 10-12 thousand kilometers in a year, is also characterized by its attention to environmental sustainability: customers who wish to do so can offset 50 percent of the CO2 emissions of the kilometers they have traveled; the remaining 50 percent will be put in by BeRebel," UnipolSai speigato.

UnipolSai's stock is flat at EUR2.28 per share.

