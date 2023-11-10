(Alliance News) - The board of directors of UnipolSai Spa has approved consolidated results for the nine months ended Sept. 30 with a consolidated net profit of EUR586 million, compared with a consolidated net profit of EUR616 million in the corresponding period last year.

In the first nine months, direct insurance inflows, before reinsurance cessions, stood at EUR10.57 billion, up 7.5 percent from EUR9.83 billion recorded as of September 30, 2022.

The combined ratio - including the reinsurance balance - stood at 98.6 percent compared to 97.1 percent recorded for the first half of the year.

Accounting standards and methodology in effect at the time, it had been 93.2 percent. "The deterioration in the combined ratio recorded between the first half of the year and September 30 is attributable to the impact of the weather events that, in July, hit northern Italy with windstorms and hail. On the other hand, in the third quarter, there was an improvement in the motor liability line of business," reads the released note.

As for UnipolSai's individual solvency ratio, as of Sept. 30, the ratio of shareholders' equity to required capital was 303 percent, compared with 288 percent as of Dec. 31, 2022.

The consolidated solvency ratio based on economic capital is 296 percent, compared with 274 percent as of Dec. 31, 2022.

UnipolSai closed Thursday's session in the green by 0.6 percent at EUR2.25 per share

