    5949   JP3952550006

UNIPRES CORPORATION

(5949)
Unipres : 【Delayed】Unipres Sustainability Report 2021

08/31/2021 | 11:32am EDT
Sustainability Report

2021

At the Unipres Group, we are building mutual understanding and forging relationships of trust with stakeholders as we undertake various initiatives to maintain our growth, thereby contributing to the sustainable development of society as a whole. In order to use disclosure of non-financial information as a means to help others understand Unipres in even greater detail, we have compiled the relevant information into a single PDF file in the form of the Unipres Sustainability Report 2021.

This report conforms to the Core option of the GRI Standards.

Reporting period

FY2020(April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021) For measures implemented before or after this period, the month and year are noted.

Publication

Japanese version: July 2021

English version: August 2021 Reporting cycle

Published each year as an annual report Target companies

Unipres Corporation and 22 consolidated subsidiaries in Japan and overseas

Reference guidelines

The GRI Sustainability Reporting Standards (GRI Standards)

CSR guidebook of the Japan Auto Parts Industries Association

Contact for inquiries regarding this report:

Unipres Corporation

General Administration Department

SUN HAMADA BLDG. 5F

1-19-20Shin-Yokohama,Kohoku-ku,Yokohama-City,Kanagawa-Pref.,222-0033 https://www.unipres.co.jp/en/

Contents

Contents / Editorial Policy ..............................................

2

Corporate Profile.................................................................

3

Top Message..........................................................................

7

CSR Management................................................................

8

Medium- and Long-term CSR Targets.......................

8

Initiatives to Reach Medium- and Long-term Targets . 10

Main Targets and Results of CSR Initiatives in FY2020.. 11

Stakeholder Engagement.............................................

12

Corporate Governance..................................................

13

Social Responsibility Report ........................................

18

Customers ..........................................................................

18

Shareholders and Investors .........................................

24

Suppliers .............................................................................

26

Employees..........................................................................

29

Local Communities .........................................................

47

Environmental Report.....................................................

50

Supplementary Materials ..............................................

64

Employee Data .................................................................

64

Safety and Health Data .................................................

65

Environmental Data........................................................

66

Others (Social contributions, Compliance) ............

67

Comparative Table with GRI Standard.....................

68

2

Corporate Profile

Company OutlineMarch 31, 2021

Company Name

UNIPRES CORPORATION

Established

March 1, 1945 (Change of name through company merger on April 1,

1998)

Business Activities

1. Manufacture and sale of automotive parts

2. Manufacture and sale of electric machinery parts

3. Manufacture and sale of metal products

4. Manufacture and sale of welders, dies, jigs and tools

5. Inspection and maintenance of press machinery

Capital

10,168.95 million yen

Sales

234.5 billion yen (consolidated/ending March 31, 2021)

Employees

8,996 (consolidated)

Head Office

1-19-20Shin-Yokohama,Kohoku-ku, Yokohama City, Kanagawa Pref. 222-0033 Japan

Offices and Plants

Kanagawa Pref., Shizuoka Pref., Tochigi Pref., Fukuoka Pref., Hiroshima

Pref.,

U.S.A., Mexico, U.K., France, China, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Brazil

Consolidated

Unipres R & D Co,. Ltd.

Unipres Kyushu Corporation

Subsidiary

Unipres Precision Corporation

Unipres Mold Corporation

Unipres Butsuryu Co., Ltd.

Unipres Service Corporation

Unipres North America, Inc.

Unipres U.S.A., Inc.

Unipres Southeast U.S.A., Inc.

Unipres Alabama, Inc.

Unipres Mexicana, S.A. de C.V.

Unipres (UK) Limited

UM Corporation, SAS

Unipres Lussia LLC

Unipres (China) Corporation

Unipres Guangzhou Corporation

Unipres Zhengzhou Corporation

Unipres Wuhan Corporation

Unipres Precision Guangzhou Corporation

Unipres India Private Limited

Unipres (Thailand) Co., LTD.

PT. Unipres Indonesia

Principal Customers

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Nissan Shatai Co., Ltd.

JATCO Ltd

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Renault S.A.S.

Groupe PSA

Mazda Motor Corporation Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

SUBARU CORPORATION

SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION

Isuzu Motors Limited

DAIHATSU MOTOR Co., LTD.

Hino Motors, Ltd.

UD Trucks Corporation

Marelli Corporation

AISIN CORPORATION

Dynax Corporation

NSK-Warner K. K.

Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co., Ltd.

Main association

Japan Auto Parts Industries Association

membership

Stock Exchanges on

Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section (Securities code: 5949)

Which the Company's

Shares are Listed

Number of Shares Issued

47,991,873

Numberof Shareholders

22,108

Sales Billions of yen

400

330.9

327.8

321.2

295.7

300

234.5

200

100

0 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020

Operating Profit

30

26.0

Billions of yen

23.0

20.1

20

10

3.3

0

-10

-11.3

-20

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

3

Main Business Activities

Car body products

We provide the car body structural parts that determine basic vehicle performance. For an optimal structure, all the parts are considered together as a system. Light vehicle weight along with safety is achieved through increased use of HTSS.

Platform parts; body frame parts; fuel-related parts, including gasoline tanks; chassis parts; dies for pressing; welding equipment and jigs

Precision-pressed products

Our precision transmission parts are made to exacting, world-class standards. Along with precision, they meet demands for light weight and durability. Our original UFP (Unipres Fine Press) technology enables wider use of pressing for precision parts.

Automatic transmission parts; drive motor parts; four-wheel drive transfer parts; dies for pressing; welding equipment and jigs

Plastic-pressed products

Use of plastic for body parts, which must be strong and durable, greatly contributes to reducing vehicle weight. Our original technology achieves far greater productivity than conventional injection molding.

Exterior and interior trim parts; structural body parts; dies for pressing; welding equipment and jigs

Sales Breakdown by Product Category

Others

Plastic Products 1% 1%

Transmission

234.5

Products

Billion yen Car Body

14%

Products

84%

4

Global Network

The overseas deployment of automobile manufacturers is accelerating year by year. As an automobile parts manufacturer that meets the needs of its customers, Unipres provides support for the development and production of world cars. We deliver the highest quality products anywhere in the world in atimely manner. Furthermore, with regional headquarters in the US, UK, and China Unipres is further strengthening cooperation among our bases all over the world.

[Asia]

Unipres Corporation

[Americas]

- Head Office

Unipres North America, Inc.

Unipres (China) Corporation

- Sagami Office

Unipres U.S.A., Inc.

Unipres Guangzhou Corporation

- Fuji Office

Unipres Southeast U.S.A., Inc.

Unipres Zhengzhou Corporation

- Tochigi Plant (Moka)

Unipres Alabama, Inc.

Unipres Wuhan Corporation

- Tochigi Plant (Oyama)

Unipres Mexicana, S.A. de C.V.

Unipres Sunrise Corporation

- Tool & Die Plant

MA Automotive Brazil Ltd.

Dongfeng Unipres Hot Stamping Corporation

- Fuji Plant (Fuji)

Unipres Precision Guangzhou Corporation

- Fuji Plant (Fujinomiya)

[Europe]

Unipres India Private Limited

Unipres R & D Co., Ltd.

Unipres Europe, SAS

PT. Unipres Indonesia

Unipres Kyushu Corporation

Unipres (UK) Limited

Unipres (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

Unipres Precision Corporation

Unipres Mold Corporation

Employee Distribution by

Sales Breakdown by Region

Region

Billion yen

Asia

No.

Asia

2,193

70.0

Japan

Japan

24%

30%

73.5

3,190

234.5

31%

35%

Europe

Billion yen

Europe

8,996

23.3

934

10%

Americas

10%

Americas

67.7

29%

2,679

30%

* Figures in pie charts are before consolidation adjustments.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Unipres Corporation published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 15:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
