Unipres : 【Delayed】Unipres Sustainability Report 2021

At the Unipres Group, we are building mutual understanding and forging relationships of trust with stakeholders as we undertake various initiatives to maintain our growth, thereby contributing to the sustainable development of society as a whole. In order to use disclosure of non-financial information as a means to help others understand Unipres in even greater detail, we have compiled the relevant information into a single PDF file in the form of the Unipres Sustainability Report 2021.
This report conforms to the Core option of the GRI Standards.
●Reporting period
FY2020(April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021) For measures implemented before or after this period, the month and year are noted.
●Publication
Japanese version: July 2021
English version: August 2021 ●Reporting cycle
Published each year as an annual report ●Target companies
Unipres Corporation and 22 consolidated subsidiaries in Japan and overseas
U.S.A., Mexico, U.K., France, China, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Brazil
Consolidated
Unipres R & D Co,. Ltd.
Unipres Kyushu Corporation
Subsidiary
Unipres Precision Corporation
Unipres Mold Corporation
Unipres Butsuryu Co., Ltd.
Unipres Service Corporation
Unipres North America, Inc.
Unipres U.S.A., Inc.
Unipres Southeast U.S.A., Inc.
Unipres Alabama, Inc.
Unipres Mexicana, S.A. de C.V.
Unipres (UK) Limited
UM Corporation, SAS
Unipres Lussia LLC
Unipres (China) Corporation
Unipres Guangzhou Corporation
Unipres Zhengzhou Corporation
Unipres Wuhan Corporation
Unipres Precision Guangzhou Corporation
Unipres India Private Limited
Unipres (Thailand) Co., LTD.
PT. Unipres Indonesia
Principal Customers
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
Nissan Shatai Co., Ltd.
JATCO Ltd
Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
Renault S.A.S.
Groupe PSA
Mazda Motor Corporation Mitsubishi Motors Corporation
SUBARU CORPORATION
SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION
Isuzu Motors Limited
DAIHATSU MOTOR Co., LTD.
Hino Motors, Ltd.
UD Trucks Corporation
Marelli Corporation
AISIN CORPORATION
Dynax Corporation
NSK-Warner K. K.
Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co., Ltd.
Main association
Japan Auto Parts Industries Association
membership
Stock Exchanges on
Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section (Securities code: 5949)
Which the Company's
Shares are Listed
Number of Shares Issued
47,991,873
Numberof Shareholders
22,108
Sales（Billions of yen）
400
330.9
327.8
321.2
295.7
300
234.5
200
100
0 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020
Operating Profit
30
26.0
（Billions of yen）
23.0
20.1
20
10
3.3
0
-10
-11.3
-20
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
3
Main Business Activities
Car body products
We provide the car body structural parts that determine basic vehicle performance. For an optimal structure, all the parts are considered together as a system. Light vehicle weight along with safety is achieved through increased use of HTSS.
Platform parts; body frame parts; fuel-related parts, including gasoline tanks; chassis parts; dies for pressing; welding equipment and jigs
Precision-pressed products
Our precision transmission parts are made to exacting, world-class standards. Along with precision, they meet demands for light weight and durability. Our original UFP (Unipres Fine Press) technology enables wider use of pressing for precision parts.
Automatic transmission parts; drive motor parts; four-wheel drive transfer parts; dies for pressing; welding equipment and jigs
Plastic-pressed products
Use of plastic for body parts, which must be strong and durable, greatly contributes to reducing vehicle weight. Our original technology achieves far greater productivity than conventional injection molding.
Exterior and interior trim parts; structural body parts; dies for pressing; welding equipment and jigs
Sales Breakdown by Product Category
Others
Plastic Products 1% 1%
Transmission
234.5
Products
Billion yen Car Body
14%
Products
84%
4
Global Network
The overseas deployment of automobile manufacturers is accelerating year by year. As an automobile parts manufacturer that meets the needs of its customers, Unipres provides support for the development and production of world cars. We deliver the highest quality products anywhere in the world in atimely manner. Furthermore, with regional headquarters in the US, UK, and China Unipres is further strengthening cooperation among our bases all over the world.
[Asia]
Unipres Corporation
[Americas]
- Head Office
Unipres North America, Inc.
Unipres (China) Corporation
- Sagami Office
Unipres U.S.A., Inc.
Unipres Guangzhou Corporation
- Fuji Office
Unipres Southeast U.S.A., Inc.
Unipres Zhengzhou Corporation
- Tochigi Plant (Moka)
Unipres Alabama, Inc.
Unipres Wuhan Corporation
- Tochigi Plant (Oyama)
Unipres Mexicana, S.A. de C.V.
Unipres Sunrise Corporation
- Tool & Die Plant
MA Automotive Brazil Ltd.
Dongfeng Unipres Hot Stamping Corporation
- Fuji Plant (Fuji)
Unipres Precision Guangzhou Corporation
- Fuji Plant (Fujinomiya)
[Europe]
Unipres India Private Limited
Unipres R & D Co., Ltd.
Unipres Europe, SAS
PT. Unipres Indonesia
Unipres Kyushu Corporation
Unipres (UK) Limited
Unipres (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
Unipres Precision Corporation
Unipres Mold Corporation
Employee Distribution by
Sales Breakdown by Region
Region
（Billion yen）
Asia
（No.）
Asia
2,193
70.0
Japan
Japan
24%
30%
73.5
3,190
234.5
31%
35%
Europe
Billion yen
Europe
8,996
23.3
934
10%
Americas
10%
Americas
67.7
29%
2,679
30%
* Figures in pie charts are before consolidation adjustments.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Unipres Corporation published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 15:31:03 UTC.