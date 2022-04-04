Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Unipres Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5949   JP3952550006

UNIPRES CORPORATION

(5949)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/04 02:00:00 am EDT
733 JPY   +1.95%
03:24aUNIPRES : Company Outline updated.
PU
03/30UNIPRES CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/25Unipres Corporation Announces Resignation of Masashi Imoto as Outside Director
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Unipres : Company Outline updated.

04/04/2022 | 03:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By JR Tokaido Shinkansen, JR Yokohama Line, or Yokohama City Subway:

Get off at Shin-Yokohama Station. 8 minutes' walk from North Exit.

By car:

Via Tomei Expressway; About 12 kilometers from Yokohama Aoba I.C.
Via 3rd Keihin Road; About 3 kilometers from Kohoku I.C.

Access from JR Shin-Yokohama Station

Directions to SUN HAMADA BLDG. Take the North Exit and leave the station from the front exit of the station building. Walk over the pedestrian bridge and cross the road at Shin-Yokohama station Intersection. Turn left and walk along Shin-Yokohama Viaduct. You will see the Toyoko Inn on your right. Go down to street level from the viaduct. The Head Office is on the 5th floor of SUN HAMADA BLDG. about 50 meters ahead on the right-hand side.

Directions to LIVMO Rising Building Take the North Exit and leave the station from the front exit of the station building. Walk over the pedestrian bridge, go down to street level from the circular pedestrian bridge at Shin-Yokohama Station Entrance Intersection via the stairs marked "Koban," and walk straight until you reach the second intersection. The company's office is on the 6th floor of the LIVMO Rising Building on the right-hand

Disclaimer

Unipres Corporation published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 07:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UNIPRES CORPORATION
03:24aUNIPRES : Company Outline updated.
PU
03/30UNIPRES CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/25Unipres Corporation Announces Resignation of Masashi Imoto as Outside Director
CI
02/18Unipres Sees Net Sales Jump in Fiscal Nine Months; Lowers FY22 Outlook
MT
02/16UNIPRES : Financial Results for the Third Quarter of FY2021
PU
02/16UNIPRES : Financial Results for the Third Quarter of FY2021（835 KB）
PU
02/10Unipres Corporation Revises Consolidated Earnings Guidance for Fiscal Year Ending March..
CI
02/10Unipres Corporation Provides Year-End Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending Marc..
CI
2021UNIPRES : Top Message updated.
PU
2021UNIPRES : FY2021 2nd Quarter Financial Results
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 249 B 2 031 M 2 031 M
Net income 2022 -8 802 M -71,7 M -71,7 M
Net Debt 2022 58 460 M 476 M 476 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,67x
Yield 2022 1,39%
Capitalization 32 334 M 263 M 263 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
EV / Sales 2023 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 8 996
Free-Float 69,2%
Chart UNIPRES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Unipres Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIPRES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 719,00 JPY
Average target price 890,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nobuya Uranishi President & Representative Director
Yoshio Ito Head-Personnel & Information Systems
Shinji Shiokawa Director & Head-Technology
Hiroko Yoshiba Independent Outside Director
Shigeru Nishiyama Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIPRES CORPORATION-10.57%263
STANLEY ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-19.52%3 018
MINTH GROUP LIMITED-42.36%2 936
LINAMAR CORPORATION-28.33%2 810
COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM SE-27.95%2 637
JIANGSU XINQUAN AUTOMOTIVE TRIM CO.,LTD.-20.70%2 022