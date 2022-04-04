Unipres : Company Outline updated.

By JR Tokaido Shinkansen, JR Yokohama Line, or Yokohama City Subway:

Get off at Shin-Yokohama Station. 8 minutes' walk from North Exit.

By car:

Via Tomei Expressway; About 12 kilometers from Yokohama Aoba I.C.

Via 3rd Keihin Road; About 3 kilometers from Kohoku I.C.

Access from JR Shin-Yokohama Station

Directions to SUN HAMADA BLDG. Take the North Exit and leave the station from the front exit of the station building. Walk over the pedestrian bridge and cross the road at Shin-Yokohama station Intersection. Turn left and walk along Shin-Yokohama Viaduct. You will see the Toyoko Inn on your right. Go down to street level from the viaduct. The Head Office is on the 5th floor of SUN HAMADA BLDG. about 50 meters ahead on the right-hand side.

Directions to LIVMO Rising Building Take the North Exit and leave the station from the front exit of the station building. Walk over the pedestrian bridge, go down to street level from the circular pedestrian bridge at Shin-Yokohama Station Entrance Intersection via the stairs marked "Koban," and walk straight until you reach the second intersection. The company's office is on the 6th floor of the LIVMO Rising Building on the right-hand