Environmental Management
Basic Approach and Policy
Guided by our Environmental Policy, we will comply with environmental laws and regulations, and build, maintain, and continuously improve our environmental management system.
In addition to ensuring safety when developing products, we will strive to minimize their impact on the environment by reducing environmentally hazardous substances and conserving resources and energy.
Various environmental regulations have been put in place to ensure our society is sustainable. This has prompted Unipres to set out the fundamental thinking behind all its activities in the form of its Environmental Policy, which forms the basis for our efforts to preserve the environment.
Based on our management philosophy of "Achieve Sustainability Management," Unipres
Corporation contributes to global environmental preservation from an international perspective by providing environmentally friendly and safe products through our excellence in press technologies.
To pass down a beautiful and rich earth to the next generation,
Unipres promotes the following activities:
- We comply with environmental laws and regulations as well as other requirements to which our company agrees, and we work to protect the environment.
- We endeavor to curb greenhouse gas emissions by bringing together materials, dies, equipment, and products on an entirely new plane.
- We strive to prevent pollution of the air, water, and soil by reducing and limiting our use of environmentally hazardous substances (including harmful chemicals).
- We endeavor to curb our use of mineral and water resources and our production of waste by conserving energy and resources, as well as reusing and recycling.
- We collaborate with local communities and society at large to help preserve biodiversity and ecosystems.
- We seek to maintain and upgrade our environmental management system by making ongoing improvements.
Promotion System
The Sustainability Committee, under the supervision of the Board of Directors, discusses and determines environmental policies, targets, and action plans, including climate change countermeasures, and the Environment Committee, established under the Sustainability Committee, promotes initiatives and regularly conducts quarterly progress checks.
The Environment Committee, consisting of the executive officers and environmental managers of each district, meets four times a year. The Committee is chaired by the Executive Officer in charge of general affairs.
In addition, we have established the Carbon Neutral Working Group and the ISO 14001 Working Group under the Environment Committee. The Carbon Neutral Working Group grasps the actual situation within the company, examines energy conversion, and studies initiatives to reduce CO2 emissions, in order to achieve carbon neutrality. The ISO 14001 Working Group promotes efforts to maintain and operate environmental management systems and to resolve environmental issues.
Environmental Management System
Since 2004 the Unipres Group has been working to earn certifications under the ISO 14001 international standards for environmental management systems. We are operating our environmental management system and pursuing measures to reduce the impact on the environment of our corporate activities.
<_fy20223a_ iso="" 14001="" certification="">>Of all the business sites of the Unipres Group, 78.3% are certified.
* Based on the number of production sites
(Domestic: 100% Overseas: 61.5%)
●Fuji Plant (Fuji, Fujinomiya)
●Tool & Die Plant
●Tochigi Plant (Moka, Oyama)
Domestic●Unipres Kyushu Corporation
●Unipres Mold Corporation:
Fuji Plant, Hiroshima Plant, Moka Plant
●Unipres Precision Corporation
●Unipres Southeast U.S.A., Inc. ●Unipres Mexicana, S.A. de C.V.: Manufacturing plant for auto body parts, Manufacturing plant for transmission parts
Overseas●Unipres (UK) Limited ●Unipres Guangzhou Corporation
●Unipres Zhengzhou Corporation
●Unipres Precision Guangzhou Corporation●Unipres India Private Limited
*The percentage of certification status has been corrected due to calculation errors.
Related SDGs
Climate Change Countermeasures
Basic Approach
The Unipres Group recognizes and supports the importance of the "The Paris Agreement" and various other agreements on global warming countermeasures. We support the Japanese government's move toward decarbonization, and we comply with the country's climate change-related laws and regulations, such as Act on the Rational Use of Energy and the Law Concerning the Promotion of Measures to Cope with Global Warming, and submit annual reports to the government on our energy consumption, progress in achieving energy conservation targets, and greenhouse gas emissions. And, in June 2021,
efforts toward carbon neutrality by JAPIA, and actively participating in seminars on carbon neutrality.
The Unipres Group has identified "climate change countermeasures" as one of its material issues and is working throughout the Group to mitigate the effects of climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, which are considered the main cause of climate change. Specifically, we will introduce high-efficiency equipment, review production methods, and introduce renewable energy.
If the position of an industry association is significantly more retardant than or inconsistent with our Group's environmental policy or carbon neutrality goals, we will talk to the association and, in the unlikely event of a discrepancy, will give priority to our own position.
Onlinelink：-Supporterslist of TCFD-JapanClimate Initiative (JCI)-TheEnvironmental VoluntaryAction Plan provided by the
Japan Auto Parts Industries
Association (in Japanese)
Unipres expressed its support for the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). We are part of Japan Climate Initiative (JCI), which is a broad network of companies and organizations actively working to stop climate change. We also set targets for reductions in greenhouse gases, using as a reference the Environmental Voluntary Action Plan provided by the Japan Auto Parts Industries Association(JAPIA), an industry group to which we belong. Now, We are making efforts to collect information by answering a questionnaire on our company's
■ Response to TCFD Recommendations
Unipres has expressed its support for the TCFD and issued a TCFD report in June 2023 summarizing the disclosure items recommended by the TCFD.
By promoting information disclosure based on the TCFD recommendations, we will build a sustainable management foundation including a trust relationship with stakeholders.
Online link：TCFD Report
Targets and Results
(✓: 90% or more △: Less than 90% ✗: Less than 50%)
Medium- and Long-term Targets
FY2022 Targets
Results
Level of
Achievement
30% reduction in CO2 emissions from our business
10% reduction in CO₂ emissions (relative to FY2018)
▲36.0%
✓
activities in FY2030 (relative to FY2018)
*Scope1・2
Ratio of green purchases：41.6% or more
39.2%
△
[Unipres Corporation/UNIPRES R & D Co., Ltd.]
Reduction of 82.4t- CO2 or more in distribution
▲93.7ｔ-CO2
✓
[Unipres Corporation/Unipres R & D Co., Ltd./ Unipres Kyushu
Corporation/Unipres Mold Corporation/Unipres Precision
Corporation]
<Setting goals to achieve carbon neutrality>
The Unipres Group set new CO2 emission reduction targets to achieve carbon neutrality.
Performance reporting and initiatives
■Production Efforts
[Global Energy Use]
Our energy use across the globe in FY2022 dropped 4.8 percent from FY2021. The main reason for the decrease was lower capacity utilization in the Chinese region due to recurrent of COVID-19.
[MWh]
600,000
Purchased electricity
Thermal
Fuel
400,000
374,105
303,287
298,328
315,578
300,566
200,000
0
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
Unit [MWh]
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
Total use
374,105
303,287
298,328
315,578
300,566
Purchased
269,564
234,999
206,583
208,085
202,019
electricity
Thermal
485
592
608
594
591
Fuel
104,056
67,696
91,137
106,899
97,956
- The data for FY2018 and FY2021 have been revised from the Unipres Sustainability Report 2022.
- Unipres Kyushu (Tobata area), Unipres North America, and Unipres Thailand were added to the scope of tabulation in FY2021, and Unipres Wuhan was added in FY2022.
[Global Greenhouse Gas Emissions]
Our greenhouse gas emissions across the globe in FY2022 dropped
7.2 percent from FY2021. The main reasons for the decrease were due to lower capacity utilization affected by COVID-19 and a revised CO2 emission factor per unit of purchased electricity.
[t-CO₂]
200,000 182,224
150,000
148,723
122,278
125,032
116,633
100,000
50,000
0
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
Unit [t-CO2]
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
Total emissions
182,224
148,723
122,278
125,032
116,633
Scope 1
22,775
14,412
21,792
23,078
20,431
Scope 2
159,449
134,311
100,486
101,955
96,201
- Data for FY2021 for energy-derived CO2 in the scope of Unipres Corporation and Unipres R & D Co., Ltd. has been verified by the third party (SGS Japan Inc. ) (see page79 for details).
- The data for FY2018 and FY2021 have been revised from the Unipres Sustainability Report 2022.
- Unipres Kyushu (Tobata area), Unipres North America, and Unipres Thailand were added to the scope of tabulation in FY2021, and Unipres Wuhan was added in FY2022.
- PFCs and SF6 are not emitted from Unipres' operations.
