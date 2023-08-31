Basic Approach and Policy

Guided by our Environmental Policy, we will comply with environmental laws and regulations, and build, maintain, and continuously improve our environmental management system.

In addition to ensuring safety when developing products, we will strive to minimize their impact on the environment by reducing environmentally hazardous substances and conserving resources and energy.

Various environmental regulations have been put in place to ensure our society is sustainable. This has prompted Unipres to set out the fundamental thinking behind all its activities in the form of its Environmental Policy, which forms the basis for our efforts to preserve the environment.