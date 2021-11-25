Unipres : FY2021 2nd Quarter Financial Results

FY2021 2nd Quarter Financial Results
FY2021 2Q Financial Results
Forecast of FY2021
|
Copyright© UNIPRES CORPORATION, All Rights Reserved.
|
2
|
|
|
FY2021 2Q Financial Results
|
Copyright© UNIPRES CORPORATION, All Rights Reserved.
|
3
|
|
|
Key Highlights for Q2, FY2021 (consolidated-basis)
Although an improvement in both net sales and operating profit compared with the same period last year due to coming out of COVID-19 pandemic and Forex impact, net sales remained 119.3 billion yen and operating loss was 7.9 billion
yen impacted by customers' sharp production cutbacks
caused by the global shortage of semiconductor supplies.
|
Copyright© UNIPRES CORPORATION, All Rights Reserved.
|
4
|
Summary of Q2, FY2021
-
Net sales increased by 31.3 billion yen (+35.6%) compared with the same period of the previous year.
-
Operating profit improved by 7.3 billion yen compared with the same period of the previous year.
|
Operating
|
20
|
10
|
|
profit
|
0
|
yen)(billion
|
-10
|
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Net income attributable
to owners of parent
|
Financial in business results
|
200
|
Net
|
148.6
|
119.3
|
Net sales
|
Sales
|
88.0
|
100
|
Operating profit
|
|
(billion
|
3.9
|
0
|
|
|
|
-15.2
|
-7.9
|
yen
|
|
|
）
|
|
|
2Q, FY2019
|
2Q, FY2020(A)
|
2Q, FY2021(B)
|
(B) - (A)
|
|
|
|
|
148.6
|
88.0
|
119.3
|
+31.3
|
3.9
|
-15.2
|
-7.9
|
+7.3
|
3.7
|
-14.8
|
-7.2
|
+7.6
|
1.3
|
-13.7
|
-7.7
|
+6.0
|
|
|
|
|
Copyright© UNIPRES CORPORATION, All Rights Reserved.
|
5
|
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Unipres Corporation published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 07:39:04 UTC.