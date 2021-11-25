Log in
    5949   JP3952550006

UNIPRES CORPORATION

(5949)
Unipres : FY2021 2nd Quarter Financial Results

11/25/2021 | 02:40am EST
FY2021 2nd Quarter Financial Results

FY2021 2Q Financial Results

Forecast of FY2021

Copyright© UNIPRES CORPORATION, All Rights Reserved.

2

FY2021 2Q Financial Results

Copyright© UNIPRES CORPORATION, All Rights Reserved.

3

Key Highlights for Q2, FY2021 (consolidated-basis)

Although an improvement in both net sales and operating profit compared with the same period last year due to coming out of COVID-19 pandemic and Forex impact, net sales remained 119.3 billion yen and operating loss was 7.9 billion

yen impacted by customers' sharp production cutbacks

caused by the global shortage of semiconductor supplies.

Copyright© UNIPRES CORPORATION, All Rights Reserved.

4

Summary of Q2, FY2021

  • Net sales increased by 31.3 billion yen (+35.6%) compared with the same period of the previous year.
  • Operating profit improved by 7.3 billion yen compared with the same period of the previous year.

Operating

20

10

profit

0

yen)(billion

-10

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Net income attributable

to owners of parent

Financial in business results

200

Net

148.6

119.3

Net sales

Sales

88.0

100

Operating profit

(billion

3.9

0

-15.2

-7.9

yen

2Q, FY2019

2Q, FY2020(A)

2Q, FY2021(B)

(B) - (A)

148.6

88.0

119.3

+31.3

3.9

-15.2

-7.9

+7.3

3.7

-14.8

-7.2

+7.6

1.3

-13.7

-7.7

+6.0

Copyright© UNIPRES CORPORATION, All Rights Reserved.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Unipres Corporation published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 07:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
