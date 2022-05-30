Log in
    5949   JP3952550006

UNIPRES CORPORATION

(5949)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/30 02:00:00 am EDT
862.00 JPY   +1.89%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Unipres : Financial Data updated.

05/30/2022 | 03:56am EDT
Disclaimer

None of the information on this website constitutes an offer, advice, or solicitation to purchase or sale of securities of Unipres Corporation. Neither Unipres nor providers of information will take any responsibility whatsoever for any loss or damage incurred on the basis of this information. Users are requested to make investment decisions according to their own judgment. Please also note that the information provided does not always reflect the latest information available.
Please refer to our => Disclosure Policy for more information.

Disclaimer

Unipres Corporation published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 07:55:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 250 B 1 970 M 1 970 M
Net income 2022 -8 435 M -66,4 M -66,4 M
Net Debt 2022 60 061 M 473 M 473 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,51x
Yield 2022 1,18%
Capitalization 38 068 M 300 M 300 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
EV / Sales 2023 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 8 996
Free-Float 69,2%
Technical analysis trends UNIPRES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 846,00 JPY
Average target price 852,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 0,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nobuya Uranishi President & Representative Director
Yoshio Ito Head-Personnel & Information Systems
Shinji Shiokawa Director & Head-Technology
Hiroko Yoshiba Independent Outside Director
Shigeru Nishiyama Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIPRES CORPORATION5.22%300
STANLEY ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-20.32%2 887
MINTH GROUP LIMITED-43.70%2 863
LINAMAR CORPORATION-30.15%2 708
COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM SE-24.02%2 699
JIANGSU XINQUAN AUTOMOTIVE TRIM CO.,LTD.-20.94%1 914