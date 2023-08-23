FY2023 1st Quarter Financial Results

FY2023 Q1 Financial Results

Forecast of FY2023

Copyright© UNIPRES CORPORATION, All Rights Reserved.

2

FY2023 Q1 Financial Results

Copyright© UNIPRES CORPORATION, All Rights Reserved.

3

Key Highlights for Q1, FY2023 (consolidated-basis)

Although the impact of COVID-19 in some regions and global shortage of semiconductor supplies, sales increased to

80.9 billion yen due to an increase in customers' production volume and positive exchange rate.

Operating profit increased to 2.8 billion yen mainly due to sales increase.

Copyright© UNIPRES CORPORATION, All Rights Reserved.

4

Summary of Q1, FY2023

  • Net sales increased by 18.7 billion yen (+30.1%) year-over-year.
  • Operating profit increased by 3.9 billion yen year-over-year.

Operating

5

55.1

Net sales

80.9

62.2

100

50

Net

profit(billion yen)

0

-5

Operating profit

-3.2

2.8

-1.1

Sales

0

(billionyen

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Net income attributable

to owners of parent

Q1, FY2021

Q1, FY2022(A)

Q1, FY2023(B)

(B) - (A)

55.1

62.2

80.9

+18.7

-3.2

-1.1

2.8

+3.9

-3.1

-0.06

3.3

+3.3

-3.6

-1.1

1.3

+2.4

Copyright© UNIPRES CORPORATION, All Rights Reserved.

5

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Unipres Corporation published this content on 23 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2023 04:05:09 UTC.