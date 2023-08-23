FY2023 1st Quarter Financial Results
FY2023 Q1 Financial Results
Forecast of FY2023
FY2023 Q1 Financial Results
Key Highlights for Q1, FY2023 (consolidated-basis)
Although the impact of COVID-19 in some regions and global shortage of semiconductor supplies, sales increased to
80.9 billion yen due to an increase in customers' production volume and positive exchange rate.
Operating profit increased to 2.8 billion yen mainly due to sales increase.
Summary of Q1, FY2023
- Net sales increased by 18.7 billion yen (+30.1%) year-over-year.
- Operating profit increased by 3.9 billion yen year-over-year.
Operating
55.1
Net sales
80.9
62.2
100
50
Net
profit(billion yen)
0
-5
Operating profit
-3.2
2.8
-1.1
Sales
0
(billionyen
）
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Net income attributable
to owners of parent
Q1, FY2021
Q1, FY2022(A)
Q1, FY2023(B)
(B) - (A)
55.1
62.2
80.9
+18.7
-3.2
-1.1
2.8
+3.9
-3.1
-0.06
3.3
+3.3
-3.6
-1.1
1.3
+2.4
