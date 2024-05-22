Financial Results of FY2023

Full-year Results for Fiscal Year 2023

Forecast of Fiscal Year 2024

FY2024-2026Mid-term Management Polices

2 2

Full-year Results for Fiscal Year 2023

3 3

Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Highlights

Sales increased to 335.0 billion yen due to an increase in customers' production volume and positive exchange rate. Operating profit increased to 10.9 billion yen mainly due to sales increase and the efforts of cost saving.

4

Consolidated Financial Results for FY2023

  • Net sales increased by 30.6 billion yen (+10.1%) year-over-year.
  • Operating profit increased by 7.2 billion yen year-over-year.

40

400

Net

304.4

335.0

Net sales

Operatingprofit (billionyen)

Sales(billionyen

30

254.4

300

20

200

10

10.9

Operating profit

3.7

0

-7.5

FY2021

FY2022A

FY2023B

B-

A)

Net sales

254.4

304.4

335.0

+30.6

Operating profit

-7.5

3.7

10.9

+7.2

Ordinary profit

-4.7

5.0

12.5

+7.5

Net income attributable

-7.9

2.4

5.2

+2.8

to owners of parent

5

5

Consolidated Sales by Product Group

(billion yen)

FY2022

FY2023

Variance

Variance

%

Sales

%

Sales

%

Car body press

265.0

87.0%

293.3

87.5%

+28.3

+0.5%

parts

Transmission

32.2

10.6%

36.1

10.8%

+3.9

+0.2%

parts

Plastic

3.9

1.3%

3.9

1.2%

0.0

-0.1%

parts

Other

3.3

1.1%

1.7

0.5%

-1.6

-0.6%

Total

304.4

100%

335.0

100%

+30.6

66

Consolidated Sales by CustomerNissan Motor-related Products

  • Although sales to Dongfeng Motor Company Limited decreased, an increase in sales to Nissan Mexicana and Nissan Motor resulted in a 2.8% increase in the composition ratio.

FY2022

FY2023

Variance

Sales

%

Sales

%

Nissan Motor-related products Sub-total

227.2

74.6%

259.3

77.4%

+2.8%

Nissan Motor

47.9

15.7%

58.8

17.6%

+1.9%

Nissan North America

42.2

13.9%

49.1

14.7%

+0.8%

Nissan Mexicana

21.0

6.9%

40.3

12.0%

+5.1%

Dongfeng Motor Company Limited

49.3

16.2%

37.6

11.2%

-5.0%

Nissan Europe

26.5

8.7%

30.8

9.2%

+0.5%

JATCO (Incl. overseas operations)

19.2

6.3%

20.3

6.1%

-0.2%

NISSAN SHATAI

11.1

3.6%

11.5

3.4%

-0.2%

Marelli Corporation. (Incl. overseas operations)

4.4

1.4%

5.2

1.6%

+0.2%

Nissan Thailand

2.0

0.7%

3.2

1.0%

+0.3%

Renault Nissan India / Nissan Motor India

3.0

1.0%

2.4

0.7%

-0.3%

Zhengzhou Nissan

0.2

0.1%

0.1

0.03%

-0.07%

(billion yen)

7

Consolidated Sales by Customer (Other Customers)

  • The composition ratio decreased by 2.8% mainly due to a decrease in Honda De Mexico, S.A. De C.V.

and Renault.

FY2022

FY2023

Variance

(billion yen)

Sales

%

Sales

%

Other customers

Sub-total

77.2

25.4%

75.7

22.6%

-2.8%

Incl.

Honda of America Mfg., Inc.

10.7

3.5%

12.1

3.6%

+0.1%

Honda

Honda De Mexico, S.A. De C.V.

4.9

1.6%

3.2

1.0%

-0.6%

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

2.6

0.9%

2.7

0.8%

-0.1%

P.T. Honda Prospect Motor

1.7

0.6%

1.4

0.4%

-0.2%

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION (Incl.overseas operations)

12.1

4.0%

14.0

4.2%

+0.2%

Renault

Renault

9.6

3.1%

5.7

1.7%

-1.4%

Renault Nissan India

2.5

0.8%

1.2

0.4%

-0.4%

Stellantis N.V.

6.1

2.0%

6.7

2.0%

0.0%

Mazda

Mazda Motor Corporation

2.6

0.8%

2.6

0.8%

0.0%

Mazda Motor Manufacturing de Mexico, S.A. de C.V.

0.9

0.3%

1.6

0.5%

+0.2%

AISIN CORPORATION (Incl. overseas operations)

3.1

1.0%

4.3

1.3%

+0.3%

JATCO (Excl. Nissan Motor) (Incl. overseas operations)

3.1

1.0%

3.1

0.9%

-0.1%

Dynax Corporation (Incl.overseas operations)

1.8

0.6%

1.7

0.5%

-0.1%

SUBARU CORPORATION

1.2

0.4%

1.3

0.4%

0.0%

SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION (Incl. overseas operations)

0.6

0.2%

0.5

0.1%

-0.1%

Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co., Ltd.

0.2

0.1%

0.5

0.1%

0.0%

TOYODA IRON WORKS CO., LTD. (Incl. overseas operations)

0.2

0.1%

0.4

0.1%

0.0%

NSK-Warner K.K.

0.4

0.1%

0.4

0.1%

0.0%

Hino Motors, Ltd. (Incl. overseas operations)

0.3

0.1%

0.4

0.1%

0.0%

UD Trucks Corporation

0.2

0.1%

0.2

0.1%

0.0%

8

Isuzu Motors Limited (Incl. overseas operations)

0.2

0.1%

0.2

0.1%

0.0%

Operating Profit Variance Analysis

(billion yen)

15

Production reinforcement:0

10

-1.6

0.5

2.7

-0.7

-1.7

1.3

6.8

-0.1

-3.3

10.9

5

3.7

0

Volumefluctuation &modelmixetc.

Depreciation /amortization

SG&A

Initialcostfor newcarmodel parts

Forex

Consolidation adjustment

Others

Costsaving

FY2022

FY2023

9

Sales/Operating Profit by Region (Japan)

  • Net sales increased by 15.6% mainly due to the impact of customers' production increase.
  • Operating profit increased by 4.0 billion yen because of sales increase and the efforts of cost saving.

(billion yen)

Net sales

150

first half

second half

113.6

100

98.3

71.3

59.9

55.7

50

41.5

42.6

53.7

29.8

0

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

(billion yen)

10

5

0

-5

-10

Operating profit

first half second half

3.5

1.7

3.2

0.3

-3.1

-2.2

-0.5

-2.3

-5.4

FY2021 FY2022 FY2023

10

