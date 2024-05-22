Financial Results of FY2023
Full-year Results for Fiscal Year 2023
Forecast of Fiscal Year 2024
FY2024-2026Mid-term Management Polices
Full-year Results for Fiscal Year 2023
Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Highlights
Sales increased to 335.0 billion yen due to an increase in customers' production volume and positive exchange rate. Operating profit increased to 10.9 billion yen mainly due to sales increase and the efforts of cost saving.
Consolidated Financial Results for FY2023
- Net sales increased by 30.6 billion yen (+10.1%) year-over-year.
- Operating profit increased by 7.2 billion yen year-over-year.
40
400
Net
304.4
335.0
Net sales
Operatingprofit (billionyen)
Sales(billionyen）
30
254.4
300
20
200
10
10.9
Operating profit
3.7
0
-7.5
FY2021
FY2022（A）
FY2023（B）
（B）-
（A)
Net sales
254.4
304.4
335.0
+30.6
Operating profit
-7.5
3.7
10.9
+7.2
Ordinary profit
-4.7
5.0
12.5
+7.5
Net income attributable
-7.9
2.4
5.2
+2.8
to owners of parent
Consolidated Sales by Product Group
(billion yen)
FY2022
FY2023
Variance
Variance
%
Sales
%
Sales
%
Car body press
265.0
87.0%
293.3
87.5%
+28.3
+0.5%
parts
Transmission
32.2
10.6%
36.1
10.8%
+3.9
+0.2%
parts
Plastic
3.9
1.3%
3.9
1.2%
0.0
-0.1%
parts
Other
3.3
1.1%
1.7
0.5%
-1.6
-0.6%
Total
304.4
100%
335.0
100%
+30.6
－
Consolidated Sales by Customer（Nissan Motor-related Products）
- Although sales to Dongfeng Motor Company Limited decreased, an increase in sales to Nissan Mexicana and Nissan Motor resulted in a 2.8% increase in the composition ratio.
FY2022
FY2023
Variance
Sales
%
Sales
%
Nissan Motor-related products Sub-total
227.2
74.6%
259.3
77.4%
+2.8%
Nissan Motor
47.9
15.7%
58.8
17.6%
+1.9%
Nissan North America
42.2
13.9%
49.1
14.7%
+0.8%
Nissan Mexicana
21.0
6.9%
40.3
12.0%
+5.1%
Dongfeng Motor Company Limited
49.3
16.2%
37.6
11.2%
-5.0%
Nissan Europe
26.5
8.7%
30.8
9.2%
+0.5%
JATCO (Incl. overseas operations)
19.2
6.3%
20.3
6.1%
-0.2%
NISSAN SHATAI
11.1
3.6%
11.5
3.4%
-0.2%
Marelli Corporation. (Incl. overseas operations)
4.4
1.4%
5.2
1.6%
+0.2%
Nissan Thailand
2.0
0.7%
3.2
1.0%
+0.3%
Renault Nissan India / Nissan Motor India
3.0
1.0%
2.4
0.7%
-0.3%
Zhengzhou Nissan
0.2
0.1%
0.1
0.03%
-0.07%
(billion yen)
Consolidated Sales by Customer (Other Customers)
- The composition ratio decreased by 2.8% mainly due to a decrease in Honda De Mexico, S.A. De C.V.
and Renault.
FY2022
FY2023
Variance
(billion yen)
Sales
%
Sales
%
Other customers
Sub-total
77.2
25.4%
75.7
22.6%
-2.8%
Incl.）
Honda of America Mfg., Inc.
10.7
3.5%
12.1
3.6%
+0.1%
Honda
Honda De Mexico, S.A. De C.V.
4.9
1.6%
3.2
1.0%
-0.6%
Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
2.6
0.9%
2.7
0.8%
-0.1%
P.T. Honda Prospect Motor
1.7
0.6%
1.4
0.4%
-0.2%
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION (Incl.overseas operations)
12.1
4.0%
14.0
4.2%
+0.2%
Renault
Renault
9.6
3.1%
5.7
1.7%
-1.4%
Renault Nissan India
2.5
0.8%
1.2
0.4%
-0.4%
Stellantis N.V.
6.1
2.0%
6.7
2.0%
0.0%
Mazda
Mazda Motor Corporation
2.6
0.8%
2.6
0.8%
0.0%
Mazda Motor Manufacturing de Mexico, S.A. de C.V.
0.9
0.3%
1.6
0.5%
+0.2%
AISIN CORPORATION (Incl. overseas operations)
3.1
1.0%
4.3
1.3%
+0.3%
JATCO (Excl. Nissan Motor) (Incl. overseas operations)
3.1
1.0%
3.1
0.9%
-0.1%
Dynax Corporation (Incl.overseas operations)
1.8
0.6%
1.7
0.5%
-0.1%
SUBARU CORPORATION
1.2
0.4%
1.3
0.4%
0.0%
SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION (Incl. overseas operations)
0.6
0.2%
0.5
0.1%
-0.1%
Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co., Ltd.
0.2
0.1%
0.5
0.1%
0.0%
TOYODA IRON WORKS CO., LTD. (Incl. overseas operations)
0.2
0.1%
0.4
0.1%
0.0%
NSK-Warner K.K.
0.4
0.1%
0.4
0.1%
0.0%
Hino Motors, Ltd. (Incl. overseas operations)
0.3
0.1%
0.4
0.1%
0.0%
UD Trucks Corporation
0.2
0.1%
0.2
0.1%
0.0%
Isuzu Motors Limited (Incl. overseas operations)
0.2
0.1%
0.2
0.1%
0.0%
Operating Profit Variance Analysis
(billion yen)
15
Production reinforcement:0
10
-1.6
0.5
2.7
-0.7
-1.7
1.3
6.8
-0.1
-3.3
10.9
5
3.7
0
Volumefluctuation &modelmixetc.
Depreciation /amortization
SG&A
Initialcostfor newcarmodel parts
Forex
Consolidation adjustment
Others
Costsaving
FY2022
FY2023
Sales/Operating Profit by Region (Japan)
- Net sales increased by 15.6% mainly due to the impact of customers' production increase.
- Operating profit increased by 4.0 billion yen because of sales increase and the efforts of cost saving.
(billion yen)
Net sales
150
first half
second half
113.6
100
98.3
71.3
59.9
55.7
50
41.5
42.6
53.7
29.8
0
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
(billion yen)
10
5
0
-5
-10
Operating profit
first half second half
3.5
1.7
3.2
0.3
-3.1
-2.2
-0.5
-2.3
-5.4
FY2021 FY2022 FY2023
