UNIPRES CORPORATION is a Japan-based company which is mainly engaged in the manufacturing and sale of press processing parts for automobiles. The Company operates in four business segments which are Japan segment, the Americas segment, Europe segment and Asia segment. The vehicle body press parts business is engaged in the manufacture and sale of vehicle body press parts. The transmission parts business is engaged in the manufacture and sale of transmission parts. The resin parts business is engaged in the manufacture and sale of resin parts. Other businesses include the design and construction of plants, as well as the provision of insurance agency and freight transportation services.