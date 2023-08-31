*3 Mr. Shigeru Nishiyama's attendance at the Board of Directors and Audit and Supervisory Committee meetings is for the period prior to his retirement as a member of the Board (a member of the Audit and Supervisory Committee) on June 23, 2022.

*2 The Board of Directors meetings and Audit and Supervisory Committee meetings that Ms. Sonoe Hasegawa attended were those that were held after she became a members of the Board (a member of the Audit and Supervisory Committee) on June 23, 2022.

*1 The Board of Directors meetings that Mr. Kiyoshi Doi attended were those that were held after he became a member of the Board on June 23, 2022.

The percentage of women on the Board of Directors is 22% (2 out of 9 directors).

We expect our directors to have the following skills.

■Details of Basic Policy on Executive Remuneration

The composition of remuneration for Executive Directors (directors who also serve as executive officers) is determined in consideration of the linkage with business performance and shareholder value, as well as the stability of remuneration.

Specifically, remuneration consists of base remuneration (monetary compensation), short-termperformance-linked remuneration, and long- term performance-linked remuneration.

Basic remuneration is a monthly fixed remuneration based on the position, in consideration of merit, experience, and other factors. Short-termperformance-linked remuneration is a bonus that is a monetary compensation as an incentive for short-term performance improvement.

Long-termperformance-linked remuneration is a restricted stock compensation that causes executives to share the benefits and risks of stock price fluctuations with shareholders and motivates them to contribute to stock price increase and corporate value enhancement. In order to maximize the performance of Executive Directors in the execution of their duties, the percentage of performance-linked remuneration is increased for those with higher positions. Generally, the percentage of fixed remuneration is 50% when performance targets are achieved 100%, and that of performance-linked remuneration (bonuses and stock compensation) is 50%.

For Executive Directors, provisions concerning the forfeiture, reduction, and return of remuneration (clawback and malus provisions)* have been introduced for long-termperformance-linked remuneration (restricted stock compensation).

Outside directors who are not Audit and Supervisory Committee members is rewarded only by stable monthly remuneration, with no link to business performance or shareholder value.

The remuneration for directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee members is determined, through consultation among such directors, within the total amount of remuneration resolved at the General Meeting of Shareholders.

Provisions stipulating that in the event of serious misconduct or material breach of laws, regulations, or the like, the stocks shall be returned after the termination of transfer restrictions or shall be forfeited or reduced during the period of transfer restrictions.

