(Securities Code: 5949) May 29, 2024 (Start date of measures for electronic provision: May 24, 2024)
Dear Shareholders
Nobuya Uranishi
Representative Director
UNIPRES CORPORATION
1-19-20,Shin-Yokohama,Kohoku-ku,
Yokohama City, Kanagawa
NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF THE 85th ORDINARY GENERAL
MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Please be informed that the 85th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of UNIPRES CORPORATION (the "Company") will be held as follows.
In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken measures for electronic provision by which matters subject to measures for electronic provision are posted on the following websites as the "Notice of Convocation of the 85th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders" and "Other Matters Subject to Measures for Electronic Provision (Matters Omitted from the Paper Copy Delivered to Shareholders)."
The Company's Website https://www.unipres.co.jp/en/ir/stock/
Besides the website above, the matters subject to measures for electronic provision are posted on the website below as well.
Tokyo Stock Exchange's Website (Listed Company Search) https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show
Please access the above website, enter the name of the Company (UNIPRES) or its securities code (5949), and click "Search." Then, select "Basic information," followed by "Documents for public inspection/PR information" to read the documents posted.
If you are unable to attend the meeting, you may exercise your voting rights via the Internet or in writing (by mail). Please review the REFERENCE DOCUMENTS FOR THE GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS and exercise your voting rights.
1. Time and Date: 10 a.m., Thursday, June 20, 2024 (Reception begins at 9 a.m.)
2. Place:
Shin Yokohama Prince Hotel, 5F, Sinfonia
3-4,Shin-Yokohama,Kohoku-ku, Yokohama City, Kanagawa
3. Objectives of the Meeting:
Reports: 1. Reports on Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements, as well as Results of the Audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee for the 85th term (From April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024)
2. Reports on Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the 85th term (From April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024)
Agenda:
Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus
Proposal No. 2: Election of Six (6) Members of the Board (Excluding Members of the Board Serving as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)
Proposal No. 3: Election of Three (3) Members of the Board Serving as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members
The document that has been sent to our shareholders also serves as a paper copy containing matters subject to measures for electronic provision to be delivered based on request for the delivery of the paper copy. In addition, Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements are not included in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations and Article 15 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation. Accordingly, the document includes a part of the materials audited by the Audit and Supervisory Committee and the Accounting Auditor when preparing their audit reports.
If any amendment is made to the matters subject to measures for electronic provision, the details of the amended information will be disclosed on each of the websites where these matters are posted.
- We will accept in advance questions regarding the objectives of this General Meeting of Shareholders. We will answer the matters on which we receive many questions at the time of the question-and-answer session at the meeting on the day of this General Meeting of Shareholders, and will post the answers at a later date on the Company's website (https://www.unipres.co.jp/en/ir/stock/). If you wish to ask questions in advance, please apply from the Company's website.
- If you attend the meeting in person, please present the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form at the reception desk.
- No gifts will be given to attendees of the meeting, and no social gathering for shareholders will be held. We appreciate your understanding in this matter.
Guide to Exercise of Voting Rights
Voting rights are an important right for shareholders. Please review the REFERENCE DOCUMENTS FOR THE GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS and exercise your voting rights.
The following three methods are available to exercise voting rights.
Attending the General Meeting of Shareholders
The venue is Shin Yokohama Prince Hotel. Please present the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form to the reception desk. Additionally, please bring this Notice with you.
Date and time of General Meeting of Shareholders:10 a.m., Thursday, June 20, 2024
Please indicate your vote for or against the proposals on the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form and return it so that it arrives by the exercise deadline. If there is no indication of approval or disapproval of the proposals on the Voting Rights Exercise Form, it will be treated as an indication of approval.
Exercise deadline: Arrival by 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Internet
Please access the designated voting rights exercise website (https://soukai.mizuho-tb.co.jp/) and indicate your vote for or against the proposals by the exercise deadline.
Exercise deadline:
By 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 19, 2024
To institutional investors
If use of the Electronic Voting Rights Exercise Platform operated by ICJ, Inc. has been applied in advance, institutional investors may use said platform.
Guide to Exercise of Voting Rights via the Internet
"Smart Exercise" of voting rights by scanning the QR code Exercise of voting rights made simple.
"Smart Exercise" enabled
You do not need to enter the Voting Rights Exercise Code (ID) and password.
Please scan the QR code provided on the lower right of the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form with your smartphone, etc. to access the "Smart Exercise" website specified by the Company and indicate your approval or disapproval by following the instructions on the screen.
If you wish to change the contents of your vote after exercising your voting rights in "Smart Exercise," please do so by using the method described below by entering the Voting Rights Exercise Code (ID) and password.
Exercise of voting rights by entering the Voting Rights Exercise Code (ID) and password
https://soukai.mizuho-tb.co.jp/
- Access the Voting Rights Exercise Website (URL above) Click "Next"
-
Log in
Please enter the Voting Rights Exercise Code (ID) and password printed on the back of the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form.
The password must be changed upon the first login.
Please indicate your approval or disapproval according to the instructions on the screen.
Points to note
- If voting rights are exercised in duplicate both in writing and via the Internet, the voting rights exercised via the Internet will be deemed valid. If voting rights are exercised multiple times via the Internet, the most recent voting rights exercised will be deemed valid.
- The Voting Rights Exercise Code (ID) and the password (including passwords changed by shareholders) are valid only for this General Meeting. New log in information will be issued for the next General Meeting of Shareholders.
- The Voting Rights Exercise Code (ID) and the password is a method to verify the identity of the person exercising the voting right. Please note that the Company will never ask for your password.
- If an incorrect password is entered greater than a set number of times, the password will become locked and unusable. If it becomes locked, please follow the procedures according to the on-screen guidance.
Inquiries
For any questions, please contact the Stock Transfer Agency Department of Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd., which is the shareholder registry administrator.
Dedicated helpline for inquiries on how to use "Smart Exercise" and the Voting Rights Exercise Website, etc. 0120-768-524 (9 a.m. to 9 p.m.)
*QR code is a registered trademark of DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED.
Electronic Voting Rights Exercise Platform
If use of the Electronic Voting Rights Exercise Platform operated by ICJ, Inc., a joint venture established by Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc., etc., has been applied in advance, nominee shareholders such as trust and custody services banks (including standing proxies) may use the said platform as an electromagnetic method to exercise voting rights at this General Meeting of Shareholders in addition to the exercise of voting rights via the Internet.
Reference Documents for General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposals and References
Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus
Taking into account the business results for the fiscal year and other circumstances, the Company proposes the year-end dividend for the fiscal 85th term as follows. Combined with the interim dividend of ¥15.0 per share, the annual dividend for the fiscal year under review will be ¥35.0 per share.
Fiscal Year-End Dividend
- Type of Property for Dividends: Money
-
Allotment of Property for Dividends and Total Amount Thereof:
¥20.0 per share of the Company's common stock for a total of ¥891,722,680
- Effective Date of Distribution of Surplus: June 21, 2024
Proposal No. 2: Election of Six (6) Members of the Board (Excluding Members of the Board Serving as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)
The terms of office of all Members of the Board (excluding Members of the Board serving as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members; hereinafter the same shall apply in this Proposal) of the Company will expire at the conclusion of this 85th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, we kindly ask our shareholders to elect six (6) Members of the Board. Please note that this Proposal has obtained the opinion of the Audit and Supervisory Committee that all of the candidates for Member of the Board are qualified for the position.
The candidates for Member of the Board are as follows:
Attendance at
No.
Name
Current Positions and Assignments in
Board of
the Company
Directors'
meetings
15 out of 15
1
Nobuya Uranishi
Reappointment
Representative Director and President
(100%)
Representative Director and Senior
Executive Vice President
15 out of 15
2
Hideki Ogoshi
Reappointment
Assistant to President
(100%)
Plants and Production Control (Body,
Plastics, TM), UPS Promotion Office
Member of the Board and Senior
Executive Vice President
15 out of 15
3
Yukihiko Morita
Reappointment
Corporate Planning, Overseas
(100%)
Business, Finance & Accounting
Member of the Board and Senior
Executive Vice President
15 out of 15
4
Kenji Miura
Reappointment
Sales (Body, Plastics, TM), Cost
(100%)
Planning (Body, Plastics, TM),
Purchasing (Body, Plastics, TM)
Senior Executive Vice President
5
Development (including Tool & Die),
Kunio Yamamoto
New candidate
Production Engineering Department,
-
TM Production Engineering
Department, Quality Assurance
Reappointment
14 out of 15
6
Kiyoshi Doi
Outside
Member of the Board
Independent
(93.3%)
Non-executive
Name
Brief Personal History, Positions and Assignments in the Company and
(Date of Birth)
Significant Positions Concurrently Held
April 1984
Joined Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
April 2007
General Manager, Project Purchasing Department No. 2
April 2014
Senior Vice President
November 2016 Joined the Company
Executive Vice President
April 2018
Senior Executive Vice President
June 2018
Member of the Board and Senior Executive Vice President
April 2020
Representative Director and President (current position)
Significant Concurrent Positions
Member of the Board, Unipres Kyushu Corporation
Member of the Board, Unipres North America, Inc.
Member of the Board, Unipres U.S.A., Inc.
No. 1
Member of the Board, Unipres Southeast U.S.A., Inc.
Member of the Board, UNIPRES ALABAMA, INC.
Nobuya Uranishi
Member of the Board, Unipres Mexicana, S.A. de C.V.
(April 23, 1960)
Member of the Board, Unipres (UK) Limited
Member of the Board, Unipres(China)Corporation
Number of Shares Held: 61,132
Member of the Board, Unipres Guangzhou Corporation
Reappointment
Member of the Board, Unipres Zhengzhou Corporation
Member of the Board, Unipres Wuhan Corporation
Member of the Board, Unipres Precision Guangzhou Corporation
Member of the Board, Unipres India Private Limited
Member of the Board, Unipres (Thailand) Co., LTD.
Commissioner, PT. Unipres Indonesia
Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Member of the Board
Mr. Nobuya Uranishi has been selected as a candidate for Member of the Board
because of his business achievements in Sales and Cost Planning divisions, and
since April 2020 he, as the Representative Director and President of the
Company, has been leading sustainable growth of the Unipres Group by
promoting sustainability management. The Company has determined that he is
suited to be a Member of the Board of the Company from this extensive
experience and ability.
Name
Brief Personal History, Positions and Assignments in the Company and
(Date of Birth)
Significant Positions Concurrently Held
March 1977
Joined Yamato Kogyo Co., Ltd. (currently UNIPRES
CORPORATION)
April 1981
Joined Katsuyama Press Kogyo Co., Ltd. (currently Unipres
Kyushu Corporation)
April 2005
General Manager, Manufacturing Department, Unipres
Kyushu Corporation
June 2007
Member of the Board and Plant Manager, Unipres Kyushu
Corporation
April 2011
Senior Vice President, the Company
No. 2
June 2012
Member of the Board and Senior Vice President
April 2013
Member of the Board and Executive Vice President
Hideki Ogoshi
June 2015
Executive Vice President
April 2019
Senior Executive Vice President
(June 23, 1954)
June 2019
Member of the Board and Senior Executive Vice President
Number of Shares Held: 52,960
April 2020
Representative Director and Senior Executive Vice President
Reappointment
Assistant to President (current position)
Current Responsibilities
Plants and Production Control (Body, Plastics, TM), UPS Promotion Office
Significant Concurrent Positions
Chairman and Member of the Board, Unipres Kyushu Corporation
Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Member of the Board
Mr. Hideki Ogoshi has been selected as a candidate for Member of the Board
because of his business achievements in Plants and Production Control, the UPS
Promotion Office, and the Transmission Parts Business, and the Company has
determined that he is suited to be a Member of the Board of the Company from
this extensive experience and ability.
Name
Brief Personal History, Positions and Assignments in the Company and
(Date of Birth)
Significant Positions Concurrently Held
April 1981
Joined The Industrial Bank of Japan, Limited (currently
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.)
November 2004
General Manager, Corporate Auditors Office, Mizuho
Financial Group, Inc.
April 2007
Joined the Company
General Manager, Corporate Planning Department
April 2010
Senior Vice President and General Manager, Finance &
Accounting Department
June 2013
Member of the Board and Senior Vice President
June 2015
Senior Vice President
April 2016
Executive Vice President
June 2018
Member of the Board and Executive Vice President
April 2022
Member of the Board and Senior Executive Vice President
No. 3
(current position)
Current Responsibilities
Yukihiko Morita
Corporate Planning, Overseas Business, Finance & Accounting
(March 22, 1959)
Significant Concurrent Positions
Number of Shares Held:43,763
Member of the Board, Unipres (UK) Limited
Member of the Board, UM Corporation, SAS
Reappointment
Chairman, Unipres(China)Corporation
Member of the Board, Unipres Guangzhou Corporation
Member of the Board, Unipres Zhengzhou Corporation
Member of the Board, Unipres Wuhan Corporation
Member of the Board, Unipres Precision Guangzhou Corporation
Member of the Board, Unipres India Private Limited
Member of the Board, Unipres (Thailand) Co., LTD.
Member of the Board, PT. Unipres Indonesia
Member of the Board, MA Automotive Brazil Ltd.
Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Member of the Board
Mr. Yukihiko Morita has been selected as a candidate for Member of the Board
because of his business achievements in Corporate Planning, Overseas Business,
and Finance & Accounting divisions, and the Company has determined that he is
suited to be a Member of the Board of the Company from this extensive
experience and ability.
Name
Brief Personal History, Positions and Assignments in the Company and
(Date of Birth)
Significant Positions Concurrently Held
March 1975
Joined Yamato Kogyo Co., Ltd. (currently UNIPRES
CORPORATION)
April 2010
General Manager, Production Control Department
June 2011
General Manager, Indonesia Project Office
April 2015
Plant Manager, Tochigi Plant
April 2016
Senior Vice President and Plant Manager, Tochigi Plant
No. 4
April 2019
Executive Vice President
July 2020
Member of the Board and Executive Vice President
Kenji Miura
April 2022
Member of the Board and Senior Executive Vice President
(current position)
(May 24, 1956)
Current Responsibilities
Number of Shares Held: 31,763
Sales (Body, Plastics, TM), Cost Planning (Body, Plastics, TM), Purchasing
(Body, Plastics, TM)
Reappointment
Significant Concurrent Positions
-
Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Member of the Board
Mr. Kenji Miura has been selected as a candidate for Member of the Board
because of his business achievements in the Company's Sales and Cost Planning
divisions, and the Company has determined that he is suited to be a Member of
the Board of the Company from this extensive experience and ability.
October 1985
Joined Yamakawa Industrial Co., Ltd. (currently UNIPRES
CORPORATION)
April 2014
General Manager, Quality Assurance Department
April 2015
Corporate Officer and General Manager, Quality Assurance
Department
April 2017
Senior Vice President and General Manager, Quality
No. 5
Assurance Department
April 2020
Executive Vice President
Kunio Yamamoto
April 2024
Senior Executive Vice President (current position)
Current Responsibilities
(September 23, 1957)
Development (including Tool & Die), Production Engineering Department, TM
Number of Shares Held: 35,171
Production Engineering Department, Quality Assurance
New candidate
Significant Concurrent Positions
-
Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Member of the Board
Mr. Kunio Yamamoto has been selected as a candidate for Member of the Board
because of his business achievements in the Company's Tool & Die, Production
Engineering, and Quality Assurance divisions, and the Company has determined
that he is suited to be a Member of the Board of the Company from this extensive
experience and ability.
