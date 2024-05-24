[Translation for Reference and Convenience Purposes Only]

(Securities Code: 5949) May 29, 2024 (Start date of measures for electronic provision: May 24, 2024)

Please be informed that the 85th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of UNIPRES CORPORATION (the "Company") will be held as follows.

In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken measures for electronic provision by which matters subject to measures for electronic provision are posted on the following websites as the "Notice of Convocation of the 85th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders" and "Other Matters Subject to Measures for Electronic Provision (Matters Omitted from the Paper Copy Delivered to Shareholders)."

The Company's Website https://www.unipres.co.jp/en/ir/stock/

Besides the website above, the matters subject to measures for electronic provision are posted on the website below as well.

Tokyo Stock Exchange's Website (Listed Company Search) https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

Please access the above website, enter the name of the Company (UNIPRES) or its securities code (5949), and click "Search." Then, select "Basic information," followed by "Documents for public inspection/PR information" to read the documents posted.

If you are unable to attend the meeting, you may exercise your voting rights via the Internet or in writing (by mail). Please review the REFERENCE DOCUMENTS FOR THE GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS and exercise your voting rights.

1. Time and Date: 10 a.m., Thursday, June 20, 2024 (Reception begins at 9 a.m.)

2. Place: Shin Yokohama Prince Hotel, 5F, Sinfonia 3-4,Shin-Yokohama,Kohoku-ku, Yokohama City, Kanagawa

3. Objectives of the Meeting:

Reports: 1. Reports on Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements, as well as Results of the Audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee for the 85th term (From April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024)

2. Reports on Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the 85th term (From April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024)