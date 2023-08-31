Corporate Profile
Related SDGs
Product Quality Improvement
Basic Approach
We provide high-quality products available at a reasonable cost while fully considering safety from the perspectives of consumers and users, and reduce losses from defects to just about zero as part of our efforts to help protect the global environment.
Promotion System
The Sustainability Committee, under the supervision of the Board of Directors,
department heads in charge of quality, technology, and manufacturing. The Quality Assurance Committee in principle meets four times a year, with the attendance of a full-time Audit and Supervisory Committee member as an observer.
Quality status reporting meetings are held under the Quality Assurance Committee to report on activities related to top-priority
quality assurance issues and to discuss and decide on countermeasures for such issues. The meetings in principle are held twice a year, attended by the President, Executive Officer responsible for quality, heads of quality- related departments, and heads of other relevant departments.
Structure ofSustainability Committee
discusses and determines quality-related policies, targets, and action plans; and the Quality Assurance Committee, established under the Sustainability Committee, promotes initiatives and regularly conducts quarterly progress checks.
The Quality Assurance Committee is chaired by the Executive Officer responsible for quality, appointed by the Chair of the Sustainability Committee. The other Committee members consist of a Vice Chair (Executive Officer responsible for technology) and members appointed by the Committee Chair from the
＜Policy on Quality＞
Unipres maintains a consistent focus on customer satisfaction
and customer trust to supply products for which quality is assured.
- This policy on quality is both our starting point in terms of quality assurance and our end point in terms of how we aspire to run our business. ~
- The president will review the appropriateness of this policy on quality. In addition, Unipres will ensure that the policy is put into practice by taking continuous measures to improve conformity with requirements and the efficacy of the quality management system.
- To ensure that the policy's objectives in terms of quality are achieved, the executive officer with specific responsibility for quality assurance will set annual targets for quality and will implement these throughout all departments. These targets for quality are targets for the organization as a whole, and they are to be achieved by all members of the organization.
- The head of each department will produce a departmental policy document setting out management tasks, as well as measures and management items for achieving the quality targets. After obtaining the approval of the executive officer with specific responsibility, the head of department will implement the departmental policy among the department's employees and ensure consistently target-oriented management of each area of responsibility and task.
Quality Management System
Targets and Results
The Unipres Group's manufacturing bases in Japan and overseas have IATF 16949, an international standard for quality management systems specifically in the automobile industry. In FY2022, we acquired IATF 16949 certification for our manufacturing plants for transmission parts and our resin parts.
<_fy20223a_ iatf="" 16949="" certification="">>
Of all the business sites of the Unipres Group, 95.7% are certified.
* Based on the number of production sites (Domestic: 90% Overseas: 100%)
●Fuji Plant (Fuji, Fujinomiya)
●Tochigi Plant (Moka, Oyama, Oppama)
Domestic
●Unipres Kyushu Corporation
●Unipres Mold Corporation:
Fuji Plant, Hiroshima Plant, Moka Plant
●Unipres U.S.A., Inc.
●Unipres Southeast U.S.A., Inc.
●UNIPRES ALABAMA, INC.
●Unipres Mexicana, S.A. de C.V.:
Manufacturing plant for auto body parts,
Manufacturing plant for transmission parts
Overseas
●Unipres (UK) Limited
●UM Corporation, SAS
●Unipres Guangzhou Corporation
●Unipres Zhengzhou Corporation
●UNIPRES WUHAN CORPORATION
●UNIPRES Precision Guangzhou Corporation
●Unipres India Private Limited
●PT. Unipres Indonesia
(✓: 90% or more △: Less than 90% ✗: Less than 50%)
Medium-
and Long-
FY2022 Targets
Results
Level of
term
Achievement
Targets
Zero
【Car body parts business】
Major nonconformity
✗
defects
No major nonconformities in periodic
was found in the
audits related to IATF 16949
periodic review;
[Oyama/Moka/Oppama/Kyushu]
however, the corrective
actions were completed
and the certification was
maintained.
【Transmission parts business】
Acquisition of
✓
IATF 16949 certification
certification
[Fuji/Fujinomiya]
【Resin parts business】
Acquisition of
✓
IATF 16949 certification
certification
[Unipres Mold Corporation: Fuji/Hiroshima/Moka]
*In addition to those listed on the left, three other affiliated companies accounted for by the equity- method, MA Automotive Brazil Ltd., Unipres Sunrise Corporation, and Dongfeng Unipres Hot Stamping Corporation, have also been certified.
Initiatives
■Key Initiatives in FY2022 to Improve Quality
- Eradicate serious defects
- Meet target for reduction of defects at all bases
- Ensure that global quality standards are rigorously adhered to at manufacturing sites
- Reduce in-process defects
■Quality Control
The aim of the Unipres worldwide quality control system is zero defects.
By developing a consistent quality assurance system spanning the entire process from development through mass production and basing quality control on the same standards at all our global sites, we provide the best possible products and quality all over the world.
■Implementation of Shared Global Standards
Unipres has been implementing new measures since FY2014, aiming to further boost the quality of its products and the improvement of productivity.
We have organized our technological knowhow into one system and put together the Unipres Engineering Standard (UES) as our globally-applied technical standard. The UES helps us become clear about the issues that have been our concerns so that we find solutions to them as soon as possible.
To facilitate this process, we have set up the Technical Standards Committee with 10 subcommittees. These subcommittees each are in charge of certain technologies, which they standardize and maintain. (897 engineering standard documents were compiled by FY2022.)
We strive to improve quality and prevent the recurrence of faults in our internal manufacturing processes through these actions.
We also work to establish lean manufacturing processes for our products, which has led to our initiatives to reduce energy loss and curb climate change.
■Use of Supplier Quality Assessments (USSCs)
Each year, customers set a bar for quality higher than the previous year. Hence, in order to work closely with our suppliers to share target values and achieve the best outcomes, we issue the Unipres Supplier Score Cards (USSCs) for our suppliers each month to encourage them to make voluntary efforts to improve the quality they offer and to motivate them to deliver better products. We also award suppliers who deliver products of excellent quality an official commendation as part of our efforts to boost their motivation. As a result, the number of defectives found by our suppliers in FY2022 was reduced by approximately 67% of that in FY2016, the year before implementing the improvement program.
■Daily Notification of Quality Status
To raise the awareness of and share actions toward zero defects in delivery, we have delivered daily the target number of defects and the data on actual defects at each of our manufacturing bases in Japan and overseas to the supervisors and stakeholders of these bases since FY2018.
Through these efforts, we have reduced the number of defects in each of our manufacturing bases in FY2022 by approximately 59% compared to FY2018.
■QC (Quality Control) Circle Activities
Unipres is conducting QC circle activities. In FY2022, we positioned QC circle activities as an important tool for human resource development and workplace revitalization. As a result, we were recognized by the Union of Japanese Scientists and Engineers as an excellent company and business site for improving operational excellence throughout the entire organization.
In FY2023, we will continue our efforts to further improve product quality and operational efficiency by strengthening our human resource development program and actively participating in company-wide and external QC circle competitions.
Presentation ceremony of the QC Circle Kanto Regional Chapter
Related SDGs
Supply Chain Management
Basic Approach and Policy
Promotion System
We build and maintain equal, fair, and transparent trade relationships with all our business partners and build strong cooperative ties through mutual understanding and respect as business partners. In this way, we seek our mutual benefit.
Unipres has established procurement policies because of the necessity to fulfill social
responsibilities in conducting procurement activities with all domestic and overseas business partners.
Unipres shall conduct its procurement activities in accordance with the following three basic guidelines.
The Sustainability Committee, under the supervision of the Board of Directors, deliberates and determines policies, targets, and activity plans related to CSR procurement, and regularly conducts quarterly progress checks. Specific efforts are led by the Procurement Department to grasp the status of CSR-related efforts of our suppliers and to promote their activities.
Structure ofSustainability Committee
＜Procurement Policies＞
1. Fair Transactions
・Unipres shall build equitable, fair, and transparent relationships with all of its suppliers, inside and outside Japan. It shall also forge ties of mutual understanding and respect, and aim for coexistence and co-prosperity with them as business partners.
・In addition, Unipres shall constantly pursue new technology, high quality, and low costs in keeping with its management philosophy, and endeavor to strengthen its competitiveness through a concerted effort with its suppliers.
2. Compliance with CSR Procurement
・In recent years, Unipres has been engaged in various CSR activities accompanying changes in the social situation. These activities include improvement of labor conditions, disclosure of environmental data on levels of CO2 emissions and energy use as well as establishment of targets for their reduction, expanded contribution to communities, and preparation of business continuity plans (BCP) and other initiatives to address risks.
・Unipres also requests its suppliers to understand, and actively cooperate with, CSR activities as members of society.
i. Compliance with laws and regulations ii. Reinforcement of in-house systems iii. Sure notification to all suppliers throughout the supply chain
3. Approaches to Green Procurement
・At Unipres, each and every employee is taking action on his or her own initiative to protect the global and local environments, in keeping with the Unipres Environmental Policies and Green Procurement Guidelines. Our product development takes account of not only product safety but also reduction of environment-burdening substances and conservation of resources and energy, for the purpose of curtailing environmental impact to a minimal level.
・Furthermore, we believe that the automotive industry as a whole, from automakers to small and medium manufacturers of parts throughout the supply chain, must fulfill their social responsibilities from their respective standpoints. We are therefore requesting the cooperation of our suppliers, too, in approaches to green procurement.
