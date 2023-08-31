Initiatives ■Key Initiatives in FY2022 to Improve Quality Eradicate serious defects Meet target for reduction of defects at all bases Ensure that global quality standards are rigorously adhered to at manufacturing sites Reduce in-process defects ■Quality Control The aim of the Unipres worldwide quality control system is zero defects. By developing a consistent quality assurance system spanning the entire process from development through mass production and basing quality control on the same standards at all our global sites, we provide the best possible products and quality all over the world.

■Implementation of Shared Global Standards Unipres has been implementing new measures since FY2014, aiming to further boost the quality of its products and the improvement of productivity. We have organized our technological knowhow into one system and put together the Unipres Engineering Standard (UES) as our globally-applied technical standard. The UES helps us become clear about the issues that have been our concerns so that we find solutions to them as soon as possible. To facilitate this process, we have set up the Technical Standards Committee with 10 subcommittees. These subcommittees each are in charge of certain technologies, which they standardize and maintain. (897 engineering standard documents were compiled by FY2022.) We strive to improve quality and prevent the recurrence of faults in our internal manufacturing processes through these actions. 35