【Third-party Verification of Environmental Data】

Unipres has undertaken third-party verification of its environmental data for FY2021 by SGS Japan Inc. to ensure the reliability of the data. This verification ensures the validity of the data collection, aggregation, and calculation process, and is part of our efforts to improve the reliability of our data.

Target Company

Unipres Corporation and Unipres R & D Co., Ltd.

Target Period

April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022

Target Scope

Scope1, 2 (Energy-derivedCO2), and fuel consumption

* Excluding fuel for mobile units offsite.

【External evaluation】 *As of July 31, 2023

Inclusion in ESG Indexes