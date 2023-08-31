Corporate Profile

Employee Data (Target companies: Unipres Corporation and Unipres R & D Co., Ltd.)

Unit

Employees

No.

Men

No.

Women

Average age

Years

Men

Years

Women

Average years employed

Years

Men

Years

Women

Employees who left the company

For personal reasons

For company reasons

Employee retention rate

(three years after recruitment of new graduates)

Average annual salary

Thousand yen

Disabled people in workforce

Employees taking children leave

No.

Men

No.

Women

No.

Employees returning after childcare leave

Men

Women

Employees taking nursing care leave

No.

Men

No.

Women

Employees taking maternity leave

No.

Days of annual leave taken

Days

Annual leave taken

FY2020 2,531 2,313 218 41.5 41.8 38.6 18.4 18.9 12.7 2.2 2.2 0

88.4

5,882 2.53 32 24 61.5 8 100 100 100 100 0 0 0 10 13.8 73.6

FY2021 2,448 2,224 224 42.2 42.5 38.7 19.1 19.7 13.1 4.6 4.6 0

92.3

5,631 2.50 26 17 43.6 9 100 100 100 100 0 0 0 11 14.0 74.2

FY2022 2,322 2,110 212 43.0 43.4 39.7 20.0 20.6 13.9 8.4 8.4 0

85.4

5,811 2.61 36 28 84.8 8 100 100 100 100 0 0 0 7 15.3 80.0

Unit

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

Average hours of overtime

Hours/month

18.3

16.0

16.0

Total union members

No.

1,737

1,751

1,688

Female managers

No.

7

8

8

Female

2.2

2.5

2.6

Female directors

No.

1

1

2

Female

11.1

12.5

22.2

Female outside directors

No.

1

1

2

Female

33.3

50.0

66.7

Non-Japanese employees

No.

27

25

19

Men

No.

14

12

11

Women

13

13

8

New graduates hired

No.

51

0

26

Men

No.

40

0

21

Women

11

0

5

Mid-career hired

No.

8

3

10

Men

No.

5

2

5

Women

3

1

5

Percentage of women hired

23.7

33.3

27.8

  • Some figures have been revised due to a review of the scope covered by the calculation and the reference period.

Employee Data (Global)

Unit

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

Employees

No. of employees

No.

10,175

9,844

9,078

(Unipres Group)

Female

-

12.3

13.0

Japan

No.

3,418

3,328

3,107

Female

-

9.5

9.8

Overseas

No.

6,757

6,516

5,971

Female

-

14.1

14.6

Female managers

Japan

No.

8

9

11

Female

2.0

2.3

2.9

Overseas

No.

90

82

76

Female

20.5

19.1

18.2

Disabled people in

Japan

No.

53

51

51

workforce

Overseas

No.

26

37

26

Full time staff voluntary

Japan

-

6.0

4.9

turnover rates

Overseas

-

14.2

16.2

Safety and Health Data

Accidents That Require Time off from Work

Unit

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

Lost work-time

No. of serious

No.

0

0

0

incidents

accidents

Industrial accident

0.247

0.257

0.000

frequency rate

Severity rate of

0.003

0.006

0.000

accidents causing

Safety and Health Training and Number of Employees Receiving

Training

Training

No. of participants in FY2022

*Total number of attendees

Safety and health training for new employees

1,454

Training for managers and supervisors

205

Traffic safety training

3,996

Fire drill

1,186

Training to prevent the transmission of the new

821

coronavirus *Mostly in China

Workshop on life-saving procedures and other

1,559

Others (Social Contributions, Compliance)

FY2022

Total amount of spending on community service activities(millions

4.0

of yen)

Political contributions; spending on lobbying and other activities

0.0

(millions of yen)

Disclosed fines, monetary penalties, or settlement money related to

0.0

corruption (millions of yen)

Total amount of fines and penalties related to the environment

0.0

during the fiscal year (millions of yen)

Environmental Data

Unit

Target

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

Unipres Corporation and its

Energy usage

MWh

consolidated subsidiaries in

298,328

315,578

300,566

Japan and overseas

Unipres Corporation and its

Renewable energy generation

kWh

consolidated subsidiaries in

170,007

188,667

188,623

Japan and overseas

Unipres Corporation and its

Greenhouse gas emissions (scopes 1)

t-CO

consolidated subsidiaries in

21,792

23,078

20,431

Japan and overseas

Unipres Corporation and its

Greenhouse gas emissions (scopes 2)

t-CO

consolidated subsidiaries in

100,486

101,955

96,201

Japan and overseas

Unipres Corporation and its

Greenhouse gas emissions (scopes 3)

t-CO

consolidated subsidiaries in

1,623,813

1,681,645

1,671,135

Japan and overseas

Unipres Corporation and its

Purchased product

t-CO

consolidated subsidiaries in

1,514,567

1,611,005

1,629,803

Japan and overseas

Unipres Corporation and its

Capital goods

t-CO

consolidated subsidiaries in

103,669

63,996

34,744

Japan and overseas

Unipres Corporation, Unipres

Outsourced logistics

t-CO

R & D Co., Ltd., Unipres

1,768

2,061

2,327

Kyushu Corporation

Unipres Corporation, Unipres

Waste

t-CO

R & D Co., Ltd., Unipres

348

741

967

Kyushu Corporation

Employees' business trips

t-CO

Unipres Corporation, Unipres

2,725

3,123

2,547

R & D Co., Ltd.

Employees' commuting

t-CO

Unipres Corporation, Unipres

736

719

747

R & D Co., Ltd.

Waste emissions

Unipres Corporation and its

* Excludes valuables that have been

consolidated subsidiaries in

892

1,014

1360

sold.

Japan and overseas

Water consumption

Unipres Corporation and its

(water supply, groundwater and

k

consolidated subsidiaries in

1,325

1,485

1,278

rainwater)

Japan and overseas

  • Regarding energy consumption and Greenhouse gas emissions (scopes 1 & 2), the data for FY2021 have been revised.
  • Regarding energy consumption and Greenhouse gas emissions (scopes 1 & 2), Unipres Kyushu (Tobata area), Unipres North America, and Unipres (Thailand) were added to the scope of tabulation in FY2021, and Unipres Wuhan was added in FY2022.
  • Regarding energy consumption and Greenhouse gas emissions (scopes 2), the data on emissions from mobile sources (mostly vehicles traveling on public roads) do not include

data from some offices. Offices excluded

FY2019: Unipres Mold, Unipres Alabama, Unipres (UK), Unipres Guangzhou, Unipres Precision Guangzhou, Unipres India, and PT. Unipres Indonesia

FY2020: Unipres Mold, Unipres Alabama, Unipres Mexicana, Unipres (China), Unipres Guangzhou, Unipres Precision Guangzhou, Unipres India, and PT. Unipres Indonesia

*The data from Unipres Mold and Unipres U.S.A. used to calculate the water consumption during FY 2020 were estimates.

Unit

Target

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

Emissions of substances subject to the

kg

Unipres Corporation, Unipres

-

0.0

0.0

PRTR law

R & D Co., Ltd.

Leaked fluorocarbons

t-CO

Unipres Corporation, Unipres

41

2

14

(HFCs, etc.)

R & D Co., Ltd.

Waste containing high-concentration

kg

Unipres Corporation, Unipres

198

-

106

PCBs

R & D Co., Ltd.

Waste containing low-concentration

kg

Unipres Corporation, Unipres

-

-

-

(or negligible) PCBs

R & D Co., Ltd.

Sulfur oxide (SOx) emissions per year

Unipres Corporation, Unipres

R & D Co., Ltd., Unipres

0.924

0.073

0.837

Kyushu Corporation

Nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions per

Unipres Corporation, Unipres

R & D Co., Ltd., Unipres

6.96

8.62

6.83

year

Kyushu Corporation

Trends in the Amount of Specified Chemical SubstancesTransferred

Toluene

kg

Unipres Corporation, Unipres

-

-

-

R & D Co., Ltd.

Xylene

kg

Unipres Corporation, Unipres

-

-

-

R & D Co., Ltd.

Normal hexane

kg

Unipres Corporation, Unipres

-

-

-

R & D Co., Ltd.

Methylnaphthalene

kg

Unipres Corporation, Unipres

-

-

-

R & D Co., Ltd.

Manganese and its compounds

kg

Unipres Corporation, Unipres

-

0.0

0.0

R & D Co., Ltd.

Changes in Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) Emissions

Toluene

kg

Unipres Corporation, Unipres

0.3

0.2

0.2

R & D Co., Ltd.

Xylene

kg

Unipres Corporation, Unipres

0.0

0.0

0.0

R & D Co., Ltd.

Normal hexane

kg

Unipres Corporation, Unipres

0.7

0.7

0.6

R & D Co., Ltd.

Benzene

kg

Unipres Corporation, Unipres

0.1

0.1

0.1

R & D Co., Ltd.

Ethylbenzene

kg

Unipres Corporation, Unipres

0.0

0.0

0.0

R & D Co., Ltd.

  • Dashes in the table above indicate that the amount of the substance handled was less than the minimum reporting threshold.
  • The "0.0" in the table is the result of calculations rounded to two decimal places.

Third-party Verification of Environmental Data

Unipres has undertaken third-party verification of its environmental data for FY2021 by SGS Japan Inc. to ensure the reliability of the data. This verification ensures the validity of the data collection, aggregation, and calculation process, and is part of our efforts to improve the reliability of our data.

Target Company

Unipres Corporation and Unipres R & D Co., Ltd.

Target Period

April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022

Target Scope

Scope1, 2 (Energy-derivedCO2), and fuel consumption

* Excluding fuel for mobile units offsite.

External evaluation *As of July 31, 2023

Inclusion in ESG Indexes

FTSE Blossom

Sompo

Japan Index

Sustainability

(Selected from 2021)

Index

(Selected from 2021)

FTSE Blossom

Japan Sector

Relative Index

(Selected from 2022)

Environment

Social

Governance

Supplementary

Materials

Sustainability/ESG Evaluation

Level-3 Eruboshi

Kurumin

(Certified from 2020)

(Certified from 2022)

  • Health & Productivity Management Outstanding Organization
    (Certified from 2021)

Comparative Table with GRI Standards

Usage Statement

This report conforms to the GRI Standards for the period of April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023. Some

information before and after this period is also presented.

GRI 1 used

GRI 1: Foundation 2021

Applicable sector-specific standards

We will conform to applicable sector-specific standards as they become publicly available in the future.

Disclosure

Page no. / document.

No.

Title

1. The Organization and its reporting practices

2-1

Organizational details

4

2-2

Entities included in the organization's sustainability reporting

4,Annual Securities Reports (in Japanese)

2-3

Reporting period, frequency and contact point

3

2-4

Restatements of information

15,18,46,76,78

2-5

External assurance

79

2. Activities and workers

2-6

Activities, value chain and other business relationships

4,Annual Securities Reports (in Japanese)

2-7

Employees

4,6,76,77,Annual Securities Reports (in Japanese)

2-8

Workers who are not employees

-

3. Governance

2-9

Governance structure and composition

63-65,CorporateGovernance Report (in Japanese)

2-10

Nomination and selection of the highest governance body

63,64,Corporate Governance Report (in Japanese)

2-11

Chair of the highest governance body

63,Corporate Governance Report (in Japanese)

2-12

Role of the highest governance boy in overseeing the management of impacts

9,63,64

2-13

Delegation of responsibility for managing impacts

9,15,33,42,45,48,52,59,63,67,69,73

2-14

Role of the highest governance body in sustainability reporting

9-11

2-15

Conflicts of interest

71,72,Annual Securities Reports (in Japanese),

Corporate Governance Report (in Japanese)

2-16

Communication of critical concerns

63,69,70,Shareholders' Meeting Notices

2-17

Collective knowledge of the highest governance body

65,Shareholders' Meeting Notices

2-18

Evaluation of the performance of the highest governance body

63,64,Annual Securities Reports (in Japanese),

Corporate Governance Report (in Japanese)

