Employee Data (Target companies: Unipres Corporation and Unipres R & D Co., Ltd.)
Unit
Employees
No.
Men
No.
Women
Average age
Years
Men
Years
Women
Average years employed
Years
Men
Years
Women
Employees who left the company
％
For personal reasons
％
For company reasons
Employee retention rate
％
(three years after recruitment of new graduates)
Average annual salary
Thousand yen
Disabled people in workforce
％
Employees taking children leave
No.
Men
No.
％
Women
No.
％
Employees returning after childcare leave
％
Men
％
Women
Employees taking nursing care leave
No.
Men
No.
Women
Employees taking maternity leave
No.
Days of annual leave taken
Days
Annual leave taken
％
FY2020 2,531 2,313 218 41.5 41.8 38.6 18.4 18.9 12.7 2.2 2.2 0
88.4
5,882 2.53 32 24 61.5 8 100 100 100 100 0 0 0 10 13.8 73.6
FY2021 2,448 2,224 224 42.2 42.5 38.7 19.1 19.7 13.1 4.6 4.6 0
92.3
5,631 2.50 26 17 43.6 9 100 100 100 100 0 0 0 11 14.0 74.2
FY2022 2,322 2,110 212 43.0 43.4 39.7 20.0 20.6 13.9 8.4 8.4 0
85.4
5,811 2.61 36 28 84.8 8 100 100 100 100 0 0 0 7 15.3 80.0
Unit
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
Average hours of overtime
Hours/month
18.3
16.0
16.0
Total union members
No.
1,737
1,751
1,688
Female managers
No.
7
8
8
Female
％
2.2
2.5
2.6
Female directors
No.
1
1
2
Female
％
11.1
12.5
22.2
Female outside directors
No.
1
1
2
Female
％
33.3
50.0
66.7
Non-Japanese employees
No.
27
25
19
Men
No.
14
12
11
Women
13
13
8
New graduates hired
No.
51
0
26
Men
No.
40
0
21
Women
11
0
5
Mid-career hired
No.
8
3
10
Men
No.
5
2
5
Women
3
1
5
Percentage of women hired
％
23.7
33.3
27.8
- Some figures have been revised due to a review of the scope covered by the calculation and the reference period.
76
Employee Data (Global)
Unit
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
Employees
No. of employees
No.
10,175
9,844
9,078
(Unipres Group)
Female
％
-
12.3
13.0
Japan
No.
3,418
3,328
3,107
Female
％
-
9.5
9.8
Overseas
No.
6,757
6,516
5,971
Female
％
-
14.1
14.6
Female managers
Japan
No.
8
9
11
Female
％
2.0
2.3
2.9
Overseas
No.
90
82
76
Female
％
20.5
19.1
18.2
Disabled people in
Japan
No.
53
51
51
workforce
Overseas
No.
26
37
26
Full time staff voluntary
Japan
％
-
6.0
4.9
turnover rates
Overseas
％
-
14.2
16.2
Safety and Health Data
【Accidents That Require Time off from Work】
Unit
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
Lost work-time
No. of serious
No.
0
0
0
incidents
accidents
Industrial accident
0.247
0.257
0.000
frequency rate
Severity rate of
0.003
0.006
0.000
accidents causing
【Safety and Health Training and Number of Employees Receiving
Training】
Training
No. of participants in FY2022
*Total number of attendees
Safety and health training for new employees
1,454
Training for managers and supervisors
205
Traffic safety training
3,996
Fire drill
1,186
Training to prevent the transmission of the new
821
coronavirus *Mostly in China
Workshop on life-saving procedures and other
1,559
Others (Social Contributions, Compliance)
FY2022
Total amount of spending on community service activities(millions
4.0
of yen)
Political contributions; spending on lobbying and other activities
0.0
(millions of yen)
Disclosed fines, monetary penalties, or settlement money related to
0.0
corruption (millions of yen)
Total amount of fines and penalties related to the environment
0.0
during the fiscal year (millions of yen)
77
Environmental Data
Unit
Target
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
Unipres Corporation and its
Energy usage
MWh
consolidated subsidiaries in
298,328
315,578
300,566
Japan and overseas
Unipres Corporation and its
Renewable energy generation
kWh
consolidated subsidiaries in
170,007
188,667
188,623
Japan and overseas
Unipres Corporation and its
Greenhouse gas emissions (scopes 1)
t-CO₂
consolidated subsidiaries in
21,792
23,078
20,431
Japan and overseas
Unipres Corporation and its
Greenhouse gas emissions (scopes 2)
t-CO₂
consolidated subsidiaries in
100,486
101,955
96,201
Japan and overseas
Unipres Corporation and its
Greenhouse gas emissions (scopes 3)
t-CO₂
consolidated subsidiaries in
1,623,813
1,681,645
1,671,135
Japan and overseas
Unipres Corporation and its
Purchased product
t-CO₂
consolidated subsidiaries in
1,514,567
1,611,005
1,629,803
Japan and overseas
Unipres Corporation and its
Capital goods
t-CO₂
consolidated subsidiaries in
103,669
63,996
34,744
Japan and overseas
Unipres Corporation, Unipres
Outsourced logistics
t-CO₂
R & D Co., Ltd., Unipres
1,768
2,061
2,327
Kyushu Corporation
Unipres Corporation, Unipres
Waste
t-CO₂
R & D Co., Ltd., Unipres
348
741
967
Kyushu Corporation
Employees' business trips
t-CO₂
Unipres Corporation, Unipres
2,725
3,123
2,547
R & D Co., Ltd.
Employees' commuting
t-CO₂
Unipres Corporation, Unipres
736
719
747
R & D Co., Ltd.
Waste emissions
Unipres Corporation and its
* Excludes valuables that have been
ｔ
consolidated subsidiaries in
892
1,014
1360
sold.
Japan and overseas
Water consumption
Unipres Corporation and its
(water supply, groundwater and
k㎥
consolidated subsidiaries in
1,325
1,485
1,278
rainwater)
Japan and overseas
- Regarding energy consumption and Greenhouse gas emissions (scopes 1 & 2), the data for FY2021 have been revised.
- Regarding energy consumption and Greenhouse gas emissions (scopes 1 & 2), Unipres Kyushu (Tobata area), Unipres North America, and Unipres (Thailand) were added to the scope of tabulation in FY2021, and Unipres Wuhan was added in FY2022.
- Regarding energy consumption and Greenhouse gas emissions (scopes 2), the data on emissions from mobile sources (mostly vehicles traveling on public roads) do not include
data from some offices. 【Offices excluded】
FY2019: Unipres Mold, Unipres Alabama, Unipres (UK), Unipres Guangzhou, Unipres Precision Guangzhou, Unipres India, and PT. Unipres Indonesia
FY2020: Unipres Mold, Unipres Alabama, Unipres Mexicana, Unipres (China), Unipres Guangzhou, Unipres Precision Guangzhou, Unipres India, and PT. Unipres Indonesia
*The data from Unipres Mold and Unipres U.S.A. used to calculate the water consumption during FY 2020 were estimates.
Unit
Target
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
Emissions of substances subject to the
kg
Unipres Corporation, Unipres
-
0.0
0.0
PRTR law
R & D Co., Ltd.
Leaked fluorocarbons
t-CO₂
Unipres Corporation, Unipres
41
2
14
(HFCs, etc.)
R & D Co., Ltd.
Waste containing high-concentration
kg
Unipres Corporation, Unipres
198
-
106
PCBs
R & D Co., Ltd.
Waste containing low-concentration
kg
Unipres Corporation, Unipres
-
-
-
(or negligible) PCBs
R & D Co., Ltd.
Sulfur oxide (SOx) emissions per year
Unipres Corporation, Unipres
ｔ
R & D Co., Ltd., Unipres
0.924
0.073
0.837
Kyushu Corporation
Nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions per
Unipres Corporation, Unipres
ｔ
R & D Co., Ltd., Unipres
6.96
8.62
6.83
year
Kyushu Corporation
Trends in the Amount of Specified Chemical SubstancesTransferred
Toluene
kg
Unipres Corporation, Unipres
-
-
-
R & D Co., Ltd.
Xylene
kg
Unipres Corporation, Unipres
-
-
-
R & D Co., Ltd.
Normal hexane
kg
Unipres Corporation, Unipres
-
-
-
R & D Co., Ltd.
Methylnaphthalene
kg
Unipres Corporation, Unipres
-
-
-
R & D Co., Ltd.
Manganese and its compounds
kg
Unipres Corporation, Unipres
-
0.0
0.0
R & D Co., Ltd.
Changes in Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) Emissions
Toluene
kg
Unipres Corporation, Unipres
0.3
0.2
0.2
R & D Co., Ltd.
Xylene
kg
Unipres Corporation, Unipres
0.0
0.0
0.0
R & D Co., Ltd.
Normal hexane
kg
Unipres Corporation, Unipres
0.7
0.7
0.6
R & D Co., Ltd.
Benzene
kg
Unipres Corporation, Unipres
0.1
0.1
0.1
R & D Co., Ltd.
Ethylbenzene
kg
Unipres Corporation, Unipres
0.0
0.0
0.0
R & D Co., Ltd.
- Dashes in the table above indicate that the amount of the substance handled was less than the minimum reporting threshold.
- The "0.0" in the table is the result of calculations rounded to two decimal places.
78
【Third-party Verification of Environmental Data】
Unipres has undertaken third-party verification of its environmental data for FY2021 by SGS Japan Inc. to ensure the reliability of the data. This verification ensures the validity of the data collection, aggregation, and calculation process, and is part of our efforts to improve the reliability of our data.
Target Company
Unipres Corporation and Unipres R & D Co., Ltd.
Target Period
April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022
Target Scope
Scope1, 2 (Energy-derivedCO2), and fuel consumption
* Excluding fuel for mobile units offsite.
【External evaluation】 *As of July 31, 2023
Inclusion in ESG Indexes
▶ FTSE Blossom
▶ Sompo
Japan Index
Sustainability
(Selected from 2021)
Index
(Selected from 2021)
▶ FTSE Blossom
Japan Sector
Relative Index
(Selected from 2022)
Environment
Social
Governance
Supplementary
Materials
Sustainability/ESG Evaluation
▶ Level-3 Eruboshi
▶ Kurumin
(Certified from 2020)
(Certified from 2022)
- Health & Productivity Management Outstanding Organization
(Certified from 2021)
79
Comparative Table with GRI Standards
Usage Statement
This report conforms to the GRI Standards for the period of April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023. Some
information before and after this period is also presented.
GRI 1 used
GRI 1: Foundation 2021
Applicable sector-specific standards
We will conform to applicable sector-specific standards as they become publicly available in the future.
Disclosure
Page no. / document.
No.
Title
1. The Organization and its reporting practices
2-1
Organizational details
4
2-2
Entities included in the organization's sustainability reporting
4,Annual Securities Reports (in Japanese)
2-3
Reporting period, frequency and contact point
3
2-4
Restatements of information
15,18,46,76,78
2-5
External assurance
79
2. Activities and workers
2-6
Activities, value chain and other business relationships
4,Annual Securities Reports (in Japanese)
2-7
Employees
4,6,76,77,Annual Securities Reports (in Japanese)
2-8
Workers who are not employees
-
3. Governance
2-9
Governance structure and composition
63-65,CorporateGovernance Report (in Japanese)
2-10
Nomination and selection of the highest governance body
63,64,Corporate Governance Report (in Japanese)
2-11
Chair of the highest governance body
63,Corporate Governance Report (in Japanese)
2-12
Role of the highest governance boy in overseeing the management of impacts
9,63,64
2-13
Delegation of responsibility for managing impacts
9,15,33,42,45,48,52,59,63,67,69,73
2-14
Role of the highest governance body in sustainability reporting
9-11
2-15
Conflicts of interest
71,72,Annual Securities Reports (in Japanese),
Corporate Governance Report (in Japanese)
2-16
Communication of critical concerns
63,69,70,Shareholders' Meeting Notices
2-17
Collective knowledge of the highest governance body
65,Shareholders' Meeting Notices
2-18
Evaluation of the performance of the highest governance body
63,64,Annual Securities Reports (in Japanese),
Corporate Governance Report (in Japanese)
80
