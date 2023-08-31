Sustainability Report

Editorial Policy

At the Unipres Group, we are building mutual understanding and forging relationships of trust with stakeholders as we undertake various initiatives to maintain our growth, thereby contributing to the sustainable development of society as a whole. In order to use disclosure of non- financial information as a means to help others understand Unipres in even greater detail, we have compiled the relevant information into a single PDF file in the form of the Unipres Sustainability Report 2023.

This report conforms to the Core option of the GRI Standards.

Reporting period

FY2022 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023) (Some information after April 2023 is also included.)

Publication

Japanese version: July 2023

English version: August 2023

Reference guidelines

The GRI Sustainability Reporting Standards (GRI Standards)

CSR guidebook of the Japan Auto Parts Industries Association

Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)

Contact for inquiries regarding this report

Disclaimer

Unipres' current plans, strategies, beliefs, performance outlook, and other statements in this Sustainability Report that are not historical facts contain forecasts about the future at the time of publication. Note that such forecasts, expectations, outlooks, and projections contain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions and may turn out to be significantly different from actual results.

Reporting cycle

Published each year as an annual report

Target companies

Unipres Corporation and 22 consolidated subsidiaries in Japan and overseas

Unipres Corporation

General Administration Department Sustainability Promotion Group

SUN HAMADA BLDG. 5F

1-19-20Shin-Yokohama,Kohoku-ku,Yokohama-City,Kanagawa-Pref.,222-0033 https://www.unipres.co.jp/en/

3

Corporate Profile

Top Message

Sustainability

Environment

Social

Governance

Supplementary

Management

Materials

Corporate Profile

■Company Outline March 31, 2023

Company Name Establish

Head Office

Business

Activities

Capital

Sales

Employees

Consolidated

subsidiary

Affiliated company accounted for by the equity-method

UNIPRES CORPORATION

March 1, 1945 (Change of name through company merger on April 1, 1998)

1-19-20Shin-Yokohama,Kohoku-ku, Yokohama City, Kanagawa Pref.

  1. Manufacture and sale of automotive parts
  2. Manufacture and sale of electric machinery parts
  3. Manufacture and sale of metal products
  4. Manufacture and sale of welders, dies, jigs and tools
  5. Inspection and maintenance of press machinery

10,168.95 million yen

304.4 billion yen (consolidated/ended March 31, 2023)

8,059 (consolidated)

22

6

Offices and Plants

Principal

Customers

Main association membership

Stock Exchanges on Which the Company's Shares are Listed Number of Shares Issued

Number of

Shareholders

Kanagawa Pref., Shizuoka Pref., Tochigi Pref.,

Fukuoka Pref., Hiroshima Pref.,

U.S.A., Mexico, U.K., France, China, India, Thailand,

Indonesia, Brazil

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Nissan Shatai Co., Ltd.

JATCO Ltd

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Renault S.A.S. Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

Groupe PSA

Mazda Motor Corporation

SUBARU CORPORATION

SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION Hino Motors, Ltd.

UD Trucks Corporation

Isuzu Motors Limited

DAIHATSU MOTOR Co., LTD. Marelli Corporation

AISIN CORPORATION

Dynax Corporation

NSK-Warner K. K. Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co., Ltd.

TOYODA IRON WORKS CO., LTD.

Japan Auto Parts Industries Association

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market (Securities code: 5949)

47,991,873

23,615

(Billion yen) 400

300

200

100

327.7

Sales

295.6304.4

234.5 254.4

(Billion yen) 40

20

0

Operating Profit

20.1

3.3

3.7

0

-20

-11.3

-7.5

FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 FY2021 FY2022FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 FY2021 FY2022

4

Corporate Profile

Top Message

Sustainability

Environment

Social

Governance

Supplementary

Management

Materials

■Main Business Activities

Car body products

Precision-pressed products

We provide the car body structural parts that determine basic vehicle performance. For an optimal structure, all the parts are considered together as a system. Light vehicle weight along with safety is achieved through increased use of HTSS.

Platform parts; body frame parts; fuel-related parts, including gasoline tanks; chassis parts; dies for pressing; welding equipment and jigs

Our precision transmission parts are made to exacting, world-class standards. Along with precision, they meet demands for light weight and durability. Our original UFP (Unipres Fine Press) technology enables wider use of pressing for precision parts.

Automatic transmission parts; drive motor parts; four-wheel drive transfer parts; dies for pressing; welding equipment and jigs

Plastic-pressed products

Use of plastic for body parts, which must be strong and durable, greatly contributes to reducing vehicle weight. Our original technology achieves far greater productivity than conventional injection molding.

Exterior and interior trim parts; structural body parts; dies for pressing; welding equipment and jigs

Sales Breakdown by Product Category

Plastic Products

Others 1%

1%

Transmission Products

11%

Car Body

304.4

Pruducts

Billion yen

87%

5

