Sustainability Report
2023
Corporate Profile
Top Message
Sustainability
Environment
Social
Governance
Supplementary
Management
Materials
Contents
Editorial Policy
3
Corporate Profile
4
Top Message
8
Sustainability Management
Philosophy and Policy on Sustainability
9
Sustainability Promotion System
9
Materiality
10
Stakeholder Engagement
13
Environment
Environmental Management
14
Climate Change Countermeasures
16
Green Product Development
23
Effective Use of Resources
27
Prevention of Environmental Pollution
29
Water Resource Conservation
30
Conservation of Biodiversity
32
Social
Product Quality Improvement
33
Supply Chain Management
37
Respect for Human Rights
41
Diversity
45
Occupational Health and Safety
48
Health and Productivity Management
52
Work-Life Balance
56
Human Resource Development
57
Coexistence with Local Communities
59
Governance
Corporate Governance
63
Risk Management
67
Compliance
69
Anti-Corruption
71
Reference
74
Supplementary Materials
Employee Data
76
Safety and Health Data
77
Others(Social Contributions, Compliance)
77
Environmental Data
78
Comparative Table with GRI Standards
80
2
Editorial Policy
At the Unipres Group, we are building mutual understanding and forging relationships of trust with stakeholders as we undertake various initiatives to maintain our growth, thereby contributing to the sustainable development of society as a whole. In order to use disclosure of non- financial information as a means to help others understand Unipres in even greater detail, we have compiled the relevant information into a single PDF file in the form of the Unipres Sustainability Report 2023.
This report conforms to the Core option of the GRI Standards.
Reporting period
FY2022 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023) (Some information after April 2023 is also included.)
Publication
Japanese version: July 2023
English version: August 2023
Reference guidelines
・The GRI Sustainability Reporting Standards (GRI Standards)
・CSR guidebook of the Japan Auto Parts Industries Association
・Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)
Contact for inquiries regarding this report
Disclaimer
Unipres' current plans, strategies, beliefs, performance outlook, and other statements in this Sustainability Report that are not historical facts contain forecasts about the future at the time of publication. Note that such forecasts, expectations, outlooks, and projections contain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions and may turn out to be significantly different from actual results.
Reporting cycle
Published each year as an annual report
Target companies
Unipres Corporation and 22 consolidated subsidiaries in Japan and overseas
Unipres Corporation
General Administration Department Sustainability Promotion Group
SUN HAMADA BLDG. 5F
1-19-20Shin-Yokohama,Kohoku-ku,Yokohama-City,Kanagawa-Pref.,222-0033 https://www.unipres.co.jp/en/
3
Corporate Profile
Top Message
Sustainability
Environment
Social
Governance
Supplementary
Management
Materials
Corporate Profile
■Company Outline （March 31, 2023）
Company Name Establish
Head Office
Business
Activities
Capital
Sales
Employees
Consolidated
subsidiary
Affiliated company accounted for by the equity-method
UNIPRES CORPORATION
March 1, 1945 (Change of name through company merger on April 1, 1998)
1-19-20Shin-Yokohama,Kohoku-ku, Yokohama City, Kanagawa Pref.
- Manufacture and sale of automotive parts
- Manufacture and sale of electric machinery parts
- Manufacture and sale of metal products
- Manufacture and sale of welders, dies, jigs and tools
- Inspection and maintenance of press machinery
10,168.95 million yen
304.4 billion yen (consolidated/ended March 31, 2023)
8,059 (consolidated)
22
6
Offices and Plants
Principal
Customers
Main association membership
Stock Exchanges on Which the Company's Shares are Listed Number of Shares Issued
Number of
Shareholders
Kanagawa Pref., Shizuoka Pref., Tochigi Pref.,
Fukuoka Pref., Hiroshima Pref.,
U.S.A., Mexico, U.K., France, China, India, Thailand,
Indonesia, Brazil
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
Nissan Shatai Co., Ltd.
JATCO Ltd
Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
Renault S.A.S. Mitsubishi Motors Corporation
Groupe PSA
Mazda Motor Corporation
SUBARU CORPORATION
SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION Hino Motors, Ltd.
UD Trucks Corporation
Isuzu Motors Limited
DAIHATSU MOTOR Co., LTD. Marelli Corporation
AISIN CORPORATION
Dynax Corporation
NSK-Warner K. K. Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co., Ltd.
TOYODA IRON WORKS CO., LTD.
Japan Auto Parts Industries Association
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market (Securities code: 5949)
47,991,873
23,615
(Billion yen) 400
300
200
100
327.7
Sales
295.6304.4
234.5 254.4
(Billion yen) 40
20
0
Operating Profit
20.1
3.3
3.7
0
-20
-11.3
-7.5
FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 FY2021 FY2022FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 FY2021 FY2022
4
Corporate Profile
Top Message
Sustainability
Environment
Social
Governance
Supplementary
Management
Materials
■Main Business Activities
Car body products
Precision-pressed products
We provide the car body structural parts that determine basic vehicle performance. For an optimal structure, all the parts are considered together as a system. Light vehicle weight along with safety is achieved through increased use of HTSS.
Platform parts; body frame parts; fuel-related parts, including gasoline tanks; chassis parts; dies for pressing; welding equipment and jigs
Our precision transmission parts are made to exacting, world-class standards. Along with precision, they meet demands for light weight and durability. Our original UFP (Unipres Fine Press) technology enables wider use of pressing for precision parts.
Automatic transmission parts; drive motor parts; four-wheel drive transfer parts; dies for pressing; welding equipment and jigs
Plastic-pressed products
Use of plastic for body parts, which must be strong and durable, greatly contributes to reducing vehicle weight. Our original technology achieves far greater productivity than conventional injection molding.
Exterior and interior trim parts; structural body parts; dies for pressing; welding equipment and jigs
Sales Breakdown by Product Category
Plastic Products
Others 1%
1%
Transmission Products
11%
Car Body
304.4
Pruducts
Billion yen
87%
5
