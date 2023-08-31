Corporate Profile Top Message Sustainability Environment Social Governance Supplementary Management Materials

Editorial Policy

At the Unipres Group, we are building mutual understanding and forging relationships of trust with stakeholders as we undertake various initiatives to maintain our growth, thereby contributing to the sustainable development of society as a whole. In order to use disclosure of non- financial information as a means to help others understand Unipres in even greater detail, we have compiled the relevant information into a single PDF file in the form of the Unipres Sustainability Report 2023.

This report conforms to the Core option of the GRI Standards.