  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Unipro
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UPRO   RU000A0JNGA5

UNIPRO

(UPRO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
1.469 RUB   -0.07%
Unipro : ESG Strategy for Unipro

09/29/2022 | 04:14am EDT
On September 28, 2022, Unipro PJSC Board of Directors approved the company's ESG Strategy up to 2060.

The document provides for Unipro PJSC long-term development through consistent improvement in all three major directions - environmental protection (E), social activities (S) and governance (G).

In particular, Unipro PJSC intends to work on substantial reduction of carbon dioxide emissions, fugitive methane emissions and nitrogen oxides emissions, implement projects aimed at mitigation of risk of emergencies with serious environmental implications, and create conditions for transition to climate neutrality by 2060.

Moreover, the Company intends to comply with the best standards in the area of safety and health, and create an environment enabling efficient personnel training. Unipro PJSC will continue to implement projects in the spheres of charity, corporate social responsibility and improvement of quality of life in the regions of the Company's presence.

In line with the best global practices in the area of corporate governance, Unipro PJSC will develop an ESG Policy and determine the next steps in the process of improvement of quality of public reporting meeting the stakeholders' expectations, and improvement of information disclosure processes.

As you may already know, in September of 2021, Unipro PJSC established its Sustainable Development Committee, with its key missions being to take part in the planning of strategic goals aimed at long-term sustainable development of Unipro PJSC, including environmental, social, and governance aspects, as well as ESG compliance supervision, and provision of the Board of Directors with sustainability recommendations.

Unipro PJSC published this content on 29 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


Financials
Sales 2021 88 129 M 1 507 M 1 507 M
Net income 2021 8 233 M 141 M 141 M
Net Debt 2021 4 119 M 70,4 M 70,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 92 619 M 1 584 M 1 584 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,36x
EV / Sales 2021 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 4 355
Free-Float 16,3%
Chart UNIPRO
Duration : Period :
Unipro Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1,47
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Maxim Gennadyevich Shirokov CEO, Director General & Executive Director
Ulf Backmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Klaus-Dieter Maubach Chairman
Oleg Vyacheslavovich Viyugin Independent Director
Georgiy Levanovich Abdushelishvili Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIPRO-43.76%1 584
TENAGA NASIONAL-7.92%10 880
CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED-31.43%4 968
ENEVA S.A.4.66%4 235
JOINTO ENERGY INVESTMENT CO., LTD. HEBEI-10.61%1 193
SECOND GENERATING COMPANY OF THE ELECTRIC POWER WHOLESALE MARKET-7.67%1 093