Unipro : ESG Strategy for Unipro

On September 28, 2022, Unipro PJSC Board of Directors approved the company's ESG Strategy up to 2060.

The document provides for Unipro PJSC long-term development through consistent improvement in all three major directions - environmental protection (E), social activities (S) and governance (G).

In particular, Unipro PJSC intends to work on substantial reduction of carbon dioxide emissions, fugitive methane emissions and nitrogen oxides emissions, implement projects aimed at mitigation of risk of emergencies with serious environmental implications, and create conditions for transition to climate neutrality by 2060.

Moreover, the Company intends to comply with the best standards in the area of safety and health, and create an environment enabling efficient personnel training. Unipro PJSC will continue to implement projects in the spheres of charity, corporate social responsibility and improvement of quality of life in the regions of the Company's presence.

In line with the best global practices in the area of corporate governance, Unipro PJSC will develop an ESG Policy and determine the next steps in the process of improvement of quality of public reporting meeting the stakeholders' expectations, and improvement of information disclosure processes.

As you may already know, in September of 2021, Unipro PJSC established its Sustainable Development Committee, with its key missions being to take part in the planning of strategic goals aimed at long-term sustainable development of Unipro PJSC, including environmental, social, and governance aspects, as well as ESG compliance supervision, and provision of the Board of Directors with sustainability recommendations.