Unipro

UNIPRO

(UPRO)
Unipro : In 2020, Unipro PJSC Power Plants Generate 41.7 Bln KWh

01/26/2021 | 04:32am EST
In 2020, Unipro PJSC power plants generated 41.7 bln kWh of electric power, 10.1% less than last year.

The decrease in electric power generation was due to a lower utilisation of Unipro PJSC power plants by the System Operator in the context of low demand for electric power.

The main reasons for the decline in Unipro PJSC generation as compared to 2019 were as follows:

- New coronavirus disease pandemic, and OPEC+ deal to cut oil production;

- High water and, therefore, high utilisation rate for hydro power plants over the entire 2020 in Price Zone 2 and in 1H 2020 in Price Zone 1;

- Impact of unusually warm weather in 1Q 2020.

The strongest decline in power generation as compared to last year (-17%) took place in 2Q 2020 and was due to the enactment of quarantine restrictions and most significant cuts of oil production in the early phase of OPEC+ deal.

The output of heat power amounted to 1,869.9 thous Gcal. A 9% decline as compared to 2019 is due to weather conditions.

Disclaimer

Unipro PJSC published this content on 26 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2021 09:31:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
