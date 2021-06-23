Unipro PJSC Proves Compliance with 45001:2018 International Standard

Unipro PJSC has successfully passed the first surveillance audit of its occupational health and safety management system (hereinafter referred to as OHSMS) with International Occupational Health and Safety Standard ISO 45001:2018. The audit was conducted by the auditing team of the Russian Register Certification Association accredited by international certification authority - member of the International Accreditation Forum (IAF).

The evaluation was conducted in May-June 2021 at Yaivinskaya GRES, Surgutskaya GRES-2, and Moscow Representative Office. The auditors noted the strengths of Unipro PJSC Occupational Health and Safety Management System, including strong engagement of branch managers and specialists with the maintenance and improvement of the Occupational Health and Safety Management System.

In addition, they noted that the occupational health and safety system implemented by the Company is characterised by strong performance and continuous improvement.

ISO 45001:2018 outlines the requirements for a modern HSE management system and supersedes OHSAS 18001:2007. It is worth reminding that Unipro PJSC Occupational Health and Safety Management System has been continuously in place since 2011.