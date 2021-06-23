Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Unipro
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UPRO   RU000A0JNGA5

UNIPRO

(UPRO)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS - 06/22
2.833 RUB   +0.75%
05:03aUNIPRO PJSC PROVES COMPLIANCE WITH 45001 : 2018 International Standard
PU
06/21UNIPRO : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/16UNIPRO  : Board of Directors held a meeting
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Unipro PJSC Proves Compliance with 45001:2018 International Standard

06/23/2021 | 05:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Unipro PJSC has successfully passed the first surveillance audit of its occupational health and safety management system (hereinafter referred to as OHSMS) with International Occupational Health and Safety Standard ISO 45001:2018. The audit was conducted by the auditing team of the Russian Register Certification Association accredited by international certification authority - member of the International Accreditation Forum (IAF).

The evaluation was conducted in May-June 2021 at Yaivinskaya GRES, Surgutskaya GRES-2, and Moscow Representative Office. The auditors noted the strengths of Unipro PJSC Occupational Health and Safety Management System, including strong engagement of branch managers and specialists with the maintenance and improvement of the Occupational Health and Safety Management System.
In addition, they noted that the occupational health and safety system implemented by the Company is characterised by strong performance and continuous improvement.

ISO 45001:2018 outlines the requirements for a modern HSE management system and supersedes OHSAS 18001:2007. It is worth reminding that Unipro PJSC Occupational Health and Safety Management System has been continuously in place since 2011.

Disclaimer

Unipro PJSC published this content on 22 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2021 09:02:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UNIPRO
05:03aUNIPRO PJSC PROVES COMPLIANCE WITH 4 : 2018 International Standard
PU
06/21UNIPRO : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/16UNIPRO  : Board of Directors held a meeting
PU
06/11UNIPRO  : UniproPJSC Holds Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
05/06UNIPRO  : (06.05.21)  Unipro Group 3M 2021 results
PU
05/06CONFERENCE CALL : Unipro Q1 2021 Results
PU
04/28UNIPRO  : Publishes RAS Accounting Statements for Q1 2021
PU
04/27UNIPRO  : Power Plants Generate 12.8 bn kWh in January–March 2021
PU
04/22CONFERENCE CALL : Unipro Q1 2021 Results
PU
04/01UNIPRO  : Meeting of Board of Directors of Unipro PJSC
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 82 926 M 1 141 M 1 141 M
Net income 2021 17 017 M 234 M 234 M
Net Debt 2021 3 465 M 47,7 M 47,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,93x
Yield 2021 11,5%
Capitalization 179 B 2 443 M 2 458 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,20x
EV / Sales 2022 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 0
Free-Float 16,3%
Chart UNIPRO
Duration : Period :
Unipro Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIPRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 2,83 RUB
Average target price 3,20 RUB
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Maxim Gennadyevich Shirokov Deputy Chairman & Director General
Ulf Backmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Schierenbeck Chairman
Reiner Hartmann Director
Anna Grigorevna Belova Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIPRO1.50%2 443
TENAGA NASIONAL0.19%13 812
GD POWER DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD7.11%6 761
ENEVA S.A.15.30%4 440
CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED-1.20%2 071
SHIKOKU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORPORATED14.14%1 441