    UPRO   RU000A0JNGA5

UNIPRO

(UPRO)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
1.469 RUB   -0.07%
05:14aUnipro : Publishes the RAS Accounting Statements for 9 Months of 2022
PU
10/26Unipro : For 9M 2022, Unipro PJSC's Power Plants Increased Electric Power Generation by 21.8%
PU
09/29Unipro : ESG Strategy for Unipro
PU
Unipro : Publishes the RAS Accounting Statements for 9 Months of 2022

10/27/2022 | 05:14am EDT
Unipro PJSC publishes its accounting statements for nine months of 2022 prepared in accordance with the Russian Accounting Standards (RAS).

In January to September of 2022, Unipro PJSC's revenue increased by 21.9% year-on-year up to RUB 82.0 bn. The revenue increase mainly resulted from collection of payments under the capacity supply agreement (CSA) for Berezovskaya GRES Power Unit 3, and an increase in energy consumption across the country resulting in increased electric power generation by Unipro's plants. Berezovskaya GRES was the primary contributor, generating almost thrice the volume of power in the reference period year-on-year. The positive dynamics was also influenced by the rise of prices on the day ahead market, and the significant increase of CCS prices in 2022. The day ahead market price increase was caused, among other things, by indexation of gas prices by 3% starting from July 2021 and by 5% starting from July 2022.

As a result, gross profit for 9 months of 2022 grew by 63.1% and amounted to RUB
25.8 billion year-on-year.

Net loss amounted to RUB 5.8 bn, which was due to the
impairment of assets in the amount of RUB 32 bn in Q1 2022 caused by mid-term macroeconomic forecasts changing amid the geopolitical situation.

Unipro PJSC RAS Financials for 9 months of 2022
(RUB '000):

9М 2022

9М 2021

Dynamics

Revenue

82,016,979

67,264,483

21.9%

Cost of sales

(56,217,152)

(51,442,199)

9.3%

Gross profit (loss)

25,799,827

15,822,284

63.1%

Profit (loss) before tax

(7,328,853)

15,329,811

-147.8%

Net profit (loss)

(5,763,979)

12,107,520

-147.6%

Disclaimer

Unipro PJSC published this content on 27 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2022 09:13:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
