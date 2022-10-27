Unipro : Publishes the RAS Accounting Statements for 9 Months of 2022

Unipro PJSC publishes its accounting statements for nine months of 2022 prepared in accordance with the Russian Accounting Standards (RAS).

In January to September of 2022, Unipro PJSC's revenue increased by 21.9% year-on-year up to RUB 82.0 bn. The revenue increase mainly resulted from collection of payments under the capacity supply agreement (CSA) for Berezovskaya GRES Power Unit 3, and an increase in energy consumption across the country resulting in increased electric power generation by Unipro's plants. Berezovskaya GRES was the primary contributor, generating almost thrice the volume of power in the reference period year-on-year. The positive dynamics was also influenced by the rise of prices on the day ahead market, and the significant increase of CCS prices in 2022. The day ahead market price increase was caused, among other things, by indexation of gas prices by 3% starting from July 2021 and by 5% starting from July 2022.

As a result, gross profit for 9 months of 2022 grew by 63.1% and amounted to RUB

25.8 billion year-on-year.

Net loss amounted to RUB 5.8 bn, which was due to the

impairment of assets in the amount of RUB 32 bn in Q1 2022 caused by mid-term macroeconomic forecasts changing amid the geopolitical situation.

Unipro PJSC RAS Financials for 9 months of 2022

(RUB '000):