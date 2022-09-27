Advanced search
    UPRO   RU000A0JNGA5

UNIPRO

(UPRO)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
1.469 RUB   -0.07%
08:11aUnipro : and Orenburg Oblast Authorities Discuss Current Status of Investment Project
PU
09/21Uniper's rocky road to German nationalisation
RE
09/21Uniper: Unipro has book value of up to $2.2 billion
RE
Unipro : and Orenburg Oblast Authorities Discuss Current Status of Investment Project

09/27/2022 | 08:11am EDT
On September 27, 2022 in Orenburg, Vice Governor of the Orenburg Oblast Ignat Petukhov and Unipro PJSC Permanent Construction Director Igor Sokoushin held a meeting to discuss the current status of the wind power plants construction project in the Orenburg Oblast.

In early September, Unipro PJSC commenced its evaluation of wind power potential at sites in the Kuvandyk Urban District and the Yasnensky District of the Orenburg Oblast. The Company commissioned wind measurement stations to monitor wind speed and direction, atmospheric pressure and air humidity. The wind measurement campaign shall last at least one full year.

The data collected will allow Unipro PJSC specialists to conduct a comprehensive evaluation of the sites, develop the wind power plants' layouts and determine their capacity for electric power generation.

As you may already know, on June 16, 2022 at the Petersburg International Economic Forum, Unipro PJSC and the Orenburg Oblast authorities concluded an agreement of intent, under which the power company agreed to study the issue of construction of wind power plants in the Orenburg Oblast. It is expected that in case of success at the competitive selection of RES projects, Unipro PJSC will have constructed two wind farms with the capacity of 200 MW each in the region by 2035. In its turn, the Orenburg Oblast authorities will support the investment project at the preliminary development stage, and if the project is green-lit - at the stage of its implementation.

Disclaimer

Unipro PJSC published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 12:10:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 88 129 M 1 516 M 1 516 M
Net income 2021 8 233 M 142 M 142 M
Net Debt 2021 4 119 M 70,8 M 70,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 92 619 M 1 593 M 1 593 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,36x
EV / Sales 2021 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 4 355
Free-Float 16,3%
Chart UNIPRO
Unipro Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1,47
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Maxim Gennadyevich Shirokov CEO, Director General & Executive Director
Ulf Backmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Klaus-Dieter Maubach Chairman
Oleg Vyacheslavovich Viyugin Independent Director
Georgiy Levanovich Abdushelishvili Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIPRO-43.76%1 593
TENAGA NASIONAL-6.85%10 828
CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED-30.86%5 010
ENEVA S.A.8.41%4 364
JOINTO ENERGY INVESTMENT CO., LTD. HEBEI-6.29%1 197
SECOND GENERATING COMPANY OF THE ELECTRIC POWER WHOLESALE MARKET-7.67%1 114