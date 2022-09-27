Unipro : and Orenburg Oblast Authorities Discuss Current Status of Investment Project

On September 27, 2022 in Orenburg, Vice Governor of the Orenburg Oblast Ignat Petukhov and Unipro PJSC Permanent Construction Director Igor Sokoushin held a meeting to discuss the current status of the wind power plants construction project in the Orenburg Oblast.

In early September, Unipro PJSC commenced its evaluation of wind power potential at sites in the Kuvandyk Urban District and the Yasnensky District of the Orenburg Oblast. The Company commissioned wind measurement stations to monitor wind speed and direction, atmospheric pressure and air humidity. The wind measurement campaign shall last at least one full year.

The data collected will allow Unipro PJSC specialists to conduct a comprehensive evaluation of the sites, develop the wind power plants' layouts and determine their capacity for electric power generation.

As you may already know, on June 16, 2022 at the Petersburg International Economic Forum, Unipro PJSC and the Orenburg Oblast authorities concluded an agreement of intent, under which the power company agreed to study the issue of construction of wind power plants in the Orenburg Oblast. It is expected that in case of success at the competitive selection of RES projects, Unipro PJSC will have constructed two wind farms with the capacity of 200 MW each in the region by 2035. In its turn, the Orenburg Oblast authorities will support the investment project at the preliminary development stage, and if the project is green-lit - at the stage of its implementation.